BC-FBC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

College Football Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Allegheny 44, Kenyon 35<

Amherst 23, Wesleyan (Conn.) 19<

Anna Maria 36, Alfred St. 34<

Army 31, Temple 28, OT<

Assumption 41, New Haven 6<

Bloomsburg 38, East Stroudsburg 28<

Brockport 45, Hartwick 0<

Bucknell 13, Lafayette 7, OT<

CCSU 31, Bryant 14<

California (Pa.) 38, Gannon 35<

Castleton 17, Dean 14<

Colgate 45, Holy Cross 7<

Columbia 22, Dartmouth 17<

Concord 31, UNC-Pembroke 22<

Cornell 34, Brown 7<

Cortland St. 34, Morrisville St. 20<

Curry 46, Nichols 16<

Delaware 42, Richmond 35, 2OT<

Drake 19, Marist 14<

Duquesne 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 7<

Edinboro 49, Slippery Rock 39<

Elon 35, Rhode Island 34<

FDU-Florham 49, Wilkes 31<

Fairmont St. 18, Glenville St. 15<

Fordham 17, Georgetown 9<

Framingham St. 29, Westfield St. 14<

Franklin & Marshall 56, Dickinson 0<

Hamilton 27, Colby 24<

Indiana (Pa.) 23, Clarion 17<

Ithaca 35, St. John Fisher 10<

Kean 26, College of NJ 3<

Kutztown 55, Lock Haven 26<

LIU Post 70, American International 21<

Lebanon Valley 17, Misericordia 0<

MIT 30, Coast Guard 21<

Maine 12, Albany (NY) 10<

Mercyhurst 35, Seton Hill 16<

Middlebury 43, Bates 14<

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Liberty 39<

Moravian 20, Juniata 17<

NY Maritime 21, Mount Ida 13<

New Hampshire 40, Towson 17<

Norwich 24, Maine Maritime 22<

Ohio Dominican 53, Alderson-Broaddus 13<

Plymouth St. 40, Mass. Maritime 14<

RPI 30, Alfred 15<

Rutgers 14, Purdue 12<

S. Connecticut 28, Merrimack 9<

Sacred Heart 21, Robert Morris 14<

Salve Regina 41, Endicott 14<

Shepherd 48, Urbana 14<

Shippensburg 51, Millersville 14<

Springfield 68, Catholic 20<

St. Anselm 35, Pace 34<

St. Lawrence 36, Rochester 14<

Stonehill 41, Bentley 35, OT<

Susquehanna 21, Ursinus 14<

Trinity (Conn.) 63, Bowdoin 14<

Tufts 21, Williams 13<

UCF 31, Navy 21<

UConn 20, Tulsa 14<

UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20<

Union (NY) 28, Hobart 23<

Utica 34, Buffalo St. 12<

Virginia St. 73, Lincoln (Pa.) 21<

W. Connecticut 27, Bridgewater (Mass.) 20<

W. New England 45, Becker 0<

W. Virginia St. 39, West Liberty 33, OT<

WPI 41, Merchant Marine 7<

Washington & Jefferson 34, Westminster (Pa.) 33, OT<

West Chester 55, Cheyney 6<

Worcester St. 45, Mass.-Dartmouth 40<

Yale 24, Penn 19<

