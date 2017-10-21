BC-FBC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
College Football Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Allegheny 44, Kenyon 35<
Amherst 23, Wesleyan (Conn.) 19<
Anna Maria 36, Alfred St. 34<
Army 31, Temple 28, OT<
Assumption 41, New Haven 6<
CCSU 31, Bryant 14<
California (Pa.) 38, Gannon 35<
Colgate 45, Holy Cross 7<
Columbia 22, Dartmouth 17<
Concord 31, UNC-Pembroke 22<
Cornell 34, Brown 7<
Cortland St. 34, Morrisville St. 20<
Curry 46, Nichols 16<
Drake 19, Marist 14<
Duquesne 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 7<
Edinboro 49, Slippery Rock 39<
Elon 35, Rhode Island 34<
FDU-Florham 49, Wilkes 31<
Fairmont St. 18, Glenville St. 15<
Fordham 17, Georgetown 9<
Framingham St. 29, Westfield St. 14<
Franklin & Marshall 56, Dickinson 0<
Hamilton 27, Colby 24<
Indiana (Pa.) 23, Clarion 17<
Ithaca 35, St. John Fisher 10<
Kean 26, College of NJ 3<
Kutztown 55, Lock Haven 26<
LIU Post 70, American International 21<
Lebanon Valley 17, Misericordia 0<
MIT 30, Coast Guard 21<
Mercyhurst 35, Seton Hill 16<
Middlebury 43, Bates 14<
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Liberty 39<
Moravian 20, Juniata 17<
NY Maritime 21, Mount Ida 13<
New Hampshire 40, Towson 17<
Norwich 24, Maine Maritime 22<
Ohio Dominican 53, Alderson-Broaddus 13<
Plymouth St. 40, Mass. Maritime 14<
RPI 30, Alfred 15<
Rutgers 14, Purdue 12<
Sacred Heart 21, Robert Morris 14<
Salve Regina 41, Endicott 14<
Shepherd 48, Urbana 14<
Shippensburg 51, Millersville 14<
Springfield 68, Catholic 20<
St. Anselm 35, Pace 34<
St. Lawrence 36, Rochester 14<
Susquehanna 21, Ursinus 14<
Trinity (Conn.) 63, Bowdoin 14<
Tufts 21, Williams 13<
UConn 20, Tulsa 14<
Union (NY) 28, Hobart 23<
Utica 34, Buffalo St. 12<
Virginia St. 73, Lincoln (Pa.) 21<
W. New England 45, Becker 0<
W. Virginia St. 39, West Liberty 33, OT<
WPI 41, Merchant Marine 7<
Washington & Jefferson 34, Westminster (Pa.) 33, OT<
West Chester 55, Cheyney 6<
Worcester St. 45, Mass.-Dartmouth 40<
Yale 24, Penn 19<
