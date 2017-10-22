BC-FBC–Scores,4th Add

tx <
$vscores5 <
FAR WEST
Arizona 45, California 44, 2OT<
Arizona St. 30, Utah 10<
Azusa Pacific 61, Simon Fraser 0<
CSU-Pueblo 49, Black Hills St. 0<
Carroll (Mont.) 16, Rocky Mountain 3<
Cent. Washington 17, North Alabama 10<
Chapman 38, La Verne 21<
Colorado Mesa 70, Adams St. 21<
Colorado Mines 19, Dixie St. 17<
Humboldt St. 42, W. Oregon 32<
Idaho St. 59, Portland St. 30<
Linfield 12, George Fox 6<
Montana St. 27, N. Colorado 24<
Montana Tech 93, Montana St.-Northern 19<
Montana Western 30, E. Oregon 21<
N. Arizona 45, UC Davis 31<
Pacific Lutheran 27, Willamette 14<
Pomona-Pitzer at Occidental, ccd.<
Redlands 42, Claremont-Mudd 25<
S. Oregon 36, Coll. of Idaho 7<
S. Utah 32, E. Washington 28<
UCLA 31, Oregon 14<
Utah St. 52, UNLV 28<
W. New Mexico 20, Fort Lewis 17<
Weber St. 17, Cal Poly 3<
Western St. (Col.) 26, NM Highlands 16<
Whitworth 38, Puget Sound 23<
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.