BC-FBC–Scores,4th Add

FAR WEST

Arizona 45, California 44, 2OT<

Arizona St. 30, Utah 10<

Azusa Pacific 61, Simon Fraser 0<

CSU-Pueblo 49, Black Hills St. 0<

Carroll (Mont.) 16, Rocky Mountain 3<

Cent. Washington 17, North Alabama 10<

Chapman 38, La Verne 21<

Colorado Mesa 70, Adams St. 21<

Colorado Mines 19, Dixie St. 17<

Humboldt St. 42, W. Oregon 32<

Idaho St. 59, Portland St. 30<

Linfield 12, George Fox 6<

Montana St. 27, N. Colorado 24<

Montana Tech 93, Montana St.-Northern 19<

Montana Western 30, E. Oregon 21<

Pacific Lutheran 27, Willamette 14<

Pomona-Pitzer at Occidental, ccd.<

Redlands 42, Claremont-Mudd 25<

S. Oregon 36, Coll. of Idaho 7<

S. Utah 32, E. Washington 28<

UCLA 31, Oregon 14<

Utah St. 52, UNLV 28<

W. New Mexico 20, Fort Lewis 17<

Weber St. 17, Cal Poly 3<

Western St. (Col.) 26, NM Highlands 16<

Whitworth 38, Puget Sound 23<

