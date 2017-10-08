BC-FBC–Scores,4th Add

tx <

$vscores5 <

FAR WEST

Arizona 45, Colorado 42<

Arizona Christian 56, Lyon 17<

CSU-Pueblo 63, Adams St. 17<

Cal Lutheran 43, Pomona-Pitzer 41<

Chapman 45, Whittier 24<

Claremont-Mudd 37, Occidental 0<

Coll. of Idaho 21, Carroll (Mont.) 6<

Colorado Mesa 49, Black Hills St. 37<

Colorado St. 27, Utah St. 14<

E. New Mexico 20, Texas-Permian Basin 17<

E. Oregon 41, Montana St.-Northern 12<

E. Washington 41, UC Davis 38<

Fort Lewis 14, Western St. (Col.) 13<

Fresno St. 27, San Jose St. 10<

George Fox 43, Whitworth 23<

Linfield 55, Willamette 14<

Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Idaho 16<

Montana 39, Idaho St. 31<

Montana St. 30, Portland St. 22<

Montana Western 42, Montana Tech 35<

N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16<

Nevada 35, Hawaii 21<

Pacific (Ore.) 24, Pacific Lutheran 20<

Puget Sound 35, Lewis & Clark 13<

Redlands 48, La Verne 14<

S. Utah 20, Cal Poly 14<

San Diego St. 41, UNLV 10<

Southern Cal 38, Oregon St. 10<

Stanford 23, Utah 20<

W. New Mexico 38, Tarleton St. 25<

Washington 38, California 7<

Washington St. 33, Oregon 10<

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.