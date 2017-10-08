BC-FBC–Scores,4th Add

tx <
FAR WEST
Arizona 45, Colorado 42<
Arizona Christian 56, Lyon 17<
CSU-Pueblo 63, Adams St. 17<
Cal Lutheran 43, Pomona-Pitzer 41<
Chapman 45, Whittier 24<
Claremont-Mudd 37, Occidental 0<
Coll. of Idaho 21, Carroll (Mont.) 6<
Colorado Mesa 49, Black Hills St. 37<
Colorado St. 27, Utah St. 14<
E. New Mexico 20, Texas-Permian Basin 17<
E. Oregon 41, Montana St.-Northern 12<
E. Washington 41, UC Davis 38<
Fort Lewis 14, Western St. (Col.) 13<
Fresno St. 27, San Jose St. 10<
George Fox 43, Whitworth 23<
Linfield 55, Willamette 14<
Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Idaho 16<
Montana 39, Idaho St. 31<
Montana St. 30, Portland St. 22<
Montana Western 42, Montana Tech 35<
N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16<
Nevada 35, Hawaii 21<
Pacific (Ore.) 24, Pacific Lutheran 20<
Puget Sound 35, Lewis & Clark 13<
Redlands 48, La Verne 14<
S. Utah 20, Cal Poly 14<
San Diego St. 41, UNLV 10<
Southern Cal 38, Oregon St. 10<
Stanford 23, Utah 20<
W. New Mexico 38, Tarleton St. 25<
Washington 38, California 7<
Washington St. 33, Oregon 10<
