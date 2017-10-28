BC-FBC–Scores,3rd Add

tx <

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Oklahoma 48, Cent. Missouri 30<

Hardin-Simmons 21, Southwestern (Texas) 7<

Harding 42, SE Oklahoma 3<

Henderson St. 36, S. Arkansas 30<

Hendrix 38, Trinity (Texas) 35<

Langston 27, Okla. Panhandle St. 14<

Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28<

Mary Hardin-Baylor 62, McMurry 0<

Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31<

Northeastern St. 32, Missouri Southern 29, 2OT<

Oklahoma Baptist 28, SW Oklahoma 24<

Ouachita 55, Ark.-Monticello 21<

Prairie View 34, Bacone 17<

SW Assemblies of God 28, Lyon 13<

Texas 38, Baylor 7<

Texas Lutheran 63, Howard Payne 21<

Wayland Baptist 54, Texas Wesleyan 24<

