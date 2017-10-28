BC-FBC–Scores,3rd Add

tx <
$vscores4 <
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Oklahoma 48, Cent. Missouri 30<
Hardin-Simmons 21, Southwestern (Texas) 7<
Harding 42, SE Oklahoma 3<
Henderson St. 36, S. Arkansas 30<
Hendrix 38, Trinity (Texas) 35<
Langston 27, Okla. Panhandle St. 14<
Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28<
Mary Hardin-Baylor 62, McMurry 0<
Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31<
Northeastern St. 32, Missouri Southern 29, 2OT<
Oklahoma Baptist 28, SW Oklahoma 24<
Ouachita 55, Ark.-Monticello 21<
Prairie View 34, Bacone 17<
SW Assemblies of God 28, Lyon 13<
Texas 38, Baylor 7<
Texas Lutheran 63, Howard Payne 21<
Wayland Baptist 54, Texas Wesleyan 24<
MORE
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.