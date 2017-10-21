BC-FBC–Scores,3rd Add

tx <

Ark.-Monticello 35, S. Nazarene 23<

Arkansas Tech 65, NW Oklahoma St. 10<

Birmingham-Southern 31, Austin 24<

East Central 24, Henderson St. 16<

Hardin-Simmons 33, Texas Lutheran 30<

Harding 42, SW Oklahoma 0<

Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 13<

Langston 21, Arizona Christian 20<

Lyon 21, Texas Wesleyan 14<

Mary Hardin-Baylor 45, Belhaven 7<

Oklahoma St. 13, Texas 10, OT<

Ouachita 52, Oklahoma Baptist 14<

S. Arkansas 49, SE Oklahoma 19<

SE Louisiana 56, Abilene Christian 21<

SW Assemblies of God 29, Okla. Panhandle St. 21<

Sam Houston St. 63, Lamar 27<

Stephen F. Austin 27, Houston Baptist 10<

Sul Ross St. 52, Howard Payne 15<

Texas A&M Commerce 34, Angelo St. 20<

Texas-Permian Basin 42, Quincy 7<

UTSA 14, Rice 7<

Wayland Baptist 48, Bacone 21<

