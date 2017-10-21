BC-FBC–Scores,3rd Add

tx <
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Monticello 35, S. Nazarene 23<
Arkansas Tech 65, NW Oklahoma St. 10<
Birmingham-Southern 31, Austin 24<
East Central 24, Henderson St. 16<
Hardin-Simmons 33, Texas Lutheran 30<
Harding 42, SW Oklahoma 0<
Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 13<
Langston 21, Arizona Christian 20<
Lyon 21, Texas Wesleyan 14<
Mary Hardin-Baylor 45, Belhaven 7<
Oklahoma St. 13, Texas 10, OT<
Ouachita 52, Oklahoma Baptist 14<
S. Arkansas 49, SE Oklahoma 19<
SE Louisiana 56, Abilene Christian 21<
SW Assemblies of God 29, Okla. Panhandle St. 21<
Sam Houston St. 63, Lamar 27<
Stephen F. Austin 27, Houston Baptist 10<
Sul Ross St. 52, Howard Payne 15<
Texas A&M Commerce 34, Angelo St. 20<
Texas-Permian Basin 42, Quincy 7<
UTSA 14, Rice 7<
Wayland Baptist 48, Bacone 21<
