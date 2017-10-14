BC-FBC–Scores,3rd Add

tx <
$vscores4 <
SOUTHWEST
Alabama St. 23, Texas Southern 16<
Ark.-Monticello 64, Oklahoma Baptist 21<
Arkansas Tech 38, SW Oklahoma 21<
Austin 33, Millsaps 19<
Bacone 33, Texas Wesleyan 18<
Cent. Oklahoma 27, Nebraska-Kearney 13<
Central St. (Ohio) 40, Ark.-Pine Bluff 35<
E. New Mexico 24, Tarleton St. 15<
Harding 34, NW Oklahoma St. 0<
Henderson St. 21, SE Oklahoma 20<
Langston 44, Texas College 17<
Mary Hardin-Baylor 65, Howard Payne 0<
NW Missouri St. 42, Northeastern St. 14<
Oklahoma 29, Texas 24<
Oklahoma St. 59, Baylor 16<
Ouachita 21, S. Nazarene 14<
S. Arkansas 35, East Central 28<
SW Assemblies of God 63, Wayland Baptist 31<
Texas A&M Commerce 52, W. New Mexico 3<
Texas Lutheran 41, E. Texas Baptist 34<
Tulsa 45, Houston 17<
