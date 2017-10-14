BC-FBC–Scores,3rd Add

tx <

$vscores4 <

SOUTHWEST

Alabama St. 23, Texas Southern 16<

Ark.-Monticello 64, Oklahoma Baptist 21<

Arkansas Tech 38, SW Oklahoma 21<

Austin 33, Millsaps 19<

Bacone 33, Texas Wesleyan 18<

Cent. Oklahoma 27, Nebraska-Kearney 13<

Central St. (Ohio) 40, Ark.-Pine Bluff 35<

E. New Mexico 24, Tarleton St. 15<

Harding 34, NW Oklahoma St. 0<

Henderson St. 21, SE Oklahoma 20<

Langston 44, Texas College 17<

Mary Hardin-Baylor 65, Howard Payne 0<

NW Missouri St. 42, Northeastern St. 14<

Oklahoma 29, Texas 24<

Oklahoma St. 59, Baylor 16<

Ouachita 21, S. Nazarene 14<

S. Arkansas 35, East Central 28<

SW Assemblies of God 63, Wayland Baptist 31<

Texas A&M Commerce 52, W. New Mexico 3<

Texas Lutheran 41, E. Texas Baptist 34<

Tulsa 45, Houston 17<

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.