BC-FBC–Scores,2nd Add

tx <

$vscores3 <

MIDWEST

Adrian 36, Kalamazoo 22<

Albion 31, Alma 28<

Ashland 38, Tiffin 24<

Aurora 28, Rockford 21<

Benedictine (Ill.) 43, Olivet 37<

Benedictine (Kan.) 52, Culver-Stockton 7<

Bethel (Tenn.) 54, Cincinnati Christian 0<

Butler 37, Campbell 23<

Cent. Michigan 56, Ball St. 9<

Cent. Missouri 62, Washburn 42<

Chadron St. 29, S. Dakota Tech 17<

Chicago 55, Beloit 12<

Concordia (Ill.) 37, Concordia (Wis.) 17<

Concordia (Mich.) 39, Marian (Ind.) 36<

Concordia (Moor.) 42, Augsburg 20<

Dakota Wesleyan 63, Briar Cliff 24<

Denison 31, Ohio Wesleyan 20<

Eureka 37, Mac Murray 20<

Ferris St. 28, Grand Valley St. 27<

Fort Hays St. 38, Missouri Western 10<

Fort Valley St. 24, Central St. (Ohio) 19<

Franklin 29, Rose-Hulman 22<

Hanover 49, Earlham 14<

Hillsdale 38, Walsh 0<

Illinois Wesleyan 13, Carthage 10<

Iowa Wesleyan 24, Minn.-Morris 17<

John Carroll 48, Capital 21<

Lake Forest 70, Grinnell 6<

Lakeland 48, Wis. Lutheran 0<

Loras 44, Coe 38<

Macalester 47, Ripon 31<

Manchester 28, Bluffton 21<

Marietta 44, Heidelberg 21<

Miami (Ohio) 24, Buffalo 14<

Michigan Tech 20, Wayne (Mich.) 14<

Millikin 56, Carroll (Wis.) 35<

Minn. Duluth 37, Minot St. 0<

Minn. St.-Moorhead 49, Minn.-Crookston 7<

Missouri 68, Idaho 21<

Monmouth (Ill.) 61, Cornell (Iowa) 10<

Mount St. Joseph 71, Anderson (Ind.) 27<

Mount Union 66, Wilmington (Ohio) 7<

N. Illinois 48, Bowling Green 17<

N. Iowa 19, Youngstown St. 14<

NW Missouri St. 19, Lindenwood (Mo.) 0<

Nebraska Wesleyan 14, Buena Vista 13<

Northwestern 17, Iowa 10, OT<

Northwestern (Minn.) 30, Martin Luther 14<

Northwood (Mich.) 30, Davenport 27, OT<

Ohio 48, Kent St. 3<

Ohio Northern 7, Muskingum 6<

Peru St. 17, William Penn 14<

Sacramento St. 34, North Dakota 27<

Saginaw Valley St. 20, N. Michigan 12<

Sioux Falls 27, Concordia (St.P.) 9<

St. Francis (Ill.) 43, Olivet Nazarene 31<

St. Francis (Ind.) 56, Missouri Baptist 23<

St. John’s (Minn.) 41, Gustavus 17<

St. Norbert 38, Lawrence 6<

St. Olaf 29, Carleton 26<

St. Scholastica 49, Crown (Minn.) 21<

St. Thomas (Minn.) 84, Hamline 0<

Taylor 63, Lindenwood (Ill.) 10<

Toledo 48, Akron 21<

Trine 50, Hope 14<

Upper Iowa 21, Augustana (SD) 20<

W. Michigan 20, E. Michigan 17<

WV Wesleyan 20, Notre Dame Coll. 13<

Wabash 35, Oberlin 24<

Wartburg 41, Luther 16<

Westminster (Mo.) 24, Greenville 14<

Wheaton (Ill.) 56, North Park 0<

Winona St. 42, Wayne (Neb.) 19<

Wis.-Platteville 34, Wis.-Eau Claire 14<

Wis.-Stout 23, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 17<

Wis.-Whitewater 20, Wis.-River Falls 7<

Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13<

Wittenberg 52, DePauw 6<

Wooster 58, Hiram 25<

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.