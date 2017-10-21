BC-FBC–Scores,2nd Add

tx <
MIDWEST
Adrian 36, Kalamazoo 22<
Albion 31, Alma 28<
Ashland 38, Tiffin 24<
Aurora 28, Rockford 21<
Benedictine (Ill.) 43, Olivet 37<
Benedictine (Kan.) 52, Culver-Stockton 7<
Bethel (Tenn.) 54, Cincinnati Christian 0<
Butler 37, Campbell 23<
Cent. Michigan 56, Ball St. 9<
Cent. Missouri 62, Washburn 42<
Chadron St. 29, S. Dakota Tech 17<
Chicago 55, Beloit 12<
Concordia (Ill.) 37, Concordia (Wis.) 17<
Concordia (Mich.) 39, Marian (Ind.) 36<
Concordia (Moor.) 42, Augsburg 20<
Dakota Wesleyan 63, Briar Cliff 24<
Denison 31, Ohio Wesleyan 20<
Eureka 37, Mac Murray 20<
Ferris St. 28, Grand Valley St. 27<
Fort Hays St. 38, Missouri Western 10<
Fort Valley St. 24, Central St. (Ohio) 19<
Franklin 29, Rose-Hulman 22<
Hanover 49, Earlham 14<
Hillsdale 38, Walsh 0<
Illinois Wesleyan 13, Carthage 10<
Iowa Wesleyan 24, Minn.-Morris 17<
John Carroll 48, Capital 21<
Lake Forest 70, Grinnell 6<
Lakeland 48, Wis. Lutheran 0<
Loras 44, Coe 38<
Macalester 47, Ripon 31<
Manchester 28, Bluffton 21<
Marietta 44, Heidelberg 21<
Miami (Ohio) 24, Buffalo 14<
Michigan Tech 20, Wayne (Mich.) 14<
Millikin 56, Carroll (Wis.) 35<
Minn. Duluth 37, Minot St. 0<
Minn. St.-Moorhead 49, Minn.-Crookston 7<
Missouri 68, Idaho 21<
Monmouth (Ill.) 61, Cornell (Iowa) 10<
Mount St. Joseph 71, Anderson (Ind.) 27<
Mount Union 66, Wilmington (Ohio) 7<
N. Illinois 48, Bowling Green 17<
N. Iowa 19, Youngstown St. 14<
NW Missouri St. 19, Lindenwood (Mo.) 0<
Nebraska Wesleyan 14, Buena Vista 13<
Northwestern 17, Iowa 10, OT<
Northwestern (Minn.) 30, Martin Luther 14<
Northwood (Mich.) 30, Davenport 27, OT<
Ohio 48, Kent St. 3<
Ohio Northern 7, Muskingum 6<
Peru St. 17, William Penn 14<
Sacramento St. 34, North Dakota 27<
Saginaw Valley St. 20, N. Michigan 12<
Sioux Falls 27, Concordia (St.P.) 9<
St. Francis (Ill.) 43, Olivet Nazarene 31<
St. Francis (Ind.) 56, Missouri Baptist 23<
St. John’s (Minn.) 41, Gustavus 17<
St. Norbert 38, Lawrence 6<
St. Olaf 29, Carleton 26<
St. Scholastica 49, Crown (Minn.) 21<
St. Thomas (Minn.) 84, Hamline 0<
Taylor 63, Lindenwood (Ill.) 10<
Toledo 48, Akron 21<
Trine 50, Hope 14<
Upper Iowa 21, Augustana (SD) 20<
W. Michigan 20, E. Michigan 17<
WV Wesleyan 20, Notre Dame Coll. 13<
Wabash 35, Oberlin 24<
Wartburg 41, Luther 16<
Westminster (Mo.) 24, Greenville 14<
Wheaton (Ill.) 56, North Park 0<
Winona St. 42, Wayne (Neb.) 19<
Wis.-Platteville 34, Wis.-Eau Claire 14<
Wis.-Stout 23, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 17<
Wis.-Whitewater 20, Wis.-River Falls 7<
Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13<
Wittenberg 52, DePauw 6<
Wooster 58, Hiram 25<
