BC-FBC–Scores,2nd Add

tx <

$vscores3 <

MIDWEST

Akron at W. Michigan, ppd.<

Alma 27, Aurora 19<

Ashland 48, Michigan Tech 0<

Augustana (SD) 30, SW Minnesota St. 8<

Baker 48, Mid-Am Nazarene 14<

Baldwin-Wallace 23, Muskingum 20<

Bemidji St. 40, Minot St. 14<

Benedictine (Kan.) 56, Graceland (Iowa) 0<

Bethany (Kan.) 30, Sterling 28<

Bethel (Minn.) 24, Gustavus 3<

Black Hills St. 40, Western St. (Col.) 0<

Butler 37, Jacksonville 22<

Campbell 17, Dayton 7<

Campbellsville 48, Cincinnati Christian 7<

Carthage 31, Elmhurst 8<

Cent. Missouri 44, Missouri Southern 14<

Central 30, Coe 19<

Concordia (Mich.) 66, Missouri Baptist 21<

Concordia (Moor.) 45, Hamline 0<

Concordia (Neb.) 44, Midland 14<

Davenport 27, McKendree 24, OT<

DePauw 26, Denison 17<

Defiance 45, Anderson (Ind.) 0<

Dickinson St. 45, Waldorf 0<

Dordt 30, Hastings 23, 2OT<

Dubuque 42, Nebraska Wesleyan 27<

Emporia St. 41, Lindenwood (Mo.) 30<

Eureka 30, Greenville 19<

Evangel 41, Cent. Methodist 28<

Ferris St. 49, Saginaw Valley St. 17<

Findlay 31, Hillsdale 13<

Fort Hays St. 37, Washburn 20<

Grand Valley St. 42, Truman St. 7<

Hanover 31, Bluffton 28<

Hiram 62, Kenyon 56<

Hope 22, Adrian 3<

Illinois Wesleyan 30, Carroll (Wis.) 0<

Iowa St. 45, Kansas 0<

Kansas Wesleyan 26, Friends 13<

Kent St. 17, Miami (Ohio) 14<

Knox 56, Grinnell 14<

Lake Forest 55, Cornell (Iowa) 28<

Lakeland 57, Benedictine (Ill.) 21<

Mac Murray 49, Minn.-Morris 13<

Macalester 21, Lawrence 18<

Marian (Ind.) 56, Taylor 14<

Marietta 43, Wilmington (Ohio) 33<

Mary 30, Minn.-Crookston 6<

McPherson 44, Ottawa, Kan. 30<

Michigan 27, Indiana 20, OT<

Millikin 28, Augustana (Ill.) 27<

Minn. Duluth 41, Northern St. (SD) 0<

Missouri Valley 35, Avila 14<

Monmouth (Ill.) 59, Illinois College 14<

Morningside 70, Briar Cliff 10<

Mount St. Joseph 66, Earlham 7<

Mount Union 72, Capital 14<

N. Iowa 38, S. Dakota St. 18<

Northwestern (Minn.) 29, Iowa Wesleyan 7<

Notre Dame Coll. 45, Urbana 7<

Ohio 48, Bowling Green 30<

Ohio Northern 27, John Carroll 20, 2OT<

Ohio Wesleyan 16, Wabash 13<

Olivet 47, Albion 26<

Pittsburg St. 26, Missouri Western 10<

Ripon 52, Beloit 28<

Rockford 29, Concordia (Ill.) 14<

Rose-Hulman 44, Manchester 13<

Rutgers 35, Illinois 24<

S. Dakota Tech 37, Colorado Mines 29<

S. Illinois 42, Illinois St. 7<

SE Missouri 31, Tennessee Tech 3<

SW Baptist 52, William Jewell 29<

South Dakota 56, Indiana St. 6<

St. Cloud St. 31, Minn. St.-Moorhead 7<

St. Francis (Ill.) 48, Lindenwood (Ill.) 6<

St. John’s (Minn.) 35, Carleton 0<

St. Norbert 10, Chicago 0<

St. Olaf 22, Augsburg 20<

St. Scholastica 56, Martin Luther 21<

St. Xavier 38, Trinity (Texas) 13<

TCU 26, Kansas St. 6<

Tabor at Southwestern (Kan.), ppd.<

Tiffin 35, N. Michigan 24<

Toledo 30, Cent. Michigan 10<

Trine 42, Kalamazoo 7<

Valley City St. 58, Mayville St. 0<

Valparaiso 49, Marist 15<

Wartburg 42, Loras 11<

Washington (Mo.) 55, Buena Vista 20<

Westminster (Mo.) 56, Crown (Minn.) 15<

William Penn 32, Culver-Stockton 10<

Wis. Lutheran 22, Concordia (Wis.) 19<

Wis.-Oshkosh 28, Wis.-Platteville 14<

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 26, Wis.-Eau Claire 3<

Wis.-Stout 21, Wis.-River Falls 16<

Wisconsin 17, Purdue 9<

Wittenberg 49, Allegheny 15<

Wooster 38, Oberlin 28<

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.