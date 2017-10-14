BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

tx <
$vscores2 <
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 49, MVSU 14<
Albany St. (Ga.) 34, Morehouse 10<
Alcorn St. 34, Prairie View 21<
Benedict 14, Clark Atlanta 3<
Berry 34, Hendrix 10<
Bethune-Cookman 12, SC State 9<
Bluefield South 36, Point (Ga.) 33<
Boston College 45, Louisville 42<
Brevard 41, Methodist 17<
Carson-Newman 30, Mars Hill 21<
Charleston Southern 7, Presbyterian 0<
Cumberland (Tenn.) 52, Bethel (Tenn.) 21<
Delta St. 28, West Florida 25<
E. Illinois 27, Murray St. 24<
Elizabeth City St. 56, Lincoln (Pa.) 18<
Fayetteville St. 41, Johnson C. Smith 16<
Ferrum 34, LaGrange 20<
Florida St. 17, Duke 10<
Florida Tech 42, North Greenville 31<
Fort Valley St. 37, Lane 14<
Furman 42, VMI 10<
Georgia St. 47, Louisiana-Monroe 37<
Hampden-Sydney 58, Apprentice 28<
Hampton 16, Norfolk St. 14<
Howard 52, Delaware St. 23<
Huntingdon 28, Maryville (Tenn.) 16<
Jacksonville St. 41, E. Kentucky 25<
James Madison 30, Villanova 8<
LSU 27, Auburn 23<
Lindsey Wilson 64, Kentucky Christian 23<
Marshall 35, Old Dominion 3<
Memphis 30, Navy 27<
Mercer 30, Chattanooga 10<
Miami 25, Georgia Tech 24<
Miles 35, Kentucky St. 0<
Mississippi 57, Vanderbilt 35<
Mississippi St. 35, BYU 10<
Morgan St. 48, Savannah St. 28<
NC A&T 31, Florida A&M 20<
NC Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17<
NC Wesleyan 45, Greensboro 0<
Nicholls 29, Abilene Christian 20<
North Alabama 48, Shorter 0<
Northwestern 37, Maryland 21<
Randolph-Macon 52, Emory & Henry 29<
Sewanee 34, Birmingham-Southern 13<
Shaw 35, Livingstone 14<
South Carolina 15, Tennessee 9<
Southeastern (Fla.) 49, Faulkner 35<
St. Augustine’s 17, Winston-Salem 14<
Stetson 28, Davidson 17<
Tusculum 32, Newberry 31, 2OT<
Virginia 20, North Carolina 14<
Virginia St. 47, Bowie St. 35<
Virginia Union 35, Chowan 10<
W. Carolina 49, ETSU 10<
W. Kentucky 45, Charlotte 14<
Warner 30, Ave Maria 23<
Webber 16, Edward Waters 9<
Wesley 29, Kean 9<
West Alabama 34, West Georgia 31<
Wingate 27, Catawba 24<
MORE
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.