BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 49, MVSU 14<

Albany St. (Ga.) 34, Morehouse 10<

Alcorn St. 34, Prairie View 21<

Benedict 14, Clark Atlanta 3<

Berry 34, Hendrix 10<

Bethune-Cookman 12, SC State 9<

Bluefield South 36, Point (Ga.) 33<

Boston College 45, Louisville 42<

Brevard 41, Methodist 17<

Carson-Newman 30, Mars Hill 21<

Charleston Southern 7, Presbyterian 0<

Cumberland (Tenn.) 52, Bethel (Tenn.) 21<

Delta St. 28, West Florida 25<

E. Illinois 27, Murray St. 24<

Elizabeth City St. 56, Lincoln (Pa.) 18<

Fayetteville St. 41, Johnson C. Smith 16<

Ferrum 34, LaGrange 20<

Florida St. 17, Duke 10<

Florida Tech 42, North Greenville 31<

Fort Valley St. 37, Lane 14<

Furman 42, VMI 10<

Georgia St. 47, Louisiana-Monroe 37<

Hampden-Sydney 58, Apprentice 28<

Hampton 16, Norfolk St. 14<

Howard 52, Delaware St. 23<

Huntingdon 28, Maryville (Tenn.) 16<

Jacksonville St. 41, E. Kentucky 25<

James Madison 30, Villanova 8<

LSU 27, Auburn 23<

Lindsey Wilson 64, Kentucky Christian 23<

Marshall 35, Old Dominion 3<

Memphis 30, Navy 27<

Mercer 30, Chattanooga 10<

Miami 25, Georgia Tech 24<

Miles 35, Kentucky St. 0<

Mississippi 57, Vanderbilt 35<

Mississippi St. 35, BYU 10<

Morgan St. 48, Savannah St. 28<

NC A&T 31, Florida A&M 20<

NC Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17<

NC Wesleyan 45, Greensboro 0<

Nicholls 29, Abilene Christian 20<

North Alabama 48, Shorter 0<

Northwestern 37, Maryland 21<

Randolph-Macon 52, Emory & Henry 29<

Sewanee 34, Birmingham-Southern 13<

Shaw 35, Livingstone 14<

South Carolina 15, Tennessee 9<

Southeastern (Fla.) 49, Faulkner 35<

St. Augustine’s 17, Winston-Salem 14<

Stetson 28, Davidson 17<

Tusculum 32, Newberry 31, 2OT<

Virginia 20, North Carolina 14<

Virginia St. 47, Bowie St. 35<

Virginia Union 35, Chowan 10<

W. Carolina 49, ETSU 10<

W. Kentucky 45, Charlotte 14<

Warner 30, Ave Maria 23<

Webber 16, Edward Waters 9<

Wesley 29, Kean 9<

West Alabama 34, West Georgia 31<

Wingate 27, Catawba 24<

