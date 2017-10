BC-FBC–Schedule,6th Add

By The Associated Press

MINNESOTA (3-2) 17 Buffalo 7 48 at Oregon St. 14 34Middle Tennessee 3 24 Maryland 31 17 at Purdue 31

Oct. 14 Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Oct. 21 Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Iowa, TBA

Nov. 4 at Michigan, TBA

Nov. 11 Nebraska, TBA

Nov. 18 at Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 25 Wisconsin, TBA

MISSISSIPPI (2-3) 47 South Alabama 27 45 UT Martin 23 16 at California 27 3 at Alabama 66 23 at Auburn 44

Oct. 14 Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 LSU, TBA

Oct. 28 Arkansas, TBA

Nov. 4 at Kentucky, TBA

Nov. 11 Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Nov. 18 Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 23 at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-2) 49Charleston Southern 0 57at Louisiana Tech 21 37 LSU 7 3 at Georgia 31 10 at Auburn 49

Oct. 14 BYU, Noon

Oct. 21 Kentucky, TBA

Oct. 28 at Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 4 UMass, TBA

Nov. 11 Alabama, TBA

Nov. 18 at Arkansas, TBA

Nov. 23 Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI (1-4) 72 Missouri St. 43 13 South Carolina 31 3 Purdue 35 14 Auburn 51 34 at Kentucky 40

Oct. 14 at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Idaho, TBA

Oct. 28 at UConn, TBA

Nov. 4 Florida, TBA

Nov. 11 Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 18 at Vanderbilt, TBA

Nov. 24 at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.

N. ILLINOIS (3-2) 20 Boston College 23 38 E. Illinois 10 21 at Nebraska 17 28at San Diego St. 34 24 Kent St. 3

Oct. 14 at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Bowling Green, TBA

Oct. 26 E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Nov. 9 Ball St., 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Cent. Michigan, TBA

NC STATE (5-1) 28at South Carolina 35 37 Marshall 20 49 Furman 16 27 at Florida St. 21 33 Syracuse 25 39 Louisville 25

Oct. 14 at Pittsburgh, Noon

Oct. 28 at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 Clemson, TBA

Nov. 11 at Boston College, TBA

Nov. 18 at Wake Forest, TBA

Nov. 25 North Carolina, TBA

NAVY (5-0) 42 at FAU 19 23 Tulane 21 42 Cincinnati 32 31 at Tulsa 21 48 Air Force 45

Oct. 14 at Memphis, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 21 UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 at Temple, 8 p.m.

Nov. 11 SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Houston, TBA

Dec. 9 Army, 3 p.m.

NEBRASKA (3-3) 43 Arkansas St. 36 35 at Oregon 42 17 N. Illinois 21 27 Rutgers 17 28 at Illinois 6 17 Wisconsin 38

Oct. 14 Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Purdue, TBA

Nov. 4 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 11 at Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 18 at Penn St., TBA

Nov. 24 Iowa, 4 p.m.

NEVADA (1-5) 20at Northwestern 31 24 Toledo 37 28 Idaho St. 30 7at Washington St. 45 21 at Fresno St. 41 35 Hawaii 21

Oct. 14 at Colorado St., 10:15 p.m.

Oct. 20 Air Force, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Boise St., TBA

Nov. 11 San Jose St., TBA

Nov. 18 at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 UNLV, 3 p.m.

NEW MEXICO (3-2) 38Abilene Christian 14 28New Mexico St. 30 14 at Boise St. 28 16 at Tulsa 13 56 Air Force 38

Oct. 14 at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Oct. 20 Colorado St., 10:15 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Wyoming, TBA

Nov. 4 Utah St., 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 17 UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

