By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–Pittsburgh-Duke Stats

Pittsburgh 24, Duke 17

Pittsburgh 7 0 7 10—24 Duke 0 3 14 0—17 First Quarter

PIT_Hall 79 run (Kessman kick), 7:23.

Second Quarter

DUK_FG 25 Parker, 13:36.

Third Quarter

DUK_Wilson 58 pass from Jones (Parker kick), 8:33.

DUK_Rahming 39 pass from Jones (Parker kick), 0:28.

PIT_Hall 92 run (Kessman kick), 0:10.

Fourth Quarter

PIT_Hall 4 run (Kessman kick), 10:48.

PIT_FG 45 Kessman, 1:41.

A_22,621.

___

PIT DUK First downs 20 22 Rushes-yards 57-336 26-76 Passing 149 283 Comp-Att-Int 8-18-0 16-34-1 Return Yards 84 132 Punts-Avg. 4-0.0 5-0.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 9-88 7-32 Time of Possession 39:27 20:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Hall 24-254, A..Davis 6-24, Q.Henderson 6-24, DiNucci 11-22, Ollison 3-17, Ffrench 1-5, Whitehead 2-(minus 3), Araujo-Lopes 2-(minus 3), (Team) 2-(minus 4). Duke, Wilson 11-42, Brown 7-27, D.Jones 7-8, Q.Harris 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, DiNucci 8-18-0-149. Duke, D.Jones 15-33-1-272, Q.Harris 1-1-0-11.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Araujo-Lopes 4-54, Weah 2-74, Ffrench 1-17, Hall 1-4. Duke, Rahming 8-142, Wilson 3-75, C.Taylor 2-36, Helm 2-20, Bracey 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Kessman 47, 55. Duke, Parker 49, 36.

