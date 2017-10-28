BC-FBC–Penn-Brown Stats
Penn 17, Brown 7
|Penn
|14
|3
|0
|0
|—17
|Brown
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—7
|First Quarter
PENN_Watson 80 pass from Robinson (Soslow kick), 14:49.
PENN_Watson 20 pass from Robinson (Soslow kick), 6:55.
BRWN_Duncan 5 run (Rosenblatt kick), 1:16.
PENN_FG Soslow 51, 0:03.
|
|PENN
|BRWN
|First downs
|13
|10
|Rushes-yards
|39-130
|37-114
|Passing
|173
|89
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-24-1
|13-25-0
|Return Yards
|1
|57
|Punts-Avg.
|7-41.4
|8-47.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Penalty-Yards
|4-30
|7-65
|Time of Possession
|27:15
|32:45
RUSHING_Penn, A. Willows 10-59, T. Solomon 15-44, N. Robinson 9-27, K. Brooks 2-3, J. Watson 1-0. Brown, D. Moodie 13-47, D. Daies 6-35, L. Harriott 5-20, N. Duncan 9-9, J. Blandburg 1-8, J. Prall 1-4, A. Bolton 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Penn, N. Robinson 15-23-0-173, T. Solomon 0-1-1-0. Brown, N. Duncan 13-25-0-89.
RECEIVING_Penn, J. Watson 8-132, T. Solomon 3-29, N. Bokun 1-7, C. Pearson 1-4, A. Willows 1-1, K. Hollinquest 1-0. Brown, J. Prall 5-35, A. Casey 1-33, I. Whitney 3-19, J. Blandburg 1-5, D. Daies 2-0, L. Harriott 1-(minus 3).
