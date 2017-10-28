BC-FBC–Penn-Brown Stats

Penn 17, Brown 7

Penn 14 3 0 0 —17 Brown 7 0 0 0 —7 First Quarter

PENN_Watson 80 pass from Robinson (Soslow kick), 14:49.

PENN_Watson 20 pass from Robinson (Soslow kick), 6:55.

BRWN_Duncan 5 run (Rosenblatt kick), 1:16.

Second Quarter

PENN_FG Soslow 51, 0:03.

___

PENN BRWN First downs 13 10 Rushes-yards 39-130 37-114 Passing 173 89 Comp-Att-Int 15-24-1 13-25-0 Return Yards 1 57 Punts-Avg. 7-41.4 8-47.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2 Penalty-Yards 4-30 7-65 Time of Possession 27:15 32:45

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Penn, A. Willows 10-59, T. Solomon 15-44, N. Robinson 9-27, K. Brooks 2-3, J. Watson 1-0. Brown, D. Moodie 13-47, D. Daies 6-35, L. Harriott 5-20, N. Duncan 9-9, J. Blandburg 1-8, J. Prall 1-4, A. Bolton 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Penn, N. Robinson 15-23-0-173, T. Solomon 0-1-1-0. Brown, N. Duncan 13-25-0-89.

RECEIVING_Penn, J. Watson 8-132, T. Solomon 3-29, N. Bokun 1-7, C. Pearson 1-4, A. Willows 1-1, K. Hollinquest 1-0. Brown, J. Prall 5-35, A. Casey 1-33, I. Whitney 3-19, J. Blandburg 1-5, D. Daies 2-0, L. Harriott 1-(minus 3).

