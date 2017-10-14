BC-FBC–Old Dominion-Marshall Stats
Marshall 35, Old Dominion 3
|Old Dominion
|0
|3
|0
|0—
|3
|Marshall
|0
|7
|7
|21—35
|Second Quarter
ODU_FG Rice 24, 8:47
MSH_Brady 2 pass from Litton (Vedvik kick), :49
MSH_King 30 run (Vedvik kick), 9:50
MSH_Brady 46 pass from Litton (Vedvik kick), 14:16
MSH_C.Jackson 15 fumble return (Vedvik kick), 14:09
MSH_Yurachek 31 pass from Litton (Vedvik kick), 10:49
___
|ODU
|MSH
|First downs
|13
|18
|Rushes-yards
|36-81
|40-195
|Passing
|116
|176
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-27-1
|12-23-0
|Return Yards
|57
|58
|Punts-Avg.
|8-37.62
|6-43.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|29:30
|30:30
___
RUSHING_Old Dominion, J.Cox 15-52, Lawry 14-40, Sinclair 1-2, S.Williams 6-(minus 13). Marshall, King 13-77, K.Davis 16-73, Anderson 7-46, Pittman 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Litton 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Old Dominion, S.Williams 14-27-1-116. Marshall, Litton 12-23-0-176.
RECEIVING_Old Dominion, Vaughn 5-55, Herslow 2-14, J.Cox 2-12, Lawry 2-3, Todd 1-17, Harper 1-9, Fulgham 1-6. Marshall, Brady 5-76, Yurachek 4-44, M.Williams 1-24, King 1-16, Obialo 1-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Marshall, Vedvik 27.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.