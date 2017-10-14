BC-FBC–Old Dominion-Marshall Stats

Marshall 35, Old Dominion 3

Old Dominion 0 3 0 0— 3 Marshall 0 7 7 21—35 Second Quarter

ODU_FG Rice 24, 8:47

MSH_Brady 2 pass from Litton (Vedvik kick), :49

Third Quarter

MSH_King 30 run (Vedvik kick), 9:50

Fourth Quarter

MSH_Brady 46 pass from Litton (Vedvik kick), 14:16

MSH_C.Jackson 15 fumble return (Vedvik kick), 14:09

MSH_Yurachek 31 pass from Litton (Vedvik kick), 10:49

___

ODU MSH First downs 13 18 Rushes-yards 36-81 40-195 Passing 116 176 Comp-Att-Int 14-27-1 12-23-0 Return Yards 57 58 Punts-Avg. 8-37.62 6-43.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-55 3-25 Time of Possession 29:30 30:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Old Dominion, J.Cox 15-52, Lawry 14-40, Sinclair 1-2, S.Williams 6-(minus 13). Marshall, King 13-77, K.Davis 16-73, Anderson 7-46, Pittman 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Litton 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Old Dominion, S.Williams 14-27-1-116. Marshall, Litton 12-23-0-176.

RECEIVING_Old Dominion, Vaughn 5-55, Herslow 2-14, J.Cox 2-12, Lawry 2-3, Todd 1-17, Harper 1-9, Fulgham 1-6. Marshall, Brady 5-76, Yurachek 4-44, M.Williams 1-24, King 1-16, Obialo 1-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Marshall, Vedvik 27.

