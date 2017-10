By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–Nevada-Colorado St. Stats

Colorado St. 44, Nevada 42

Nevada 14 7 21 0—42 Colorado St. 14 14 10 6—44 First Quarter

CSU_Gallup 56 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 13:34

CSU_Gallup 7 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 9:56

NEV_Armstrong 5 pass from Gangi (Pettit kick), 2:54

NEV_Mannix 57 pass from Moore (Pettit kick), 1:22

Second Quarter

CSU_Matthews 1 run (Bryan kick), 12:25

NEV_Moore 1 run (Pettit kick), 8:17

CSU_Fackrell 14 pass from Stevens (Bryan kick), 4:36

Third Quarter

NEV_Henley 6 pass from Gangi (Pettit kick), 9:50

NEV_Demps 65 pass from Gangi (Pettit kick), 9:04

CSU_FG Bryan 51, 4:52

NEV_O’Leary-Orange 55 pass from Gangi (Pettit kick), 3:13

CSU_Dawkins 59 run (Bryan kick), 1:57

Fourth Quarter

CSU_Gallup 17 pass from Stevens (kick failed), 12:08

A_36,765.

___

NEV CSU First downs 23 23 Rushes-yards 31-56 34-224 Passing 508 384 Comp-Att-Int 25-42-0 26-37-0 Return Yards 114 131 Punts-Avg. 5-27.4 4-45.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 3-30 11-98 Time of Possession 30:50 29:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Nevada, Moore 14-29, Gangi 6-11, Hamilton 3-8, Wright 7-6, Booze 1-2. Colorado St., Dawkins 17-191, Matthews 10-40, Clark 2-7, Stevens 1-2, (Team) 4-(minus 16).

PASSING_Nevada, Moore 1-1-0-57, Solano 1-1-0-23, Gangi 23-40-0-428. Colorado St., Stevens 26-37-0-384.

RECEIVING_Nevada, Mannix 7-150, O’Leary-Orange 4-111, Demps 3-80, Celis 3-20, Moore 2-75, Wright 2-18, Roberson 1-23, Hamilton 1-20, Henley 1-6, Armstrong 1-5. Colorado St., Gallup 13-263, Clark 5-38, Fackrell 3-27, O.Johnson 2-14, Matthews 2-4, Dawkins 1-38.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Nevada, Pettit 35. Colorado St., Bryan 30.

