BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

National Individual Leaders

Total Offense

Through games of Oct. 07

G Plays Yds Yds Pg Rosen,UCLA 5 267 2,158 431.6 Jackson,L’vill 6 313 2,500 416.7 Rudolph,OklaSt 5 197 1,969 393.8 Grier,W.Va. 5 227 1,880 376.0 Dungey,Syr. 6 341 2,127 354.5 Patterson,Miss. 5 237 1,770 354.0 Rogers,N.M.St 6 325 2,116 352.7 Shimonek,TxTech 5 214 1,742 348.4 Mayfield,Okla. 5 166 1,709 341.8 Milton,UCF 4 126 1,357 339.3 Hansen,Ark.St 4 176 1,332 333.0 Woodside,Toledo 5 194 1,633 326.6 Stevens,ColoSt 6 236 1,946 324.3 Falk,WashSt 6 290 1,927 321.2 Shierreff,UConn 5 186 1,561 312.2 Jackson,VaTech 6 247 1,854 309.0 Finley,N.C.St 6 247 1,840 306.7 Ferguson,Memphs 5 211 1,532 306.4 Sturm,UTSA 4 145 1,224 306.0 Sirk,E.Caro 5 241 1,527 305.4 Barrett,OhioSt 6 234 1,824 304.0 Rosier,MiaFla 4 171 1,200 300.0 Wilkins,ArizSt 5 221 1,492 298.4 Park,IowaSt 4 173 1,190 297.5 McSorley,PennSt 6 266 1,775 295.8 Lock,Mo. 5 189 1,474 294.8 Huntley,Utah 4 176 1,174 293.5 Fine,N.Tex 5 192 1,465 293.0 Benkert,Va. 5 234 1,447 289.4 Montez,Colo 6 261 1,721 286.8 Darnold,So.Cal 6 238 1,712 285.3 Smith,LaTech 6 246 1,681 280.2 Morris,CMich 6 282 1,669 278.2 Bryant,Clem 6 256 1,660 276.7 Ford,UMass 6 260 1,657 276.2 Herbert,Oregon 5 155 1,380 276.0 Hicks,SMU 6 238 1,643 273.8 Lewerke,MichSt 5 208 1,366 273.2 Brown,Hawaii 6 236 1,637 272.8 Abey,Navy 5 186 1,341 268.2 Flowers,So.Fla 5 206 1,329 265.8 Bender,Kansas 5 215 1,318 263.6 Evans,LaMnro 5 180 1,294 258.8 Wolford,WF 5 183 1,279 255.8 Griggs,S.Miss 4 159 1,022 255.5 Browning,Wash. 6 194 1,531 255.2 Ertz,Kan.St 5 165 1,266 253.2 Silvers,Troy 5 203 1,262 252.4 Moore,Cincy 6 284 1,508 251.3 Ragland,Mia.Oh 6 239 1,504 250.7 Lamb,App.St 5 168 1,252 250.4 Roback,E.Mich 5 218 1,245 249.0 Hill,TCU 5 179 1,242 248.4 Litton,Marsh 5 189 1,237 247.4 Bentley,S.Caro 6 219 1,446 241.0 Rogers,UNLV 5 166 1,193 238.6 Wimbush,NDame 5 200 1,184 236.8 White,W.Ky 5 213 1,182 236.4 Jones,Duke 6 291 1,402 233.7 McGough,FlaInt 5 183 1,165 233.0 Hurts,Ala 6 180 1,387 231.2 Johnson,Ky 6 202 1,382 230.3 Thorson,NW’ern 5 216 1,137 227.4 Stidham,Auburn 6 183 1,360 226.7 Fitzgeral,MissSt 5 186 1,126 225.2 Lee,Neb. 6 217 1,351 225.2 Surratt,UNC 6 239 1,346 224.3 Bowers,Cal 6 258 1,329 221.5 Myers,UtahSt 6 232 1,328 221.3 Mond,TexA&M 6 220 1,311 218.5 Linehan,Idaho 5 188 1,085 217.0 Gangi,Nevada 5 177 1,073 214.6 Erdely,UAB 5 186 1,071 214.2 Marshall,GaTech 4 135 856 214.0 Rourke,Ohio 6 196 1,270 211.7 Marchi,Temple 6 213 1,269 211.5 Stanley,Iowa 6 189 1,260 210.0 Manning,Ga.St. 4 127 832 208.0 Worthman,AFA 5 170 1,037 207.4 Love,Stan. 6 118 1,240 206.7 Dawkins,Ariz 5 162 1,028 205.6 Smith,Baylor 5 147 1,001 200.2 Morgan,BGreen 5 181 980 196.0 President,Tulsa 6 174 1,174 195.7 Hornibroo,Wis. 5 115 965 193.0 Jackson,Bufalo 5 132 960 192.0 Etling,LSU 6 146 1,149 191.5 Shurmur,Vandy 6 162 1,147 191.2 Wassink,W.Mich 6 175 1,121 186.8 Dormady,Tenn. 5 147 925 185.0 Woodson,Akron 6 207 1,110 185.0 Allen,Wyo. 5 169 921 184.2 Klugh,Chrlot 6 234 1,084 180.7 Postma,Houstn 4 109 712 178.0 Werts,Ga.So. 4 158 679 169.8 Banks,Tulane 4 94 674 168.5 Allen,Ark 5 139 835 167.0 Williams,Tex.St 6 215 996 166.0 Penny,SDSt 6 143 993 165.5 Brown,BC 6 217 987 164.5

