201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » BC-FBC--NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 10:37 am 10/08/2017 10:37am
Share

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Total Offense

Through games of Oct. 07

G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Rosen,UCLA 5 267 2,158 431.6
Jackson,L’vill 6 313 2,500 416.7
Rudolph,OklaSt 5 197 1,969 393.8
Grier,W.Va. 5 227 1,880 376.0
Dungey,Syr. 6 341 2,127 354.5
Patterson,Miss. 5 237 1,770 354.0
Rogers,N.M.St 6 325 2,116 352.7
Shimonek,TxTech 5 214 1,742 348.4
Mayfield,Okla. 5 166 1,709 341.8
Milton,UCF 4 126 1,357 339.3
Hansen,Ark.St 4 176 1,332 333.0
Woodside,Toledo 5 194 1,633 326.6
Stevens,ColoSt 6 236 1,946 324.3
Falk,WashSt 6 290 1,927 321.2
Shierreff,UConn 5 186 1,561 312.2
Jackson,VaTech 6 247 1,854 309.0
Finley,N.C.St 6 247 1,840 306.7
Ferguson,Memphs 5 211 1,532 306.4
Sturm,UTSA 4 145 1,224 306.0
Sirk,E.Caro 5 241 1,527 305.4
Barrett,OhioSt 6 234 1,824 304.0
Rosier,MiaFla 4 171 1,200 300.0
Wilkins,ArizSt 5 221 1,492 298.4
Park,IowaSt 4 173 1,190 297.5
McSorley,PennSt 6 266 1,775 295.8
Lock,Mo. 5 189 1,474 294.8
Huntley,Utah 4 176 1,174 293.5
Fine,N.Tex 5 192 1,465 293.0
Benkert,Va. 5 234 1,447 289.4
Montez,Colo 6 261 1,721 286.8
Darnold,So.Cal 6 238 1,712 285.3
Smith,LaTech 6 246 1,681 280.2
Morris,CMich 6 282 1,669 278.2
Bryant,Clem 6 256 1,660 276.7
Ford,UMass 6 260 1,657 276.2
Herbert,Oregon 5 155 1,380 276.0
Hicks,SMU 6 238 1,643 273.8
Lewerke,MichSt 5 208 1,366 273.2
Brown,Hawaii 6 236 1,637 272.8
Abey,Navy 5 186 1,341 268.2
Flowers,So.Fla 5 206 1,329 265.8
Bender,Kansas 5 215 1,318 263.6
Evans,LaMnro 5 180 1,294 258.8
Wolford,WF 5 183 1,279 255.8
Griggs,S.Miss 4 159 1,022 255.5
Browning,Wash. 6 194 1,531 255.2
Ertz,Kan.St 5 165 1,266 253.2
Silvers,Troy 5 203 1,262 252.4
Moore,Cincy 6 284 1,508 251.3
Ragland,Mia.Oh 6 239 1,504 250.7
Lamb,App.St 5 168 1,252 250.4
Roback,E.Mich 5 218 1,245 249.0
Hill,TCU 5 179 1,242 248.4
Litton,Marsh 5 189 1,237 247.4
Bentley,S.Caro 6 219 1,446 241.0
Rogers,UNLV 5 166 1,193 238.6
Wimbush,NDame 5 200 1,184 236.8
White,W.Ky 5 213 1,182 236.4
Jones,Duke 6 291 1,402 233.7
McGough,FlaInt 5 183 1,165 233.0
Hurts,Ala 6 180 1,387 231.2
Johnson,Ky 6 202 1,382 230.3
Thorson,NW’ern 5 216 1,137 227.4
Stidham,Auburn 6 183 1,360 226.7
Fitzgeral,MissSt 5 186 1,126 225.2
Lee,Neb. 6 217 1,351 225.2
Surratt,UNC 6 239 1,346 224.3
Bowers,Cal 6 258 1,329 221.5
Myers,UtahSt 6 232 1,328 221.3
Mond,TexA&M 6 220 1,311 218.5
Linehan,Idaho 5 188 1,085 217.0
Gangi,Nevada 5 177 1,073 214.6
Erdely,UAB 5 186 1,071 214.2
Marshall,GaTech 4 135 856 214.0
Rourke,Ohio 6 196 1,270 211.7
Marchi,Temple 6 213 1,269 211.5
Stanley,Iowa 6 189 1,260 210.0
Manning,Ga.St. 4 127 832 208.0
Worthman,AFA 5 170 1,037 207.4
Love,Stan. 6 118 1,240 206.7
Dawkins,Ariz 5 162 1,028 205.6
Smith,Baylor 5 147 1,001 200.2
Morgan,BGreen 5 181 980 196.0
President,Tulsa 6 174 1,174 195.7
Hornibroo,Wis. 5 115 965 193.0
Jackson,Bufalo 5 132 960 192.0
Etling,LSU 6 146 1,149 191.5
Shurmur,Vandy 6 162 1,147 191.2
Wassink,W.Mich 6 175 1,121 186.8
Dormady,Tenn. 5 147 925 185.0
Woodson,Akron 6 207 1,110 185.0
Allen,Wyo. 5 169 921 184.2
Klugh,Chrlot 6 234 1,084 180.7
Postma,Houstn 4 109 712 178.0
Werts,Ga.So. 4 158 679 169.8
Banks,Tulane 4 94 674 168.5
Allen,Ark 5 139 835 167.0
Williams,Tex.St 6 215 996 166.0
Penny,SDSt 6 143 993 165.5
Brown,BC 6 217 987 164.5

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest