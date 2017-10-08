BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
Total Offense
Through games of Oct. 07
|
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Rosen,UCLA
|5
|267
|2,158
|431.6
|Jackson,L’vill
|6
|313
|2,500
|416.7
|Rudolph,OklaSt
|5
|197
|1,969
|393.8
|Grier,W.Va.
|5
|227
|1,880
|376.0
|Dungey,Syr.
|6
|341
|2,127
|354.5
|Patterson,Miss.
|5
|237
|1,770
|354.0
|Rogers,N.M.St
|6
|325
|2,116
|352.7
|Shimonek,TxTech
|5
|214
|1,742
|348.4
|Mayfield,Okla.
|5
|166
|1,709
|341.8
|Milton,UCF
|4
|126
|1,357
|339.3
|Hansen,Ark.St
|4
|176
|1,332
|333.0
|Woodside,Toledo
|5
|194
|1,633
|326.6
|Stevens,ColoSt
|6
|236
|1,946
|324.3
|Falk,WashSt
|6
|290
|1,927
|321.2
|Shierreff,UConn
|5
|186
|1,561
|312.2
|Jackson,VaTech
|6
|247
|1,854
|309.0
|Finley,N.C.St
|6
|247
|1,840
|306.7
|Ferguson,Memphs
|5
|211
|1,532
|306.4
|Sturm,UTSA
|4
|145
|1,224
|306.0
|Sirk,E.Caro
|5
|241
|1,527
|305.4
|Barrett,OhioSt
|6
|234
|1,824
|304.0
|Rosier,MiaFla
|4
|171
|1,200
|300.0
|Wilkins,ArizSt
|5
|221
|1,492
|298.4
|Park,IowaSt
|4
|173
|1,190
|297.5
|McSorley,PennSt
|6
|266
|1,775
|295.8
|Lock,Mo.
|5
|189
|1,474
|294.8
|Huntley,Utah
|4
|176
|1,174
|293.5
|Fine,N.Tex
|5
|192
|1,465
|293.0
|Benkert,Va.
|5
|234
|1,447
|289.4
|Montez,Colo
|6
|261
|1,721
|286.8
|Darnold,So.Cal
|6
|238
|1,712
|285.3
|Smith,LaTech
|6
|246
|1,681
|280.2
|Morris,CMich
|6
|282
|1,669
|278.2
|Bryant,Clem
|6
|256
|1,660
|276.7
|Ford,UMass
|6
|260
|1,657
|276.2
|Herbert,Oregon
|5
|155
|1,380
|276.0
|Hicks,SMU
|6
|238
|1,643
|273.8
|Lewerke,MichSt
|5
|208
|1,366
|273.2
|Brown,Hawaii
|6
|236
|1,637
|272.8
|Abey,Navy
|5
|186
|1,341
|268.2
|Flowers,So.Fla
|5
|206
|1,329
|265.8
|Bender,Kansas
|5
|215
|1,318
|263.6
|Evans,LaMnro
|5
|180
|1,294
|258.8
|Wolford,WF
|5
|183
|1,279
|255.8
|Griggs,S.Miss
|4
|159
|1,022
|255.5
|Browning,Wash.
|6
|194
|1,531
|255.2
|Ertz,Kan.St
|5
|165
|1,266
|253.2
|Silvers,Troy
|5
|203
|1,262
|252.4
|Moore,Cincy
|6
|284
|1,508
|251.3
|Ragland,Mia.Oh
|6
|239
|1,504
|250.7
|Lamb,App.St
|5
|168
|1,252
|250.4
|Roback,E.Mich
|5
|218
|1,245
|249.0
|Hill,TCU
|5
|179
|1,242
|248.4
|Litton,Marsh
|5
|189
|1,237
|247.4
|Bentley,S.Caro
|6
|219
|1,446
|241.0
|Rogers,UNLV
|5
|166
|1,193
|238.6
|Wimbush,NDame
|5
|200
|1,184
|236.8
|White,W.Ky
|5
|213
|1,182
|236.4
|Jones,Duke
|6
|291
|1,402
|233.7
|McGough,FlaInt
|5
|183
|1,165
|233.0
|Hurts,Ala
|6
|180
|1,387
|231.2
|Johnson,Ky
|6
|202
|1,382
|230.3
|Thorson,NW’ern
|5
|216
|1,137
|227.4
|Stidham,Auburn
|6
|183
|1,360
|226.7
|Fitzgeral,MissSt
|5
|186
|1,126
|225.2
|Lee,Neb.
|6
|217
|1,351
|225.2
|Surratt,UNC
|6
|239
|1,346
|224.3
|Bowers,Cal
|6
|258
|1,329
|221.5
|Myers,UtahSt
|6
|232
|1,328
|221.3
|Mond,TexA&M
|6
|220
|1,311
|218.5
|Linehan,Idaho
|5
|188
|1,085
|217.0
|Gangi,Nevada
|5
|177
|1,073
|214.6
|Erdely,UAB
|5
|186
|1,071
|214.2
|Marshall,GaTech
|4
|135
|856
|214.0
|Rourke,Ohio
|6
|196
|1,270
|211.7
|Marchi,Temple
|6
|213
|1,269
|211.5
|Stanley,Iowa
|6
|189
|1,260
|210.0
|Manning,Ga.St.
|4
|127
|832
|208.0
|Worthman,AFA
|5
|170
|1,037
|207.4
|Love,Stan.
|6
|118
|1,240
|206.7
|Dawkins,Ariz
|5
|162
|1,028
|205.6
|Smith,Baylor
|5
|147
|1,001
|200.2
|Morgan,BGreen
|5
|181
|980
|196.0
|President,Tulsa
|6
|174
|1,174
|195.7
|Hornibroo,Wis.
|5
|115
|965
|193.0
|Jackson,Bufalo
|5
|132
|960
|192.0
|Etling,LSU
|6
|146
|1,149
|191.5
|Shurmur,Vandy
|6
|162
|1,147
|191.2
|Wassink,W.Mich
|6
|175
|1,121
|186.8
|Dormady,Tenn.
|5
|147
|925
|185.0
|Woodson,Akron
|6
|207
|1,110
|185.0
|Allen,Wyo.
|5
|169
|921
|184.2
|Klugh,Chrlot
|6
|234
|1,084
|180.7
|Postma,Houstn
|4
|109
|712
|178.0
|Werts,Ga.So.
|4
|158
|679
|169.8
|Banks,Tulane
|4
|94
|674
|168.5
|Allen,Ark
|5
|139
|835
|167.0
|Williams,Tex.St
|6
|215
|996
|166.0
|Penny,SDSt
|6
|143
|993
|165.5
|Brown,BC
|6
|217
|987
|164.5
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.