BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
Receiving Yards Per Game
Through games of Oct. 07
|
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Ursua,Hawaii
|5
|46
|653
|130.6
|Washingto,OklaSt
|5
|28
|647
|129.4
|Ishmael,Syr.
|6
|56
|729
|121.5
|Coutee,TxTech
|5
|39
|586
|117.2
|Carringto,Utah
|5
|37
|584
|116.8
|Lasley,UCLA
|4
|26
|466
|116.5
|Gallup,ColoSt
|6
|46
|685
|114.2
|Andrews,UCLA
|5
|40
|553
|110.6
|Thompson,Toledo
|5
|28
|537
|107.4
|Mims,Baylor
|5
|25
|533
|106.6
|Wilson,Boise
|5
|32
|528
|105.6
|Johnson,Bufalo
|6
|37
|631
|105.2
|Jennings,W.Va.
|5
|39
|518
|103.6
|Miller,Memphs
|5
|35
|516
|103.2
|Sills,W.Va.
|5
|33
|512
|102.4
|Morgan Jr,Neb.
|5
|30
|510
|102.0
|Phillips,VaTech
|6
|42
|608
|101.3
|Brown,Miss.
|5
|27
|504
|100.8
|Platt,Baylor
|4
|16
|401
|100.3
|Breneman,UMass
|5
|36
|500
|100.0
|Brady,Marsh
|5
|29
|495
|99.0
|Wilson,UCLA
|5
|38
|490
|98.0
|Quinn,SMU
|6
|54
|587
|97.8
|Johnson,Texas
|5
|25
|485
|97.0
|Harry,ArizSt
|5
|34
|476
|95.2
|Owens,FlaInt
|5
|27
|462
|92.4
|Johnson,Toledo
|5
|28
|460
|92.0
|Hart,Ga.St.
|4
|31
|365
|91.3
|Scott,N.M.St
|6
|35
|543
|90.5
|Ateman,OklaSt
|5
|25
|449
|89.8
|Gardner,Mia.Oh
|6
|26
|535
|89.2
|Grayson,E.Caro
|6
|31
|535
|89.2
|Guyton,N.Tex
|5
|24
|444
|88.8
|Burnett,So.Cal
|6
|41
|527
|87.8
|Smith,UCF
|4
|15
|337
|84.3
|Bailey II,E.Mich
|5
|29
|419
|83.8
|Moore,Md.
|5
|32
|414
|82.8
|Cleveland,Fla.
|4
|15
|326
|81.5
|Sutton,SMU
|6
|31
|489
|81.5
|Chapman,CMich
|6
|34
|485
|80.8
|Sims Jr.,Kansas
|5
|21
|400
|80.0
|Hall,BallSt
|6
|42
|479
|79.8
|Moore,Mo.
|5
|19
|398
|79.6
|Philips,Syr.
|6
|52
|475
|79.2
|Boyd,UNLV
|5
|17
|393
|78.6
|Murray,Ark.St
|4
|18
|312
|78.0
|Martin, J,WashSt
|6
|34
|464
|77.3
|Johnson,Fresno
|5
|28
|382
|76.4
|Levrone,Va.
|5
|15
|377
|75.4
|Bonner,Houstn
|4
|32
|300
|75.0
|Hobbs,Tulsa
|6
|29
|449
|74.8
|Nance,Ark
|5
|23
|374
|74.8
|Noa,Cal
|5
|24
|373
|74.6
|Cobbs, Jr,Ind.
|5
|33
|370
|74.0
|Johnson,Minn.
|5
|17
|366
|73.2
|Demps,Nevada
|6
|39
|438
|73.0
|Lodge,Miss.
|5
|19
|364
|72.8
|Harmon,N.C.St
|6
|33
|434
|72.3
|Newsome,UConn
|5
|18
|360
|72.0
|Dortch,WF
|6
|35
|430
|71.7
|Wilson,UAB
|5
|21
|356
|71.2
|Andrews,Okla.
|5
|19
|355
|71.0
|Dunbar,Houstn
|5
|30
|355
|71.0
|Samuels,N.C.St
|6
|50
|425
|70.8
|Berrios,MiaFla
|4
|18
|282
|70.5
|Tate,Fla.St
|4
|16
|282
|70.5
|Butler,IowaSt
|5
|20
|350
|70.0
|Mannix,Nevada
|6
|29
|419
|69.8
|Zaccheaus,Va.
|5
|38
|348
|69.6
|White,W.Va.
|5
|23
|347
|69.4
|Pettis,Wash.
|6
|37
|416
|69.3
|Redding,BGreen
|6
|27
|416
|69.3
|Fitzpatri,L’vill
|6
|26
|414
|69.0
|Sannon,Idaho
|5
|33
|340
|68.0
|Onunwor,Idaho
|4
|17
|271
|67.8
|Veal,LaTech
|6
|35
|405
|67.5
|Robertson,S.Miss
|5
|23
|336
|67.2
|Barnes,La.Laf
|5
|26
|335
|67.0
|Fumagalli,Wis.
|4
|18
|267
|66.8
|Campbell,OhioSt
|6
|26
|399
|66.5
|Wharton I,Cal
|6
|27
|397
|66.2
|Johnson,Mo.
|5
|24
|330
|66.0
|Barkley,PennSt
|6
|29
|395
|65.8
|Isabella,UMass
|6
|27
|395
|65.8
|Lee,MidTen
|6
|35
|394
|65.7
|Harvey,ArizSt
|5
|17
|328
|65.6
|Dowling,Va.
|5
|24
|327
|65.4
|Ridley,Ala
|6
|29
|390
|65.0
|Cantrell,TxTech
|5
|22
|322
|64.4
|Valdes-Sc,So.Fla
|5
|22
|322
|64.4
|Chark,LSU
|6
|17
|385
|64.2
|Brown,E.Caro
|6
|23
|384
|64.0
|Metcalf,Miss.
|5
|23
|320
|64.0
|Thomas,Ind.
|4
|16
|254
|63.5
|Bell,WashSt
|6
|20
|374
|62.3
|Lazard,IowaSt
|5
|27
|310
|62.0
|Dawkins,L’vill
|6
|23
|371
|61.8
|Jackson,W.Ky
|5
|23
|309
|61.8
|Lamb,Okla.
|5
|17
|307
|61.4
|McCleskey,OklaSt
|5
|21
|306
|61.2
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.