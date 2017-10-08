BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Receiving Yards Per Game

Through games of Oct. 07

G Ct ReYd RecYD Ursua,Hawaii 5 46 653 130.6 Washingto,OklaSt 5 28 647 129.4 Ishmael,Syr. 6 56 729 121.5 Coutee,TxTech 5 39 586 117.2 Carringto,Utah 5 37 584 116.8 Lasley,UCLA 4 26 466 116.5 Gallup,ColoSt 6 46 685 114.2 Andrews,UCLA 5 40 553 110.6 Thompson,Toledo 5 28 537 107.4 Mims,Baylor 5 25 533 106.6 Wilson,Boise 5 32 528 105.6 Johnson,Bufalo 6 37 631 105.2 Jennings,W.Va. 5 39 518 103.6 Miller,Memphs 5 35 516 103.2 Sills,W.Va. 5 33 512 102.4 Morgan Jr,Neb. 5 30 510 102.0 Phillips,VaTech 6 42 608 101.3 Brown,Miss. 5 27 504 100.8 Platt,Baylor 4 16 401 100.3 Breneman,UMass 5 36 500 100.0 Brady,Marsh 5 29 495 99.0 Wilson,UCLA 5 38 490 98.0 Quinn,SMU 6 54 587 97.8 Johnson,Texas 5 25 485 97.0 Harry,ArizSt 5 34 476 95.2 Owens,FlaInt 5 27 462 92.4 Johnson,Toledo 5 28 460 92.0 Hart,Ga.St. 4 31 365 91.3 Scott,N.M.St 6 35 543 90.5 Ateman,OklaSt 5 25 449 89.8 Gardner,Mia.Oh 6 26 535 89.2 Grayson,E.Caro 6 31 535 89.2 Guyton,N.Tex 5 24 444 88.8 Burnett,So.Cal 6 41 527 87.8 Smith,UCF 4 15 337 84.3 Bailey II,E.Mich 5 29 419 83.8 Moore,Md. 5 32 414 82.8 Cleveland,Fla. 4 15 326 81.5 Sutton,SMU 6 31 489 81.5 Chapman,CMich 6 34 485 80.8 Sims Jr.,Kansas 5 21 400 80.0 Hall,BallSt 6 42 479 79.8 Moore,Mo. 5 19 398 79.6 Philips,Syr. 6 52 475 79.2 Boyd,UNLV 5 17 393 78.6 Murray,Ark.St 4 18 312 78.0 Martin, J,WashSt 6 34 464 77.3 Johnson,Fresno 5 28 382 76.4 Levrone,Va. 5 15 377 75.4 Bonner,Houstn 4 32 300 75.0 Hobbs,Tulsa 6 29 449 74.8 Nance,Ark 5 23 374 74.8 Noa,Cal 5 24 373 74.6 Cobbs, Jr,Ind. 5 33 370 74.0 Johnson,Minn. 5 17 366 73.2 Demps,Nevada 6 39 438 73.0 Lodge,Miss. 5 19 364 72.8 Harmon,N.C.St 6 33 434 72.3 Newsome,UConn 5 18 360 72.0 Dortch,WF 6 35 430 71.7 Wilson,UAB 5 21 356 71.2 Andrews,Okla. 5 19 355 71.0 Dunbar,Houstn 5 30 355 71.0 Samuels,N.C.St 6 50 425 70.8 Berrios,MiaFla 4 18 282 70.5 Tate,Fla.St 4 16 282 70.5 Butler,IowaSt 5 20 350 70.0 Mannix,Nevada 6 29 419 69.8 Zaccheaus,Va. 5 38 348 69.6 White,W.Va. 5 23 347 69.4 Pettis,Wash. 6 37 416 69.3 Redding,BGreen 6 27 416 69.3 Fitzpatri,L’vill 6 26 414 69.0 Sannon,Idaho 5 33 340 68.0 Onunwor,Idaho 4 17 271 67.8 Veal,LaTech 6 35 405 67.5 Robertson,S.Miss 5 23 336 67.2 Barnes,La.Laf 5 26 335 67.0 Fumagalli,Wis. 4 18 267 66.8 Campbell,OhioSt 6 26 399 66.5 Wharton I,Cal 6 27 397 66.2 Johnson,Mo. 5 24 330 66.0 Barkley,PennSt 6 29 395 65.8 Isabella,UMass 6 27 395 65.8 Lee,MidTen 6 35 394 65.7 Harvey,ArizSt 5 17 328 65.6 Dowling,Va. 5 24 327 65.4 Ridley,Ala 6 29 390 65.0 Cantrell,TxTech 5 22 322 64.4 Valdes-Sc,So.Fla 5 22 322 64.4 Chark,LSU 6 17 385 64.2 Brown,E.Caro 6 23 384 64.0 Metcalf,Miss. 5 23 320 64.0 Thomas,Ind. 4 16 254 63.5 Bell,WashSt 6 20 374 62.3 Lazard,IowaSt 5 27 310 62.0 Dawkins,L’vill 6 23 371 61.8 Jackson,W.Ky 5 23 309 61.8 Lamb,Okla. 5 17 307 61.4 McCleskey,OklaSt 5 21 306 61.2

