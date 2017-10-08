BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

201.5
By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 10:37 am 10/08/2017 10:37am
National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Receiving Yards Per Game

Through games of Oct. 07

G Ct ReYd RecYD
Ursua,Hawaii 5 46 653 130.6
Washingto,OklaSt 5 28 647 129.4
Ishmael,Syr. 6 56 729 121.5
Coutee,TxTech 5 39 586 117.2
Carringto,Utah 5 37 584 116.8
Lasley,UCLA 4 26 466 116.5
Gallup,ColoSt 6 46 685 114.2
Andrews,UCLA 5 40 553 110.6
Thompson,Toledo 5 28 537 107.4
Mims,Baylor 5 25 533 106.6
Wilson,Boise 5 32 528 105.6
Johnson,Bufalo 6 37 631 105.2
Jennings,W.Va. 5 39 518 103.6
Miller,Memphs 5 35 516 103.2
Sills,W.Va. 5 33 512 102.4
Morgan Jr,Neb. 5 30 510 102.0
Phillips,VaTech 6 42 608 101.3
Brown,Miss. 5 27 504 100.8
Platt,Baylor 4 16 401 100.3
Breneman,UMass 5 36 500 100.0
Brady,Marsh 5 29 495 99.0
Wilson,UCLA 5 38 490 98.0
Quinn,SMU 6 54 587 97.8
Johnson,Texas 5 25 485 97.0
Harry,ArizSt 5 34 476 95.2
Owens,FlaInt 5 27 462 92.4
Johnson,Toledo 5 28 460 92.0
Hart,Ga.St. 4 31 365 91.3
Scott,N.M.St 6 35 543 90.5
Ateman,OklaSt 5 25 449 89.8
Gardner,Mia.Oh 6 26 535 89.2
Grayson,E.Caro 6 31 535 89.2
Guyton,N.Tex 5 24 444 88.8
Burnett,So.Cal 6 41 527 87.8
Smith,UCF 4 15 337 84.3
Bailey II,E.Mich 5 29 419 83.8
Moore,Md. 5 32 414 82.8
Cleveland,Fla. 4 15 326 81.5
Sutton,SMU 6 31 489 81.5
Chapman,CMich 6 34 485 80.8
Sims Jr.,Kansas 5 21 400 80.0
Hall,BallSt 6 42 479 79.8
Moore,Mo. 5 19 398 79.6
Philips,Syr. 6 52 475 79.2
Boyd,UNLV 5 17 393 78.6
Murray,Ark.St 4 18 312 78.0
Martin, J,WashSt 6 34 464 77.3
Johnson,Fresno 5 28 382 76.4
Levrone,Va. 5 15 377 75.4
Bonner,Houstn 4 32 300 75.0
Hobbs,Tulsa 6 29 449 74.8
Nance,Ark 5 23 374 74.8
Noa,Cal 5 24 373 74.6
Cobbs, Jr,Ind. 5 33 370 74.0
Johnson,Minn. 5 17 366 73.2
Demps,Nevada 6 39 438 73.0
Lodge,Miss. 5 19 364 72.8
Harmon,N.C.St 6 33 434 72.3
Newsome,UConn 5 18 360 72.0
Dortch,WF 6 35 430 71.7
Wilson,UAB 5 21 356 71.2
Andrews,Okla. 5 19 355 71.0
Dunbar,Houstn 5 30 355 71.0
Samuels,N.C.St 6 50 425 70.8
Berrios,MiaFla 4 18 282 70.5
Tate,Fla.St 4 16 282 70.5
Butler,IowaSt 5 20 350 70.0
Mannix,Nevada 6 29 419 69.8
Zaccheaus,Va. 5 38 348 69.6
White,W.Va. 5 23 347 69.4
Pettis,Wash. 6 37 416 69.3
Redding,BGreen 6 27 416 69.3
Fitzpatri,L’vill 6 26 414 69.0
Sannon,Idaho 5 33 340 68.0
Onunwor,Idaho 4 17 271 67.8
Veal,LaTech 6 35 405 67.5
Robertson,S.Miss 5 23 336 67.2
Barnes,La.Laf 5 26 335 67.0
Fumagalli,Wis. 4 18 267 66.8
Campbell,OhioSt 6 26 399 66.5
Wharton I,Cal 6 27 397 66.2
Johnson,Mo. 5 24 330 66.0
Barkley,PennSt 6 29 395 65.8
Isabella,UMass 6 27 395 65.8
Lee,MidTen 6 35 394 65.7
Harvey,ArizSt 5 17 328 65.6
Dowling,Va. 5 24 327 65.4
Ridley,Ala 6 29 390 65.0
Cantrell,TxTech 5 22 322 64.4
Valdes-Sc,So.Fla 5 22 322 64.4
Chark,LSU 6 17 385 64.2
Brown,E.Caro 6 23 384 64.0
Metcalf,Miss. 5 23 320 64.0
Thomas,Ind. 4 16 254 63.5
Bell,WashSt 6 20 374 62.3
Lazard,IowaSt 5 27 310 62.0
Dawkins,L’vill 6 23 371 61.8
Jackson,W.Ky 5 23 309 61.8
Lamb,Okla. 5 17 307 61.4
McCleskey,OklaSt 5 21 306 61.2

