201.5
BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 10:37 am 10/08/2017 10:37am
National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Punt Returns

Through games of Oct. 07

G PRYd Yds Avg
Pettis,Wash. 6 9 286 31.8
Brown,Ariz 5 6 141 23.5
Harris II,Ind. 4 8 182 22.8
Thompkins,PennSt 6 14 239 17.1
Walker,BC 6 15 256 17.1
Berrios,MiaFla 4 5 84 16.8
Taylor,Ark.St 4 7 116 16.6
Reed,Kan.St 5 7 114 16.3
Hobbs,Utah 5 12 189 15.8
Fullwood,So.Fla 4 7 106 15.1
Malone,La.Laf 5 9 131 14.6
Williams,Boise 5 12 165 13.8
Callaway,Tenn. 5 8 109 13.6
Moore,Md. 5 10 136 13.6
Chark,LSU 6 8 105 13.1
Jones,Troy 5 6 78 13.0
Conway,Wyo. 5 12 154 12.8
Henderson,Pitt. 6 9 113 12.6
Hughes,UCF 4 5 62 12.4
Peoples-J,Mich. 5 14 168 12.0
Veal,LaTech 6 8 90 11.3
Diggs,Ala 5 7 75 10.7
Hardman,Ga. 6 9 95 10.6
Brown,ODU 5 14 144 10.3
McCloud,Clem 6 15 152 10.1
Stroman,VaTech 6 19 190 10.0
Dortch,WF 6 16 147 9.2
Nathan,UtahSt 6 8 71 8.9
Truxton,SDSt 6 13 108 8.3
Green,LaMnro 5 9 74 8.2
Johnson,ColoSt 6 8 65 8.1
Roberts,Auburn 6 11 88 8.0
White,Tex.St 6 10 80 8.0
Tyler,Stan. 6 9 70 7.8
Staggers,S.Miss 5 6 46 7.7
Pierson-E,Neb. 6 11 83 7.5
Lammons,S.Caro 6 8 58 7.3
Gray,Cincy 6 9 65 7.2
Wilson,UAB 5 9 63 7.0
Hennigan,App.St 5 11 71 6.5
Ungerer,Idaho 5 7 45 6.4
Riley,Syr. 6 11 69 6.3
Scott,Navy 5 6 37 6.2
Hamm,Va. 5 9 55 6.1
Bateman,Ga.St. 3 4 24 6.0
Nelson,Wis. 5 11 65 5.9
Davis,N.Mex. 5 6 33 5.5
Williams,Memphs 5 11 56 5.1
Nelson,MichSt 5 6 29 4.8
Fant,W.Ky 5 8 38 4.8
Cleveland,AFA 5 6 28 4.7
McFadden,Fla.St 4 6 28 4.7
Ryen,IowaSt 5 7 30 4.3
Morrow,WashSt 6 9 35 3.9
Stewart,GaTech 4 8 31 3.9
Finke,NDame 6 13 46 3.5
Hill,OhioSt 6 8 28 3.5
Batson,TxTech 5 6 20 3.3
Stewart,MichSt 5 6 20 3.3
Rodgers,UMass 6 9 29 3.2
Anthrop,Purdue 5 9 16 1.8
Daugherty,E.Mich 5 6 7 1.2

