BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Punt Returns

Through games of Oct. 07

G PRYd Yds Avg Pettis,Wash. 6 9 286 31.8 Brown,Ariz 5 6 141 23.5 Harris II,Ind. 4 8 182 22.8 Thompkins,PennSt 6 14 239 17.1 Walker,BC 6 15 256 17.1 Berrios,MiaFla 4 5 84 16.8 Taylor,Ark.St 4 7 116 16.6 Reed,Kan.St 5 7 114 16.3 Hobbs,Utah 5 12 189 15.8 Fullwood,So.Fla 4 7 106 15.1 Malone,La.Laf 5 9 131 14.6 Williams,Boise 5 12 165 13.8 Callaway,Tenn. 5 8 109 13.6 Moore,Md. 5 10 136 13.6 Chark,LSU 6 8 105 13.1 Jones,Troy 5 6 78 13.0 Conway,Wyo. 5 12 154 12.8 Henderson,Pitt. 6 9 113 12.6 Hughes,UCF 4 5 62 12.4 Peoples-J,Mich. 5 14 168 12.0 Veal,LaTech 6 8 90 11.3 Diggs,Ala 5 7 75 10.7 Hardman,Ga. 6 9 95 10.6 Brown,ODU 5 14 144 10.3 McCloud,Clem 6 15 152 10.1 Stroman,VaTech 6 19 190 10.0 Dortch,WF 6 16 147 9.2 Nathan,UtahSt 6 8 71 8.9 Truxton,SDSt 6 13 108 8.3 Green,LaMnro 5 9 74 8.2 Johnson,ColoSt 6 8 65 8.1 Roberts,Auburn 6 11 88 8.0 White,Tex.St 6 10 80 8.0 Tyler,Stan. 6 9 70 7.8 Staggers,S.Miss 5 6 46 7.7 Pierson-E,Neb. 6 11 83 7.5 Lammons,S.Caro 6 8 58 7.3 Gray,Cincy 6 9 65 7.2 Wilson,UAB 5 9 63 7.0 Hennigan,App.St 5 11 71 6.5 Ungerer,Idaho 5 7 45 6.4 Riley,Syr. 6 11 69 6.3 Scott,Navy 5 6 37 6.2 Hamm,Va. 5 9 55 6.1 Bateman,Ga.St. 3 4 24 6.0 Nelson,Wis. 5 11 65 5.9 Davis,N.Mex. 5 6 33 5.5 Williams,Memphs 5 11 56 5.1 Nelson,MichSt 5 6 29 4.8 Fant,W.Ky 5 8 38 4.8 Cleveland,AFA 5 6 28 4.7 McFadden,Fla.St 4 6 28 4.7 Ryen,IowaSt 5 7 30 4.3 Morrow,WashSt 6 9 35 3.9 Stewart,GaTech 4 8 31 3.9 Finke,NDame 6 13 46 3.5 Hill,OhioSt 6 8 28 3.5 Batson,TxTech 5 6 20 3.3 Stewart,MichSt 5 6 20 3.3 Rodgers,UMass 6 9 29 3.2 Anthrop,Purdue 5 9 16 1.8 Daugherty,E.Mich 5 6 7 1.2

