BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
Punt Returns
Through games of Oct. 07
|
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Pettis,Wash.
|6
|9
|286
|31.8
|Brown,Ariz
|5
|6
|141
|23.5
|Harris II,Ind.
|4
|8
|182
|22.8
|Thompkins,PennSt
|6
|14
|239
|17.1
|Walker,BC
|6
|15
|256
|17.1
|Berrios,MiaFla
|4
|5
|84
|16.8
|Taylor,Ark.St
|4
|7
|116
|16.6
|Reed,Kan.St
|5
|7
|114
|16.3
|Hobbs,Utah
|5
|12
|189
|15.8
|Fullwood,So.Fla
|4
|7
|106
|15.1
|Malone,La.Laf
|5
|9
|131
|14.6
|Williams,Boise
|5
|12
|165
|13.8
|Callaway,Tenn.
|5
|8
|109
|13.6
|Moore,Md.
|5
|10
|136
|13.6
|Chark,LSU
|6
|8
|105
|13.1
|Jones,Troy
|5
|6
|78
|13.0
|Conway,Wyo.
|5
|12
|154
|12.8
|Henderson,Pitt.
|6
|9
|113
|12.6
|Hughes,UCF
|4
|5
|62
|12.4
|Peoples-J,Mich.
|5
|14
|168
|12.0
|Veal,LaTech
|6
|8
|90
|11.3
|Diggs,Ala
|5
|7
|75
|10.7
|Hardman,Ga.
|6
|9
|95
|10.6
|Brown,ODU
|5
|14
|144
|10.3
|McCloud,Clem
|6
|15
|152
|10.1
|Stroman,VaTech
|6
|19
|190
|10.0
|Dortch,WF
|6
|16
|147
|9.2
|Nathan,UtahSt
|6
|8
|71
|8.9
|Truxton,SDSt
|6
|13
|108
|8.3
|Green,LaMnro
|5
|9
|74
|8.2
|Johnson,ColoSt
|6
|8
|65
|8.1
|Roberts,Auburn
|6
|11
|88
|8.0
|White,Tex.St
|6
|10
|80
|8.0
|Tyler,Stan.
|6
|9
|70
|7.8
|Staggers,S.Miss
|5
|6
|46
|7.7
|Pierson-E,Neb.
|6
|11
|83
|7.5
|Lammons,S.Caro
|6
|8
|58
|7.3
|Gray,Cincy
|6
|9
|65
|7.2
|Wilson,UAB
|5
|9
|63
|7.0
|Hennigan,App.St
|5
|11
|71
|6.5
|Ungerer,Idaho
|5
|7
|45
|6.4
|Riley,Syr.
|6
|11
|69
|6.3
|Scott,Navy
|5
|6
|37
|6.2
|Hamm,Va.
|5
|9
|55
|6.1
|Bateman,Ga.St.
|3
|4
|24
|6.0
|Nelson,Wis.
|5
|11
|65
|5.9
|Davis,N.Mex.
|5
|6
|33
|5.5
|Williams,Memphs
|5
|11
|56
|5.1
|Nelson,MichSt
|5
|6
|29
|4.8
|Fant,W.Ky
|5
|8
|38
|4.8
|Cleveland,AFA
|5
|6
|28
|4.7
|McFadden,Fla.St
|4
|6
|28
|4.7
|Ryen,IowaSt
|5
|7
|30
|4.3
|Morrow,WashSt
|6
|9
|35
|3.9
|Stewart,GaTech
|4
|8
|31
|3.9
|Finke,NDame
|6
|13
|46
|3.5
|Hill,OhioSt
|6
|8
|28
|3.5
|Batson,TxTech
|5
|6
|20
|3.3
|Stewart,MichSt
|5
|6
|20
|3.3
|Rodgers,UMass
|6
|9
|29
|3.2
|Anthrop,Purdue
|5
|9
|16
|1.8
|Daugherty,E.Mich
|5
|6
|7
|1.2
