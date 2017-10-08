BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

National Individual Leaders
Leading Passers
Through games of Oct. 07
|
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Mayfield,Okla.
|5
|134
|100
|0
|1,635
|15
|214.1
|Milton,UCF
|4
|101
|69
|2
|1,165
|13
|203.7
|Rudolph,OklaSt
|5
|173
|117
|4
|1,909
|16
|186.2
|Sturm,UTSA
|4
|110
|78
|1
|1,026
|9
|174.4
|Herbert,Oregon
|5
|126
|86
|2
|1,264
|9
|172.9
|Shierreff,UConn
|5
|141
|94
|3
|1,475
|9
|171.3
|Shimonek,TxTech
|5
|195
|140
|3
|1,811
|14
|170.4
|Hornibroo,Wis.
|5
|107
|69
|4
|1,011
|10
|167.2
|Stidham,Auburn
|6
|139
|99
|2
|1,345
|7
|166.2
|Barrett,OhioSt
|6
|174
|111
|1
|1,513
|16
|166.0
|Browning,Wash.
|6
|173
|122
|3
|1,466
|14
|164.9
|Fromm,Ga.
|6
|95
|57
|2
|836
|10
|164.4
|Grier,W.Va.
|5
|189
|119
|4
|1,740
|16
|164.0
|Woodside,Toledo
|5
|173
|111
|1
|1,635
|11
|163.4
|Hansen,Ark.St
|4
|151
|98
|6
|1,301
|14
|159.9
|Falk,WashSt
|6
|262
|188
|2
|2,000
|19
|158.3
|Jackson,VaTech
|6
|192
|126
|4
|1,700
|13
|158.2
|Rosen,UCLA
|5
|245
|159
|5
|2,135
|17
|156.9
|Patterson,Miss.
|5
|202
|134
|6
|1,792
|13
|156.2
|Jackson,L’vill
|6
|222
|138
|4
|1,990
|14
|154.7
|Hill,TCU
|5
|145
|100
|3
|1,153
|10
|154.4
|Fine,N.Tex
|5
|163
|102
|4
|1,442
|11
|154.3
|McSorley,PennSt
|6
|194
|130
|4
|1,597
|13
|154.1
|Huntley,Utah
|4
|120
|88
|2
|966
|6
|154.1
|Wilkins,ArizSt
|5
|164
|108
|2
|1,452
|8
|153.9
|Finley,N.C.St
|6
|223
|158
|0
|1,770
|10
|152.3
|Wolford,WF
|5
|117
|74
|1
|947
|8
|152.1
|Stevens,ColoSt
|6
|217
|136
|6
|1,871
|14
|150.9
|Ertz,Kan.St
|5
|100
|55
|3
|930
|7
|150.2
|Wassink,W.Mich
|6
|140
|91
|3
|1,019
|12
|150.1
|Blough,Purdue
|5
|90
|62
|4
|688
|7
|149.9
|Etling,LSU
|6
|118
|71
|1
|1,046
|6
|149.7
|Hurts,Ala
|6
|111
|70
|0
|870
|7
|149.7
|Stanley,Iowa
|6
|168
|97
|2
|1,290
|15
|149.3
|Ford,UMass
|6
|211
|133
|2
|1,723
|12
|148.5
|Rosier,MiaFla
|4
|134
|78
|3
|1,074
|11
|148.1
|Johnson,Ky
|6
|155
|99
|2
|1,238
|9
|147.5
|Ferguson,Memphs
|5
|196
|116
|5
|1,535
|16
|146.8
|Evans,LaMnro
|5
|129
|82
|0
|1,037
|6
|146.4
|Ramsey,Ind.
|5
|89
|61
|2
|637
|6
|146.4
|McMaryion,Fresno
|5
|88
|60
|1
|667
|4
|144.6
|Franks,Fla.
|5
|79
|50
|1
|665
|3
|144.0
|Rogers,UNLV
|5
|97
|55
|3
|881
|5
|143.8
|Shurmur,Vandy
|6
|155
|88
|1
|1,157
|12
|143.7
|Chapman,SDSt
|6
|127
|80
|1
|968
|7
|143.6
|Darnold,So.Cal
|6
|210
|136
|9
|1,705
|12
|143.2
|Flowers,So.Fla
|5
|119
|63
|2
|934
|10
|143.2
|Bentley,S.Caro
|6
|188
|114
|4
|1,456
|12
|142.5
|Brown,Hawaii
|6
|211
|137
|7
|1,643
|12
|142.5
|Browne,Pitt.
|6
|135
|96
|2
|997
|5
|142.4
|Lock,Mo.
|5
|175
|92
|6
|1,470
|13
|140.8
|Montez,Colo
|6
|196
|126
|6
|1,523
|10
|140.3
|Hicks,SMU
|6
|222
|130
|5
|1,672
|15
|139.6
|Griggs,S.Miss
|4
|123
|66
|1
|951
|8
|138.4
|Bryant,Clem
|6
|159
|107
|4
|1,259
|4
|137.1
|Rourke,Ohio
|6
|135
|82
|1
|973
|7
|136.9
|Ragland,Mia.Oh
|6
|179
|96
|4
|1,398
|12
|136.9
|Lamb,App.St
|5
|141
|83
|2
|1,042
|8
|136.8
|Benkert,Va.
|5
|217
|139
|3
|1,431
|13
|136.5
|Parr,Fla.At
|5
|75
|43
|2
|588
|4
|135.5
|Lewerke,MichSt
|5
|155
|95
|2
|1,057
|9
|135.2
|Park,IowaSt
|4
|162
|100
|5
|1,181
|9
|135.1
|Smith,Baylor
|5
|130
|72
|5
|1,033
|8
|134.7
|Rogers,N.M.St
|6
|290
|182
|11
|2,113
|16
|134.6
|Smith,LaTech
|6
|198
|114
|3
|1,529
|9
|134.4
|Postma,Houstn
|4
|81
|55
|3
|547
|4
|133.5
|Linehan,Idaho
|5
|145
|88
|4
|1,075
|7
|133.4
|Litton,Marsh
|5
|178
|109
|3
|1,206
|10
|133.3
|Allen,Ark
|5
|117
|66
|4
|850
|8
|133.2
|Santacate,NIU
|4
|94
|61
|5
|642
|6
|132.7
|Erdely,UAB
|5
|126
|71
|1
|931
|6
|132.5
|Rhoda,Minn.
|5
|97
|54
|4
|786
|5
|132.5
|Jackson,Bufalo
|5
|92
|51
|1
|733
|3
|130.9
|Dungey,Syr.
|6
|261
|168
|4
|1,802
|9
|130.7
|Sindelar,Purdue
|5
|90
|50
|2
|614
|6
|130.4
|McGough,FlaInt
|5
|147
|90
|4
|1,116
|4
|128.5
|Gangi,Nevada
|5
|154
|91
|6
|1,007
|10
|127.7
|Blackman,Fla.St
|4
|87
|50
|2
|602
|4
|126.2
|Dawkins,Ariz
|5
|106
|66
|3
|670
|5
|125.3
|Manning,Ga.St.
|4
|113
|74
|4
|815
|2
|124.8
|Surratt,UNC
|6
|170
|100
|3
|1,167
|6
|124.6
|Mond,TexA&M
|6
|155
|88
|3
|1,045
|7
|124.4
|Myers,UtahSt
|6
|170
|109
|7
|1,105
|7
|124.1
|Thorson,NW’ern
|5
|178
|110
|7
|1,203
|7
|123.7
|Silvers,Troy
|5
|182
|118
|2
|1,241
|2
|123.5
|Sirk,E.Caro
|5
|189
|107
|7
|1,382
|7
|122.9
|Speight,Mich.
|4
|81
|44
|2
|581
|3
|121.9
|White,W.Ky
|5
|190
|125
|3
|1,255
|2
|121.6
|Lee,Neb.
|6
|202
|109
|10
|1,406
|11
|120.5
|Chryst,Stan.
|5
|89
|46
|2
|615
|4
|120.1
|Davis,La.Laf
|5
|107
|63
|4
|676
|5
|119.9
|Woodson,Akron
|6
|178
|102
|5
|1,124
|8
|119.6
|Morris,CMich
|6
|242
|137
|9
|1,585
|11
|119.2
|Bender,Kansas
|5
|202
|114
|8
|1,373
|8
|118.7
|Allen,Wyo.
|5
|139
|77
|3
|877
|6
|118.3
|Dormady,Tenn.
|5
|137
|76
|6
|925
|6
|117.9
|Marchi,Temple
|6
|191
|103
|7
|1,302
|8
|117.7
|Roback,E.Mich
|5
|196
|118
|6
|1,280
|5
|117.4
|O’Korn,Mich.
|4
|62
|35
|4
|505
|1
|117.3
|Lagow,Ind.
|4
|103
|58
|3
|661
|4
|117.2
