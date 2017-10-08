BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

201.5
By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 10:37 am 10/08/2017 10:37am
National Individual Leaders

Leading Passers

Through games of Oct. 07

G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Mayfield,Okla. 5 134 100 0 1,635 15 214.1
Milton,UCF 4 101 69 2 1,165 13 203.7
Rudolph,OklaSt 5 173 117 4 1,909 16 186.2
Sturm,UTSA 4 110 78 1 1,026 9 174.4
Herbert,Oregon 5 126 86 2 1,264 9 172.9
Shierreff,UConn 5 141 94 3 1,475 9 171.3
Shimonek,TxTech 5 195 140 3 1,811 14 170.4
Hornibroo,Wis. 5 107 69 4 1,011 10 167.2
Stidham,Auburn 6 139 99 2 1,345 7 166.2
Barrett,OhioSt 6 174 111 1 1,513 16 166.0
Browning,Wash. 6 173 122 3 1,466 14 164.9
Fromm,Ga. 6 95 57 2 836 10 164.4
Grier,W.Va. 5 189 119 4 1,740 16 164.0
Woodside,Toledo 5 173 111 1 1,635 11 163.4
Hansen,Ark.St 4 151 98 6 1,301 14 159.9
Falk,WashSt 6 262 188 2 2,000 19 158.3
Jackson,VaTech 6 192 126 4 1,700 13 158.2
Rosen,UCLA 5 245 159 5 2,135 17 156.9
Patterson,Miss. 5 202 134 6 1,792 13 156.2
Jackson,L’vill 6 222 138 4 1,990 14 154.7
Hill,TCU 5 145 100 3 1,153 10 154.4
Fine,N.Tex 5 163 102 4 1,442 11 154.3
McSorley,PennSt 6 194 130 4 1,597 13 154.1
Huntley,Utah 4 120 88 2 966 6 154.1
Wilkins,ArizSt 5 164 108 2 1,452 8 153.9
Finley,N.C.St 6 223 158 0 1,770 10 152.3
Wolford,WF 5 117 74 1 947 8 152.1
Stevens,ColoSt 6 217 136 6 1,871 14 150.9
Ertz,Kan.St 5 100 55 3 930 7 150.2
Wassink,W.Mich 6 140 91 3 1,019 12 150.1
Blough,Purdue 5 90 62 4 688 7 149.9
Etling,LSU 6 118 71 1 1,046 6 149.7
Hurts,Ala 6 111 70 0 870 7 149.7
Stanley,Iowa 6 168 97 2 1,290 15 149.3
Ford,UMass 6 211 133 2 1,723 12 148.5
Rosier,MiaFla 4 134 78 3 1,074 11 148.1
Johnson,Ky 6 155 99 2 1,238 9 147.5
Ferguson,Memphs 5 196 116 5 1,535 16 146.8
Evans,LaMnro 5 129 82 0 1,037 6 146.4
Ramsey,Ind. 5 89 61 2 637 6 146.4
McMaryion,Fresno 5 88 60 1 667 4 144.6
Franks,Fla. 5 79 50 1 665 3 144.0
Rogers,UNLV 5 97 55 3 881 5 143.8
Shurmur,Vandy 6 155 88 1 1,157 12 143.7
Chapman,SDSt 6 127 80 1 968 7 143.6
Darnold,So.Cal 6 210 136 9 1,705 12 143.2
Flowers,So.Fla 5 119 63 2 934 10 143.2
Bentley,S.Caro 6 188 114 4 1,456 12 142.5
Brown,Hawaii 6 211 137 7 1,643 12 142.5
Browne,Pitt. 6 135 96 2 997 5 142.4
Lock,Mo. 5 175 92 6 1,470 13 140.8
Montez,Colo 6 196 126 6 1,523 10 140.3
Hicks,SMU 6 222 130 5 1,672 15 139.6
Griggs,S.Miss 4 123 66 1 951 8 138.4
Bryant,Clem 6 159 107 4 1,259 4 137.1
Rourke,Ohio 6 135 82 1 973 7 136.9
Ragland,Mia.Oh 6 179 96 4 1,398 12 136.9
Lamb,App.St 5 141 83 2 1,042 8 136.8
Benkert,Va. 5 217 139 3 1,431 13 136.5
Parr,Fla.At 5 75 43 2 588 4 135.5
Lewerke,MichSt 5 155 95 2 1,057 9 135.2
Park,IowaSt 4 162 100 5 1,181 9 135.1
Smith,Baylor 5 130 72 5 1,033 8 134.7
Rogers,N.M.St 6 290 182 11 2,113 16 134.6
Smith,LaTech 6 198 114 3 1,529 9 134.4
Postma,Houstn 4 81 55 3 547 4 133.5
Linehan,Idaho 5 145 88 4 1,075 7 133.4
Litton,Marsh 5 178 109 3 1,206 10 133.3
Allen,Ark 5 117 66 4 850 8 133.2
Santacate,NIU 4 94 61 5 642 6 132.7
Erdely,UAB 5 126 71 1 931 6 132.5
Rhoda,Minn. 5 97 54 4 786 5 132.5
Jackson,Bufalo 5 92 51 1 733 3 130.9
Dungey,Syr. 6 261 168 4 1,802 9 130.7
Sindelar,Purdue 5 90 50 2 614 6 130.4
McGough,FlaInt 5 147 90 4 1,116 4 128.5
Gangi,Nevada 5 154 91 6 1,007 10 127.7
Blackman,Fla.St 4 87 50 2 602 4 126.2
Dawkins,Ariz 5 106 66 3 670 5 125.3
Manning,Ga.St. 4 113 74 4 815 2 124.8
Surratt,UNC 6 170 100 3 1,167 6 124.6
Mond,TexA&M 6 155 88 3 1,045 7 124.4
Myers,UtahSt 6 170 109 7 1,105 7 124.1
Thorson,NW’ern 5 178 110 7 1,203 7 123.7
Silvers,Troy 5 182 118 2 1,241 2 123.5
Sirk,E.Caro 5 189 107 7 1,382 7 122.9
Speight,Mich. 4 81 44 2 581 3 121.9
White,W.Ky 5 190 125 3 1,255 2 121.6
Lee,Neb. 6 202 109 10 1,406 11 120.5
Chryst,Stan. 5 89 46 2 615 4 120.1
Davis,La.Laf 5 107 63 4 676 5 119.9
Woodson,Akron 6 178 102 5 1,124 8 119.6
Morris,CMich 6 242 137 9 1,585 11 119.2
Bender,Kansas 5 202 114 8 1,373 8 118.7
Allen,Wyo. 5 139 77 3 877 6 118.3
Dormady,Tenn. 5 137 76 6 925 6 117.9
Marchi,Temple 6 191 103 7 1,302 8 117.7
Roback,E.Mich 5 196 118 6 1,280 5 117.4
O’Korn,Mich. 4 62 35 4 505 1 117.3
Lagow,Ind. 4 103 58 3 661 4 117.2

