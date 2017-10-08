BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Leading Passers

Through games of Oct. 07

G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts Mayfield,Okla. 5 134 100 0 1,635 15 214.1 Milton,UCF 4 101 69 2 1,165 13 203.7 Rudolph,OklaSt 5 173 117 4 1,909 16 186.2 Sturm,UTSA 4 110 78 1 1,026 9 174.4 Herbert,Oregon 5 126 86 2 1,264 9 172.9 Shierreff,UConn 5 141 94 3 1,475 9 171.3 Shimonek,TxTech 5 195 140 3 1,811 14 170.4 Hornibroo,Wis. 5 107 69 4 1,011 10 167.2 Stidham,Auburn 6 139 99 2 1,345 7 166.2 Barrett,OhioSt 6 174 111 1 1,513 16 166.0 Browning,Wash. 6 173 122 3 1,466 14 164.9 Fromm,Ga. 6 95 57 2 836 10 164.4 Grier,W.Va. 5 189 119 4 1,740 16 164.0 Woodside,Toledo 5 173 111 1 1,635 11 163.4 Hansen,Ark.St 4 151 98 6 1,301 14 159.9 Falk,WashSt 6 262 188 2 2,000 19 158.3 Jackson,VaTech 6 192 126 4 1,700 13 158.2 Rosen,UCLA 5 245 159 5 2,135 17 156.9 Patterson,Miss. 5 202 134 6 1,792 13 156.2 Jackson,L’vill 6 222 138 4 1,990 14 154.7 Hill,TCU 5 145 100 3 1,153 10 154.4 Fine,N.Tex 5 163 102 4 1,442 11 154.3 McSorley,PennSt 6 194 130 4 1,597 13 154.1 Huntley,Utah 4 120 88 2 966 6 154.1 Wilkins,ArizSt 5 164 108 2 1,452 8 153.9 Finley,N.C.St 6 223 158 0 1,770 10 152.3 Wolford,WF 5 117 74 1 947 8 152.1 Stevens,ColoSt 6 217 136 6 1,871 14 150.9 Ertz,Kan.St 5 100 55 3 930 7 150.2 Wassink,W.Mich 6 140 91 3 1,019 12 150.1 Blough,Purdue 5 90 62 4 688 7 149.9 Etling,LSU 6 118 71 1 1,046 6 149.7 Hurts,Ala 6 111 70 0 870 7 149.7 Stanley,Iowa 6 168 97 2 1,290 15 149.3 Ford,UMass 6 211 133 2 1,723 12 148.5 Rosier,MiaFla 4 134 78 3 1,074 11 148.1 Johnson,Ky 6 155 99 2 1,238 9 147.5 Ferguson,Memphs 5 196 116 5 1,535 16 146.8 Evans,LaMnro 5 129 82 0 1,037 6 146.4 Ramsey,Ind. 5 89 61 2 637 6 146.4 McMaryion,Fresno 5 88 60 1 667 4 144.6 Franks,Fla. 5 79 50 1 665 3 144.0 Rogers,UNLV 5 97 55 3 881 5 143.8 Shurmur,Vandy 6 155 88 1 1,157 12 143.7 Chapman,SDSt 6 127 80 1 968 7 143.6 Darnold,So.Cal 6 210 136 9 1,705 12 143.2 Flowers,So.Fla 5 119 63 2 934 10 143.2 Bentley,S.Caro 6 188 114 4 1,456 12 142.5 Brown,Hawaii 6 211 137 7 1,643 12 142.5 Browne,Pitt. 6 135 96 2 997 5 142.4 Lock,Mo. 5 175 92 6 1,470 13 140.8 Montez,Colo 6 196 126 6 1,523 10 140.3 Hicks,SMU 6 222 130 5 1,672 15 139.6 Griggs,S.Miss 4 123 66 1 951 8 138.4 Bryant,Clem 6 159 107 4 1,259 4 137.1 Rourke,Ohio 6 135 82 1 973 7 136.9 Ragland,Mia.Oh 6 179 96 4 1,398 12 136.9 Lamb,App.St 5 141 83 2 1,042 8 136.8 Benkert,Va. 5 217 139 3 1,431 13 136.5 Parr,Fla.At 5 75 43 2 588 4 135.5 Lewerke,MichSt 5 155 95 2 1,057 9 135.2 Park,IowaSt 4 162 100 5 1,181 9 135.1 Smith,Baylor 5 130 72 5 1,033 8 134.7 Rogers,N.M.St 6 290 182 11 2,113 16 134.6 Smith,LaTech 6 198 114 3 1,529 9 134.4 Postma,Houstn 4 81 55 3 547 4 133.5 Linehan,Idaho 5 145 88 4 1,075 7 133.4 Litton,Marsh 5 178 109 3 1,206 10 133.3 Allen,Ark 5 117 66 4 850 8 133.2 Santacate,NIU 4 94 61 5 642 6 132.7 Erdely,UAB 5 126 71 1 931 6 132.5 Rhoda,Minn. 5 97 54 4 786 5 132.5 Jackson,Bufalo 5 92 51 1 733 3 130.9 Dungey,Syr. 6 261 168 4 1,802 9 130.7 Sindelar,Purdue 5 90 50 2 614 6 130.4 McGough,FlaInt 5 147 90 4 1,116 4 128.5 Gangi,Nevada 5 154 91 6 1,007 10 127.7 Blackman,Fla.St 4 87 50 2 602 4 126.2 Dawkins,Ariz 5 106 66 3 670 5 125.3 Manning,Ga.St. 4 113 74 4 815 2 124.8 Surratt,UNC 6 170 100 3 1,167 6 124.6 Mond,TexA&M 6 155 88 3 1,045 7 124.4 Myers,UtahSt 6 170 109 7 1,105 7 124.1 Thorson,NW’ern 5 178 110 7 1,203 7 123.7 Silvers,Troy 5 182 118 2 1,241 2 123.5 Sirk,E.Caro 5 189 107 7 1,382 7 122.9 Speight,Mich. 4 81 44 2 581 3 121.9 White,W.Ky 5 190 125 3 1,255 2 121.6 Lee,Neb. 6 202 109 10 1,406 11 120.5 Chryst,Stan. 5 89 46 2 615 4 120.1 Davis,La.Laf 5 107 63 4 676 5 119.9 Woodson,Akron 6 178 102 5 1,124 8 119.6 Morris,CMich 6 242 137 9 1,585 11 119.2 Bender,Kansas 5 202 114 8 1,373 8 118.7 Allen,Wyo. 5 139 77 3 877 6 118.3 Dormady,Tenn. 5 137 76 6 925 6 117.9 Marchi,Temple 6 191 103 7 1,302 8 117.7 Roback,E.Mich 5 196 118 6 1,280 5 117.4 O’Korn,Mich. 4 62 35 4 505 1 117.3 Lagow,Ind. 4 103 58 3 661 4 117.2

