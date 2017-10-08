BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
Kickoff Returns
Through games of Oct. 07
|
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Hall,Wyo.
|5
|6
|264
|44.0
|Pollard,Memphs
|5
|12
|472
|39.3
|Campbell,OhioSt
|6
|8
|312
|39.0
|Phillips,W.Mich
|6
|11
|405
|36.8
|Smith,Ga.St.
|4
|5
|181
|36.2
|Davis,Marsh
|5
|9
|319
|35.4
|Spielman,Neb.
|6
|8
|275
|34.4
|Harper,ODU
|5
|6
|194
|32.3
|Barkley,PennSt
|6
|8
|258
|32.3
|Dunner,BallSt
|6
|8
|258
|32.3
|Reed,Kan.St
|5
|7
|223
|31.9
|Calais,La.Laf
|5
|14
|444
|31.7
|Leday,Houstn
|5
|9
|282
|31.3
|Simms,W.Va.
|4
|8
|242
|30.3
|Turpin,TCU
|5
|6
|180
|30.0
|Johnson,Ariz
|5
|7
|201
|28.7
|Johnson,Md.
|5
|14
|400
|28.6
|Towner,W.Ky
|5
|7
|200
|28.6
|Wilson,Boise
|5
|7
|197
|28.1
|Brooks-Ja,Oregon
|6
|10
|280
|28.0
|Ratliff-W,UNC
|6
|20
|558
|27.9
|Lewis,App.St
|5
|12
|334
|27.8
|Mason,Mo.
|4
|8
|220
|27.5
|Riley,Syr.
|6
|12
|330
|27.5
|Jones,So.Cal
|6
|10
|273
|27.3
|Kirk,TexA&M
|6
|12
|323
|26.9
|Green,LaMnro
|5
|8
|215
|26.9
|Swann,UConn
|4
|7
|188
|26.9
|Gavin,Fla.St
|4
|6
|161
|26.8
|Wilson,Duke
|6
|11
|292
|26.5
|Schadler,Kansas
|5
|10
|261
|26.1
|Warren,Ark
|5
|7
|182
|26.0
|Scarlett,Stan.
|6
|14
|357
|25.5
|Jones,Troy
|5
|9
|229
|25.4
|Stewart,MichSt
|5
|6
|152
|25.3
|Williams,Boise
|5
|7
|176
|25.1
|Taylor,Wis.
|5
|7
|175
|25.0
|Buss,UConn
|4
|9
|222
|24.7
|Jones,Miss.
|5
|15
|368
|24.5
|Reed,Va.
|4
|8
|195
|24.4
|Scott,Fresno
|5
|7
|170
|24.3
|Hines,N.C.St
|6
|15
|360
|24.0
|Johnson,SMU
|5
|8
|192
|24.0
|Johnson,Toledo
|5
|14
|334
|23.9
|Cleveland,Fla.
|4
|5
|118
|23.6
|Walker,Army
|5
|12
|281
|23.4
|Badet,Okla.
|5
|10
|234
|23.4
|Walker,BC
|6
|16
|370
|23.1
|Badie,Tulane
|5
|9
|207
|23.0
|McGrew,Wash.
|5
|6
|138
|23.0
|Ballage,ArizSt
|5
|12
|275
|22.9
|Sanders,NDame
|6
|12
|275
|22.9
|Kelly-Mar,Iowa
|6
|9
|206
|22.9
|Dawkins,L’vill
|6
|9
|205
|22.8
|Clair,BGreen
|5
|12
|271
|22.6
|Clark,ColoSt
|6
|11
|248
|22.5
|Holmes,UCLA
|5
|18
|403
|22.4
|Johnson,S.Ala
|5
|6
|134
|22.3
|Hughes,UCF
|4
|6
|133
|22.2
|Haden,UAB
|5
|11
|240
|21.8
|Henderson,Pitt.
|6
|16
|347
|21.7
|Jones,Temple
|6
|21
|448
|21.3
|Thomas,MiaFla
|4
|7
|149
|21.3
|Davis,Cal
|6
|24
|510
|21.3
|Pierce,Ore.St
|6
|16
|339
|21.2
|Bester,Mia.Oh
|5
|8
|168
|21.0
|Love,E.Caro
|6
|13
|272
|20.9
|Rodgers,UMass
|6
|10
|209
|20.9
|Daniels,S.Miss
|5
|9
|188
|20.9
|Hall,BallSt
|6
|8
|167
|20.9
|Johnson,OklaSt
|4
|7
|146
|20.9
|Warren,IowaSt
|5
|8
|166
|20.8
|Jacobs,Md.
|5
|8
|165
|20.6
|Ewaliko,Hawaii
|6
|22
|453
|20.6
|Dortch,WF
|6
|11
|224
|20.4
|Huntley,N.M.St
|5
|7
|142
|20.3
|Montgomer,Chrlot
|6
|21
|425
|20.2
|Blake,NIU
|5
|7
|141
|20.1
|Campbell,Ga.So.
|4
|7
|141
|20.1
|Tyler,Ore.St
|5
|7
|141
|20.1
|O’Neal,Fresno
|4
|8
|161
|20.1
|McCray,LaMnro
|5
|10
|199
|19.9
|Brooks,Minn.
|4
|9
|178
|19.8
|Gaither,SnJose
|6
|11
|216
|19.6
|Trinnaman,BYU
|6
|13
|254
|19.5
|Juniel,UTEP
|6
|8
|155
|19.4
|Foster,Ill.
|4
|9
|173
|19.2
|Price,KentSt
|6
|11
|210
|19.1
|Lilly,N.Mex.
|5
|8
|150
|18.8
|Darden,N.Tex
|5
|7
|129
|18.4
|Scarver,UtahSt
|6
|13
|239
|18.4
|Britt,UMass
|6
|11
|202
|18.4
|Wilson,UAB
|5
|10
|183
|18.3
|Duckworth,Idaho
|5
|9
|164
|18.2
|Williams,Ind.
|5
|12
|218
|18.2
|Scott,LaTech
|6
|8
|143
|17.9
|Edwards,CMich
|6
|12
|212
|17.7
|Sexton,E.Mich
|5
|8
|141
|17.6
|Crawford,Mich.
|5
|8
|139
|17.4
|Haydel,Tex.St
|6
|13
|225
|17.3
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.