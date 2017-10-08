BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

201.5
By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 10:37 am 10/08/2017 10:37am
National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Kickoff Returns

Through games of Oct. 07

G No KRYd Avg
Hall,Wyo. 5 6 264 44.0
Pollard,Memphs 5 12 472 39.3
Campbell,OhioSt 6 8 312 39.0
Phillips,W.Mich 6 11 405 36.8
Smith,Ga.St. 4 5 181 36.2
Davis,Marsh 5 9 319 35.4
Spielman,Neb. 6 8 275 34.4
Harper,ODU 5 6 194 32.3
Barkley,PennSt 6 8 258 32.3
Dunner,BallSt 6 8 258 32.3
Reed,Kan.St 5 7 223 31.9
Calais,La.Laf 5 14 444 31.7
Leday,Houstn 5 9 282 31.3
Simms,W.Va. 4 8 242 30.3
Turpin,TCU 5 6 180 30.0
Johnson,Ariz 5 7 201 28.7
Johnson,Md. 5 14 400 28.6
Towner,W.Ky 5 7 200 28.6
Wilson,Boise 5 7 197 28.1
Brooks-Ja,Oregon 6 10 280 28.0
Ratliff-W,UNC 6 20 558 27.9
Lewis,App.St 5 12 334 27.8
Mason,Mo. 4 8 220 27.5
Riley,Syr. 6 12 330 27.5
Jones,So.Cal 6 10 273 27.3
Kirk,TexA&M 6 12 323 26.9
Green,LaMnro 5 8 215 26.9
Swann,UConn 4 7 188 26.9
Gavin,Fla.St 4 6 161 26.8
Wilson,Duke 6 11 292 26.5
Schadler,Kansas 5 10 261 26.1
Warren,Ark 5 7 182 26.0
Scarlett,Stan. 6 14 357 25.5
Jones,Troy 5 9 229 25.4
Stewart,MichSt 5 6 152 25.3
Williams,Boise 5 7 176 25.1
Taylor,Wis. 5 7 175 25.0
Buss,UConn 4 9 222 24.7
Jones,Miss. 5 15 368 24.5
Reed,Va. 4 8 195 24.4
Scott,Fresno 5 7 170 24.3
Hines,N.C.St 6 15 360 24.0
Johnson,SMU 5 8 192 24.0
Johnson,Toledo 5 14 334 23.9
Cleveland,Fla. 4 5 118 23.6
Walker,Army 5 12 281 23.4
Badet,Okla. 5 10 234 23.4
Walker,BC 6 16 370 23.1
Badie,Tulane 5 9 207 23.0
McGrew,Wash. 5 6 138 23.0
Ballage,ArizSt 5 12 275 22.9
Sanders,NDame 6 12 275 22.9
Kelly-Mar,Iowa 6 9 206 22.9
Dawkins,L’vill 6 9 205 22.8
Clair,BGreen 5 12 271 22.6
Clark,ColoSt 6 11 248 22.5
Holmes,UCLA 5 18 403 22.4
Johnson,S.Ala 5 6 134 22.3
Hughes,UCF 4 6 133 22.2
Haden,UAB 5 11 240 21.8
Henderson,Pitt. 6 16 347 21.7
Jones,Temple 6 21 448 21.3
Thomas,MiaFla 4 7 149 21.3
Davis,Cal 6 24 510 21.3
Pierce,Ore.St 6 16 339 21.2
Bester,Mia.Oh 5 8 168 21.0
Love,E.Caro 6 13 272 20.9
Rodgers,UMass 6 10 209 20.9
Daniels,S.Miss 5 9 188 20.9
Hall,BallSt 6 8 167 20.9
Johnson,OklaSt 4 7 146 20.9
Warren,IowaSt 5 8 166 20.8
Jacobs,Md. 5 8 165 20.6
Ewaliko,Hawaii 6 22 453 20.6
Dortch,WF 6 11 224 20.4
Huntley,N.M.St 5 7 142 20.3
Montgomer,Chrlot 6 21 425 20.2
Blake,NIU 5 7 141 20.1
Campbell,Ga.So. 4 7 141 20.1
Tyler,Ore.St 5 7 141 20.1
O’Neal,Fresno 4 8 161 20.1
McCray,LaMnro 5 10 199 19.9
Brooks,Minn. 4 9 178 19.8
Gaither,SnJose 6 11 216 19.6
Trinnaman,BYU 6 13 254 19.5
Juniel,UTEP 6 8 155 19.4
Foster,Ill. 4 9 173 19.2
Price,KentSt 6 11 210 19.1
Lilly,N.Mex. 5 8 150 18.8
Darden,N.Tex 5 7 129 18.4
Scarver,UtahSt 6 13 239 18.4
Britt,UMass 6 11 202 18.4
Wilson,UAB 5 10 183 18.3
Duckworth,Idaho 5 9 164 18.2
Williams,Ind. 5 12 218 18.2
Scott,LaTech 6 8 143 17.9
Edwards,CMich 6 12 212 17.7
Sexton,E.Mich 5 8 141 17.6
Crawford,Mich. 5 8 139 17.4
Haydel,Tex.St 6 13 225 17.3

