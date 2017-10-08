BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Kickoff Returns

Through games of Oct. 07

G No KRYd Avg Hall,Wyo. 5 6 264 44.0 Pollard,Memphs 5 12 472 39.3 Campbell,OhioSt 6 8 312 39.0 Phillips,W.Mich 6 11 405 36.8 Smith,Ga.St. 4 5 181 36.2 Davis,Marsh 5 9 319 35.4 Spielman,Neb. 6 8 275 34.4 Harper,ODU 5 6 194 32.3 Barkley,PennSt 6 8 258 32.3 Dunner,BallSt 6 8 258 32.3 Reed,Kan.St 5 7 223 31.9 Calais,La.Laf 5 14 444 31.7 Leday,Houstn 5 9 282 31.3 Simms,W.Va. 4 8 242 30.3 Turpin,TCU 5 6 180 30.0 Johnson,Ariz 5 7 201 28.7 Johnson,Md. 5 14 400 28.6 Towner,W.Ky 5 7 200 28.6 Wilson,Boise 5 7 197 28.1 Brooks-Ja,Oregon 6 10 280 28.0 Ratliff-W,UNC 6 20 558 27.9 Lewis,App.St 5 12 334 27.8 Mason,Mo. 4 8 220 27.5 Riley,Syr. 6 12 330 27.5 Jones,So.Cal 6 10 273 27.3 Kirk,TexA&M 6 12 323 26.9 Green,LaMnro 5 8 215 26.9 Swann,UConn 4 7 188 26.9 Gavin,Fla.St 4 6 161 26.8 Wilson,Duke 6 11 292 26.5 Schadler,Kansas 5 10 261 26.1 Warren,Ark 5 7 182 26.0 Scarlett,Stan. 6 14 357 25.5 Jones,Troy 5 9 229 25.4 Stewart,MichSt 5 6 152 25.3 Williams,Boise 5 7 176 25.1 Taylor,Wis. 5 7 175 25.0 Buss,UConn 4 9 222 24.7 Jones,Miss. 5 15 368 24.5 Reed,Va. 4 8 195 24.4 Scott,Fresno 5 7 170 24.3 Hines,N.C.St 6 15 360 24.0 Johnson,SMU 5 8 192 24.0 Johnson,Toledo 5 14 334 23.9 Cleveland,Fla. 4 5 118 23.6 Walker,Army 5 12 281 23.4 Badet,Okla. 5 10 234 23.4 Walker,BC 6 16 370 23.1 Badie,Tulane 5 9 207 23.0 McGrew,Wash. 5 6 138 23.0 Ballage,ArizSt 5 12 275 22.9 Sanders,NDame 6 12 275 22.9 Kelly-Mar,Iowa 6 9 206 22.9 Dawkins,L’vill 6 9 205 22.8 Clair,BGreen 5 12 271 22.6 Clark,ColoSt 6 11 248 22.5 Holmes,UCLA 5 18 403 22.4 Johnson,S.Ala 5 6 134 22.3 Hughes,UCF 4 6 133 22.2 Haden,UAB 5 11 240 21.8 Henderson,Pitt. 6 16 347 21.7 Jones,Temple 6 21 448 21.3 Thomas,MiaFla 4 7 149 21.3 Davis,Cal 6 24 510 21.3 Pierce,Ore.St 6 16 339 21.2 Bester,Mia.Oh 5 8 168 21.0 Love,E.Caro 6 13 272 20.9 Rodgers,UMass 6 10 209 20.9 Daniels,S.Miss 5 9 188 20.9 Hall,BallSt 6 8 167 20.9 Johnson,OklaSt 4 7 146 20.9 Warren,IowaSt 5 8 166 20.8 Jacobs,Md. 5 8 165 20.6 Ewaliko,Hawaii 6 22 453 20.6 Dortch,WF 6 11 224 20.4 Huntley,N.M.St 5 7 142 20.3 Montgomer,Chrlot 6 21 425 20.2 Blake,NIU 5 7 141 20.1 Campbell,Ga.So. 4 7 141 20.1 Tyler,Ore.St 5 7 141 20.1 O’Neal,Fresno 4 8 161 20.1 McCray,LaMnro 5 10 199 19.9 Brooks,Minn. 4 9 178 19.8 Gaither,SnJose 6 11 216 19.6 Trinnaman,BYU 6 13 254 19.5 Juniel,UTEP 6 8 155 19.4 Foster,Ill. 4 9 173 19.2 Price,KentSt 6 11 210 19.1 Lilly,N.Mex. 5 8 150 18.8 Darden,N.Tex 5 7 129 18.4 Scarver,UtahSt 6 13 239 18.4 Britt,UMass 6 11 202 18.4 Wilson,UAB 5 10 183 18.3 Duckworth,Idaho 5 9 164 18.2 Williams,Ind. 5 12 218 18.2 Scott,LaTech 6 8 143 17.9 Edwards,CMich 6 12 212 17.7 Sexton,E.Mich 5 8 141 17.6 Crawford,Mich. 5 8 139 17.4 Haydel,Tex.St 6 13 225 17.3

