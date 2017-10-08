201.5
BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 10:37 am 10/08/2017 10:37am
National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Interceptions Per Game

Through games of Oct. 07

G InG Yds TD IPG
Elliott,Texas 5 5 84 1 1.0
Davis,UtahSt 6 5 120 3 .8
Denis,BC 6 5 83 0 .8
Reid,Stan. 6 5 1 0 .8
Duck,App.St 5 4 95 0 .8
Cox,CMich 6 4 56 0 .7
Jones,So.Cal 6 4 17 0 .7
Monday,KentSt 6 4 14 0 .7
Abraham,So.Fla 5 3 78 0 .6
Bryant,Fresno 5 3 20 1 .6
Carter,Memphs 5 3 42 0 .6
Davis,Houstn 5 3 36 0 .6
Flannigan,Ariz 5 3 5 0 .6
Gafford,Wyo. 5 3 45 1 .6
Hayes,App.St 5 3 58 0 .6
Jackson,Marsh 5 3 108 1 .6
Robinson,Toledo 5 3 20 0 .6
Wilkins,So.Fla 5 3 21 0 .6
Williams,Houstn 5 3 51 0 .6
Cotton-Mo,IowaSt 4 2 31 1 .5
Edwards,Ky 6 3 1 0 .5
Fields,Duke 6 3 81 2 .5
Gibson,UCF 4 2 0 0 .5
Gilbert,Duke 6 3 0 0 .5
Gray,GaTech 4 2 23 0 .5
Hoying,E.Mich 4 2 106 1 .5
Hughes,UCF 4 2 92 1 .5
LaForce,N.M.St 6 3 29 0 .5
Lomax,N.M.St 6 3 19 1 .5
Lowry,UCF 4 2 14 0 .5
Thompson,SDSt 6 3 83 1 .5
Thompson,WashSt 6 3 0 0 .5
Tooley,Fla.At 6 3 14 0 .5
Wallace,Ala 6 3 66 1 .5
Watts,TexA&M 6 3 15 0 .5
Weathersp,Troy 4 2 0 0 .5
Williams,Ga.St. 4 2 6 0 .5
Williams,LSU 6 3 28 0 .5
Adams,Kan.St 5 2 32 1 .4
Allen,TxTech 5 2 36 0 .4
Blackmon,Utah 5 2 17 0 .4
Brown,Troy 5 2 53 1 .4
Brown,W.Ky 5 2 34 1 .4
Coleman,CMich 5 2 0 0 .4
Cooper,LaTech 5 2 1 0 .4
Dawson,Fla. 5 2 48 1 .4
Dowell,MichSt 5 2 35 0 .4
Edwards,Wis. 5 2 9 0 .4
Flowers,OklaSt 5 2 14 0 .4
Girgle,N.Mex. 5 2 34 0 .4
Henderson,Fla. 5 2 57 2 .4
Hester,Rutgrs 5 2 43 1 .4
Hill,Texas 5 2 76 2 .4
Huff,Minn. 5 2 67 1 .4
Jackson,Md. 5 2 0 0 .4
Jamerson,Wis. 5 2 40 1 .4
Johnson,NIU 5 2 30 1 .4
Lee,Kansas 5 2 2 0 .4
Lewis Jr.,Tulane 5 2 0 0 .4
Lurry,NIU 5 2 132 1 .4
Moore,Miss. 5 2 15 0 .4
Moore,Ohio 5 2 44 0 .4
Motley,Okla. 5 2 77 1 .4
Nawahine,Boise 5 2 51 0 .4
Nelson,Va. 5 2 19 0 .4
Nichols,So.Fla 5 2 14 0 .4
Nickerson,Tulane 5 2 8 0 .4
Orr,TCU 5 2 34 0 .4
Phillips,OklaSt 5 2 35 2 .4
Reed,Kan.St 5 2 7 0 .4
Sawtelle,So.Fla 5 2 10 0 .4
Scissum,UNLV 5 2 29 0 .4
Thornhill,Va. 5 2 4 0 .4
Vander Es,Boise 5 2 38 0 .4
White,W.Va. 5 2 1 0 .4
Wingard,Wyo. 5 2 22 0 .4
Wright,N.M.St 5 2 4 0 .4
Wyatt,SMU 5 2 110 1 .4
Alston,N.C.St 6 2 0 0 .3
Amadi,Oregon 6 2 21 0 .3
Bowdry,Ga.So. 3 1 0 0 .3
Briones,CMich 6 2 -5 0 .3
Cosby,BallSt 6 2 0 0 .3
Crawford,NDame 6 2 0 0 .3
Crumbie,Nevada 6 2 1 0 .3
Dodson,TexA&M 6 2 41 1 .3
Dorn,UNC 6 2 2 0 .3
Downs,Cal 6 2 39 0 .3
Glenn,WF 6 2 16 0 .3
Graham Jr,Oregon 6 2 28 0 .3
Haley,PennSt 6 2 46 0 .3
Harrison,Ala 6 2 1 0 .3
Hicks,ColoSt 6 2 11 0 .3
Hungalu,Ore.St 6 2 28 1 .3
Jackson,Pitt. 6 2 26 0 .3
Jackson,Iowa 6 2 46 0 .3
Kelly,SDSt 6 2 44 0 .3
Lako,Akron 6 2 35 1 .3
Lewis,Fla.At 6 2 28 0 .3
McDuffie,Duke 6 2 59 1 .3
Miller,Wash. 6 2 2 0 .3
Moore,S.Caro 6 2 51 1 .3
Nutt Jr.,ColoSt 6 2 0 0 .3
O’Daniel,Clem 6 2 66 2 .3
Oliver,Colo 6 2 41 0 .3
Phillips,W.Mich 6 2 20 0 .3
Randall,Temple 6 2 16 0 .3
Smith,SDSt 6 2 27 0 .3
Suits,Tulsa 6 2 55 1 .3
Taylor,WashSt 6 2 -1 0 .3
Tell,So.Cal 6 2 37 1 .3
Washingto,LaTech 6 2 26 0 .3
Webb,OhioSt 6 2 0 0 .3
Williams,Neb. 6 2 41 1 .3
Williamso,Bufalo 6 2 0 0 .3
Worthingo,Colo 6 2 1 0 .3
Yiadom,BC 6 2 30 0 .3
Young,Fla.At 6 2 31 0 .3

