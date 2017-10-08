BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Interceptions Per Game

Through games of Oct. 07

G InG Yds TD IPG Elliott,Texas 5 5 84 1 1.0 Davis,UtahSt 6 5 120 3 .8 Denis,BC 6 5 83 0 .8 Reid,Stan. 6 5 1 0 .8 Duck,App.St 5 4 95 0 .8 Cox,CMich 6 4 56 0 .7 Jones,So.Cal 6 4 17 0 .7 Monday,KentSt 6 4 14 0 .7 Abraham,So.Fla 5 3 78 0 .6 Bryant,Fresno 5 3 20 1 .6 Carter,Memphs 5 3 42 0 .6 Davis,Houstn 5 3 36 0 .6 Flannigan,Ariz 5 3 5 0 .6 Gafford,Wyo. 5 3 45 1 .6 Hayes,App.St 5 3 58 0 .6 Jackson,Marsh 5 3 108 1 .6 Robinson,Toledo 5 3 20 0 .6 Wilkins,So.Fla 5 3 21 0 .6 Williams,Houstn 5 3 51 0 .6 Cotton-Mo,IowaSt 4 2 31 1 .5 Edwards,Ky 6 3 1 0 .5 Fields,Duke 6 3 81 2 .5 Gibson,UCF 4 2 0 0 .5 Gilbert,Duke 6 3 0 0 .5 Gray,GaTech 4 2 23 0 .5 Hoying,E.Mich 4 2 106 1 .5 Hughes,UCF 4 2 92 1 .5 LaForce,N.M.St 6 3 29 0 .5 Lomax,N.M.St 6 3 19 1 .5 Lowry,UCF 4 2 14 0 .5 Thompson,SDSt 6 3 83 1 .5 Thompson,WashSt 6 3 0 0 .5 Tooley,Fla.At 6 3 14 0 .5 Wallace,Ala 6 3 66 1 .5 Watts,TexA&M 6 3 15 0 .5 Weathersp,Troy 4 2 0 0 .5 Williams,Ga.St. 4 2 6 0 .5 Williams,LSU 6 3 28 0 .5 Adams,Kan.St 5 2 32 1 .4 Allen,TxTech 5 2 36 0 .4 Blackmon,Utah 5 2 17 0 .4 Brown,Troy 5 2 53 1 .4 Brown,W.Ky 5 2 34 1 .4 Coleman,CMich 5 2 0 0 .4 Cooper,LaTech 5 2 1 0 .4 Dawson,Fla. 5 2 48 1 .4 Dowell,MichSt 5 2 35 0 .4 Edwards,Wis. 5 2 9 0 .4 Flowers,OklaSt 5 2 14 0 .4 Girgle,N.Mex. 5 2 34 0 .4 Henderson,Fla. 5 2 57 2 .4 Hester,Rutgrs 5 2 43 1 .4 Hill,Texas 5 2 76 2 .4 Huff,Minn. 5 2 67 1 .4 Jackson,Md. 5 2 0 0 .4 Jamerson,Wis. 5 2 40 1 .4 Johnson,NIU 5 2 30 1 .4 Lee,Kansas 5 2 2 0 .4 Lewis Jr.,Tulane 5 2 0 0 .4 Lurry,NIU 5 2 132 1 .4 Moore,Miss. 5 2 15 0 .4 Moore,Ohio 5 2 44 0 .4 Motley,Okla. 5 2 77 1 .4 Nawahine,Boise 5 2 51 0 .4 Nelson,Va. 5 2 19 0 .4 Nichols,So.Fla 5 2 14 0 .4 Nickerson,Tulane 5 2 8 0 .4 Orr,TCU 5 2 34 0 .4 Phillips,OklaSt 5 2 35 2 .4 Reed,Kan.St 5 2 7 0 .4 Sawtelle,So.Fla 5 2 10 0 .4 Scissum,UNLV 5 2 29 0 .4 Thornhill,Va. 5 2 4 0 .4 Vander Es,Boise 5 2 38 0 .4 White,W.Va. 5 2 1 0 .4 Wingard,Wyo. 5 2 22 0 .4 Wright,N.M.St 5 2 4 0 .4 Wyatt,SMU 5 2 110 1 .4 Alston,N.C.St 6 2 0 0 .3 Amadi,Oregon 6 2 21 0 .3 Bowdry,Ga.So. 3 1 0 0 .3 Briones,CMich 6 2 -5 0 .3 Cosby,BallSt 6 2 0 0 .3 Crawford,NDame 6 2 0 0 .3 Crumbie,Nevada 6 2 1 0 .3 Dodson,TexA&M 6 2 41 1 .3 Dorn,UNC 6 2 2 0 .3 Downs,Cal 6 2 39 0 .3 Glenn,WF 6 2 16 0 .3 Graham Jr,Oregon 6 2 28 0 .3 Haley,PennSt 6 2 46 0 .3 Harrison,Ala 6 2 1 0 .3 Hicks,ColoSt 6 2 11 0 .3 Hungalu,Ore.St 6 2 28 1 .3 Jackson,Pitt. 6 2 26 0 .3 Jackson,Iowa 6 2 46 0 .3 Kelly,SDSt 6 2 44 0 .3 Lako,Akron 6 2 35 1 .3 Lewis,Fla.At 6 2 28 0 .3 McDuffie,Duke 6 2 59 1 .3 Miller,Wash. 6 2 2 0 .3 Moore,S.Caro 6 2 51 1 .3 Nutt Jr.,ColoSt 6 2 0 0 .3 O’Daniel,Clem 6 2 66 2 .3 Oliver,Colo 6 2 41 0 .3 Phillips,W.Mich 6 2 20 0 .3 Randall,Temple 6 2 16 0 .3 Smith,SDSt 6 2 27 0 .3 Suits,Tulsa 6 2 55 1 .3 Taylor,WashSt 6 2 -1 0 .3 Tell,So.Cal 6 2 37 1 .3 Washingto,LaTech 6 2 26 0 .3 Webb,OhioSt 6 2 0 0 .3 Williams,Neb. 6 2 41 1 .3 Williamso,Bufalo 6 2 0 0 .3 Worthingo,Colo 6 2 1 0 .3 Yiadom,BC 6 2 30 0 .3 Young,Fla.At 6 2 31 0 .3

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.