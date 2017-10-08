BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
Interceptions Per Game
Through games of Oct. 07
|
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Elliott,Texas
|5
|5
|84
|1
|1.0
|Davis,UtahSt
|6
|5
|120
|3
|.8
|Denis,BC
|6
|5
|83
|0
|.8
|Reid,Stan.
|6
|5
|1
|0
|.8
|Duck,App.St
|5
|4
|95
|0
|.8
|Cox,CMich
|6
|4
|56
|0
|.7
|Jones,So.Cal
|6
|4
|17
|0
|.7
|Monday,KentSt
|6
|4
|14
|0
|.7
|Abraham,So.Fla
|5
|3
|78
|0
|.6
|Bryant,Fresno
|5
|3
|20
|1
|.6
|Carter,Memphs
|5
|3
|42
|0
|.6
|Davis,Houstn
|5
|3
|36
|0
|.6
|Flannigan,Ariz
|5
|3
|5
|0
|.6
|Gafford,Wyo.
|5
|3
|45
|1
|.6
|Hayes,App.St
|5
|3
|58
|0
|.6
|Jackson,Marsh
|5
|3
|108
|1
|.6
|Robinson,Toledo
|5
|3
|20
|0
|.6
|Wilkins,So.Fla
|5
|3
|21
|0
|.6
|Williams,Houstn
|5
|3
|51
|0
|.6
|Cotton-Mo,IowaSt
|4
|2
|31
|1
|.5
|Edwards,Ky
|6
|3
|1
|0
|.5
|Fields,Duke
|6
|3
|81
|2
|.5
|Gibson,UCF
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.5
|Gilbert,Duke
|6
|3
|0
|0
|.5
|Gray,GaTech
|4
|2
|23
|0
|.5
|Hoying,E.Mich
|4
|2
|106
|1
|.5
|Hughes,UCF
|4
|2
|92
|1
|.5
|LaForce,N.M.St
|6
|3
|29
|0
|.5
|Lomax,N.M.St
|6
|3
|19
|1
|.5
|Lowry,UCF
|4
|2
|14
|0
|.5
|Thompson,SDSt
|6
|3
|83
|1
|.5
|Thompson,WashSt
|6
|3
|0
|0
|.5
|Tooley,Fla.At
|6
|3
|14
|0
|.5
|Wallace,Ala
|6
|3
|66
|1
|.5
|Watts,TexA&M
|6
|3
|15
|0
|.5
|Weathersp,Troy
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.5
|Williams,Ga.St.
|4
|2
|6
|0
|.5
|Williams,LSU
|6
|3
|28
|0
|.5
|Adams,Kan.St
|5
|2
|32
|1
|.4
|Allen,TxTech
|5
|2
|36
|0
|.4
|Blackmon,Utah
|5
|2
|17
|0
|.4
|Brown,Troy
|5
|2
|53
|1
|.4
|Brown,W.Ky
|5
|2
|34
|1
|.4
|Coleman,CMich
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.4
|Cooper,LaTech
|5
|2
|1
|0
|.4
|Dawson,Fla.
|5
|2
|48
|1
|.4
|Dowell,MichSt
|5
|2
|35
|0
|.4
|Edwards,Wis.
|5
|2
|9
|0
|.4
|Flowers,OklaSt
|5
|2
|14
|0
|.4
|Girgle,N.Mex.
|5
|2
|34
|0
|.4
|Henderson,Fla.
|5
|2
|57
|2
|.4
|Hester,Rutgrs
|5
|2
|43
|1
|.4
|Hill,Texas
|5
|2
|76
|2
|.4
|Huff,Minn.
|5
|2
|67
|1
|.4
|Jackson,Md.
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.4
|Jamerson,Wis.
|5
|2
|40
|1
|.4
|Johnson,NIU
|5
|2
|30
|1
|.4
|Lee,Kansas
|5
|2
|2
|0
|.4
|Lewis Jr.,Tulane
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.4
|Lurry,NIU
|5
|2
|132
|1
|.4
|Moore,Miss.
|5
|2
|15
|0
|.4
|Moore,Ohio
|5
|2
|44
|0
|.4
|Motley,Okla.
|5
|2
|77
|1
|.4
|Nawahine,Boise
|5
|2
|51
|0
|.4
|Nelson,Va.
|5
|2
|19
|0
|.4
|Nichols,So.Fla
|5
|2
|14
|0
|.4
|Nickerson,Tulane
|5
|2
|8
|0
|.4
|Orr,TCU
|5
|2
|34
|0
|.4
|Phillips,OklaSt
|5
|2
|35
|2
|.4
|Reed,Kan.St
|5
|2
|7
|0
|.4
|Sawtelle,So.Fla
|5
|2
|10
|0
|.4
|Scissum,UNLV
|5
|2
|29
|0
|.4
|Thornhill,Va.
|5
|2
|4
|0
|.4
|Vander Es,Boise
|5
|2
|38
|0
|.4
|White,W.Va.
|5
|2
|1
|0
|.4
|Wingard,Wyo.
|5
|2
|22
|0
|.4
|Wright,N.M.St
|5
|2
|4
|0
|.4
|Wyatt,SMU
|5
|2
|110
|1
|.4
|Alston,N.C.St
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Amadi,Oregon
|6
|2
|21
|0
|.3
|Bowdry,Ga.So.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Briones,CMich
|6
|2
|-5
|0
|.3
|Cosby,BallSt
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Crawford,NDame
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Crumbie,Nevada
|6
|2
|1
|0
|.3
|Dodson,TexA&M
|6
|2
|41
|1
|.3
|Dorn,UNC
|6
|2
|2
|0
|.3
|Downs,Cal
|6
|2
|39
|0
|.3
|Glenn,WF
|6
|2
|16
|0
|.3
|Graham Jr,Oregon
|6
|2
|28
|0
|.3
|Haley,PennSt
|6
|2
|46
|0
|.3
|Harrison,Ala
|6
|2
|1
|0
|.3
|Hicks,ColoSt
|6
|2
|11
|0
|.3
|Hungalu,Ore.St
|6
|2
|28
|1
|.3
|Jackson,Pitt.
|6
|2
|26
|0
|.3
|Jackson,Iowa
|6
|2
|46
|0
|.3
|Kelly,SDSt
|6
|2
|44
|0
|.3
|Lako,Akron
|6
|2
|35
|1
|.3
|Lewis,Fla.At
|6
|2
|28
|0
|.3
|McDuffie,Duke
|6
|2
|59
|1
|.3
|Miller,Wash.
|6
|2
|2
|0
|.3
|Moore,S.Caro
|6
|2
|51
|1
|.3
|Nutt Jr.,ColoSt
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|O’Daniel,Clem
|6
|2
|66
|2
|.3
|Oliver,Colo
|6
|2
|41
|0
|.3
|Phillips,W.Mich
|6
|2
|20
|0
|.3
|Randall,Temple
|6
|2
|16
|0
|.3
|Smith,SDSt
|6
|2
|27
|0
|.3
|Suits,Tulsa
|6
|2
|55
|1
|.3
|Taylor,WashSt
|6
|2
|-1
|0
|.3
|Tell,So.Cal
|6
|2
|37
|1
|.3
|Washingto,LaTech
|6
|2
|26
|0
|.3
|Webb,OhioSt
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Williams,Neb.
|6
|2
|41
|1
|.3
|Williamso,Bufalo
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Worthingo,Colo
|6
|2
|1
|0
|.3
|Yiadom,BC
|6
|2
|30
|0
|.3
|Young,Fla.At
|6
|2
|31
|0
|.3
