BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 10:37 am 10/08/2017 10:37am
National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

All-Purpose Runners

Through games of Oct. 07

G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Penny,SDSt 6 993 127 0 205 0 165 1,325 220.83
Barkley,PennSt 6 649 395 0 258 0 139 1,302 217.00
Love,Stan. 6 1,240 19 0 0 0 122 1,259 209.83
Johnson,Md. 5 468 18 0 400 0 73 886 177.20
Abey,Navy 5 870 0 0 0 0 146 870 174.00
Hines,N.C.St 6 513 84 43 360 0 134 1,000 166.67
Smith,S.Miss 5 613 168 0 37 0 110 818 163.60
Lindsay,Colo 6 810 150 0 0 0 166 960 160.00
Saint Jus,Hawaii 6 892 66 0 0 0 152 958 159.67
Johnson,Toledo 5 0 460 -1 334 0 43 793 158.60
Taylor,Wis. 5 767 0 0 0 0 97 767 153.40
Duckworth,Idaho 5 439 148 0 164 0 88 751 150.20
Wilson,Boise 5 1 528 0 197 0 40 726 145.20
Kelly,Tenn. 5 494 229 0 0 0 119 723 144.60
Wilson,N.Tex 5 666 56 0 0 0 104 722 144.40
Adams,NDame 6 776 84 0 0 0 95 860 143.33
Wadley,Iowa 6 483 258 0 100 0 138 841 140.17
Davis,Marsh 5 320 59 0 319 0 81 698 139.60
Coutee,TxTech 5 13 586 0 86 0 47 685 137.00
Dortch,WF 6 15 430 147 224 0 68 816 136.00
Ratliff-W,UNC 6 1 256 0 558 0 37 815 135.83
Thomas,UNLV 5 625 54 0 0 0 85 679 135.80
Wilson,Duke 6 440 64 7 292 7 107 810 135.00
Ursua,Hawaii 5 0 653 11 0 0 48 664 132.80
Pollard,Memphs 5 45 145 0 472 0 33 662 132.40
Freeman,Oregon 6 654 136 0 0 0 125 790 131.67
Marshall,GaTech 4 523 0 0 0 0 102 523 130.75
Walton,MiaFla 4 428 91 0 0 0 63 519 129.75
Washingto,OklaSt 5 -1 647 0 0 0 29 646 129.20
Simms,W.Va. 4 0 243 26 242 0 23 511 127.75
Lasley,UCLA 4 5 466 0 39 0 29 510 127.50
Campbell,OhioSt 6 51 399 0 312 0 39 762 127.00
Green,LaMnro 5 65 277 74 215 0 42 631 126.20
Jones,So.Cal 5 529 102 0 0 0 90 631 126.20
Brooks,Minn. 4 315 10 0 178 0 76 503 125.75
Chunn,Troy 5 490 137 0 0 0 108 627 125.40
Singletar,Fla.At 6 686 55 0 0 0 116 741 123.50
Ballage,ArizSt 5 286 53 0 275 0 92 614 122.80
Brewer,Tulsa 6 684 48 4 0 0 148 736 122.67
Montgomer,IowaSt 5 410 203 0 0 0 102 613 122.60
Walker,Army 5 320 10 0 281 0 46 611 122.20
Ishmael,Syr. 6 0 729 2 0 0 57 731 121.83
Hill,OklaSt 5 516 92 0 0 0 106 608 121.60
Benson,GaTech 4 476 9 0 0 0 85 485 121.25
Hilliard,Tulane 5 517 88 0 0 0 83 605 121.00
Wilson,UAB 5 0 356 63 183 0 40 602 120.40
Moore,Md. 5 50 414 136 0 0 46 600 120.00
Rose III,N.M.St 6 477 185 45 7 0 123 714 119.00
Quinn,SMU 6 0 587 9 113 0 63 709 118.17
Walker,BC 6 0 80 256 370 0 46 706 117.67
Crawford,W.Va. 5 562 24 0 0 0 83 586 117.20
Pettis,Wash. 6 0 416 286 0 0 46 702 117.00
Carringto,Utah 5 0 584 0 0 0 37 584 116.80
Dobbins,OhioSt 6 669 23 0 0 0 91 692 115.33
Platt,Baylor 4 36 401 0 24 0 22 461 115.25
Andrews,UCLA 5 10 553 10 0 0 45 573 114.60
Gallup,ColoSt 6 0 685 0 0 0 46 685 114.17
McVey,AFA 5 324 77 0 167 0 66 568 113.60
Henderson,Pitt. 6 96 124 113 347 0 51 680 113.33
Huntley,N.M.St 5 219 204 0 142 0 44 565 113.00
Cleveland,Fla. 4 6 326 0 118 0 22 450 112.50
Perry,Navy 5 346 98 0 114 0 37 558 111.60
Kirk,TexA&M 6 27 316 -1 323 0 44 665 110.83
Johnson,So.Fla 5 432 68 19 32 0 102 551 110.20
Gaskin,Wash. 6 559 100 0 0 0 99 659 109.83
Stockton,TxTech 5 385 164 0 0 0 74 549 109.80
Henderson,Memphs 5 448 66 0 34 0 65 548 109.60
Hall,BallSt 6 6 479 0 167 0 56 652 108.67
Bradshaw,Army 6 647 0 0 0 0 87 647 107.83
Sims Jr.,Kansas 5 5 400 21 113 0 32 539 107.80
Rhodes,UTSA 4 366 65 0 0 0 68 431 107.75
Thompson,Toledo 5 0 537 0 0 0 28 537 107.40
Miller,Memphs 5 20 516 0 0 0 41 536 107.20
Mims,Baylor 5 0 533 0 0 0 25 533 106.60
Johnson,Bufalo 6 -5 631 0 13 0 41 639 106.50
Herbert,Kansas 5 503 29 0 0 0 72 532 106.40
Morgan Jr,Neb. 5 2 510 1 15 0 33 528 105.60
Cox,ODU 5 379 100 0 47 0 101 526 105.20
Chubb,Ga. 6 618 11 0 0 0 92 629 104.83
Zaccheaus,Va. 5 117 348 0 56 0 49 521 104.20
Scarlett,Stan. 6 182 86 0 357 0 50 625 104.17
Jennings,W.Va. 5 0 518 0 0 0 39 518 103.60
Swanson,Toledo 4 355 58 0 0 0 83 413 103.25
Williams,TexA&M 5 422 94 0 0 0 91 516 103.20
Newsome,UConn 5 153 360 0 0 0 50 513 102.60
Anderson,TCU 5 465 47 0 0 0 82 512 102.40
Brown,Miss. 5 0 504 8 0 0 31 512 102.40
Sills,W.Va. 5 0 512 0 0 0 33 512 102.40
Smith,Ga.St. 4 164 64 0 181 0 69 409 102.25
Young,UMass 6 357 125 0 129 0 109 611 101.83
Ouellette,Ohio 6 533 77 0 0 0 92 610 101.67
Badet,Okla. 5 7 262 5 234 0 28 508 101.60
Grayson,E.Caro 6 24 535 0 49 0 36 608 101.33
Phillips,VaTech 6 0 608 0 0 0 42 608 101.33
Pierce,Ore.St 6 197 72 0 339 0 64 608 101.33
Harry,ArizSt 5 30 476 0 0 0 40 506 101.20
Clair,BGreen 5 198 36 0 271 0 45 505 101.00
Dawkins,ColoSt 6 493 113 0 0 0 100 606 101.00
Breneman,UMass 5 0 500 0 0 0 36 500 100.00
Johnson,S.Ala 5 345 20 0 134 0 67 499 99.80

