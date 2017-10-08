BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

All-Purpose Runners

Through games of Oct. 07

G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg Penny,SDSt 6 993 127 0 205 0 165 1,325 220.83 Barkley,PennSt 6 649 395 0 258 0 139 1,302 217.00 Love,Stan. 6 1,240 19 0 0 0 122 1,259 209.83 Johnson,Md. 5 468 18 0 400 0 73 886 177.20 Abey,Navy 5 870 0 0 0 0 146 870 174.00 Hines,N.C.St 6 513 84 43 360 0 134 1,000 166.67 Smith,S.Miss 5 613 168 0 37 0 110 818 163.60 Lindsay,Colo 6 810 150 0 0 0 166 960 160.00 Saint Jus,Hawaii 6 892 66 0 0 0 152 958 159.67 Johnson,Toledo 5 0 460 -1 334 0 43 793 158.60 Taylor,Wis. 5 767 0 0 0 0 97 767 153.40 Duckworth,Idaho 5 439 148 0 164 0 88 751 150.20 Wilson,Boise 5 1 528 0 197 0 40 726 145.20 Kelly,Tenn. 5 494 229 0 0 0 119 723 144.60 Wilson,N.Tex 5 666 56 0 0 0 104 722 144.40 Adams,NDame 6 776 84 0 0 0 95 860 143.33 Wadley,Iowa 6 483 258 0 100 0 138 841 140.17 Davis,Marsh 5 320 59 0 319 0 81 698 139.60 Coutee,TxTech 5 13 586 0 86 0 47 685 137.00 Dortch,WF 6 15 430 147 224 0 68 816 136.00 Ratliff-W,UNC 6 1 256 0 558 0 37 815 135.83 Thomas,UNLV 5 625 54 0 0 0 85 679 135.80 Wilson,Duke 6 440 64 7 292 7 107 810 135.00 Ursua,Hawaii 5 0 653 11 0 0 48 664 132.80 Pollard,Memphs 5 45 145 0 472 0 33 662 132.40 Freeman,Oregon 6 654 136 0 0 0 125 790 131.67 Marshall,GaTech 4 523 0 0 0 0 102 523 130.75 Walton,MiaFla 4 428 91 0 0 0 63 519 129.75 Washingto,OklaSt 5 -1 647 0 0 0 29 646 129.20 Simms,W.Va. 4 0 243 26 242 0 23 511 127.75 Lasley,UCLA 4 5 466 0 39 0 29 510 127.50 Campbell,OhioSt 6 51 399 0 312 0 39 762 127.00 Green,LaMnro 5 65 277 74 215 0 42 631 126.20 Jones,So.Cal 5 529 102 0 0 0 90 631 126.20 Brooks,Minn. 4 315 10 0 178 0 76 503 125.75 Chunn,Troy 5 490 137 0 0 0 108 627 125.40 Singletar,Fla.At 6 686 55 0 0 0 116 741 123.50 Ballage,ArizSt 5 286 53 0 275 0 92 614 122.80 Brewer,Tulsa 6 684 48 4 0 0 148 736 122.67 Montgomer,IowaSt 5 410 203 0 0 0 102 613 122.60 Walker,Army 5 320 10 0 281 0 46 611 122.20 Ishmael,Syr. 6 0 729 2 0 0 57 731 121.83 Hill,OklaSt 5 516 92 0 0 0 106 608 121.60 Benson,GaTech 4 476 9 0 0 0 85 485 121.25 Hilliard,Tulane 5 517 88 0 0 0 83 605 121.00 Wilson,UAB 5 0 356 63 183 0 40 602 120.40 Moore,Md. 5 50 414 136 0 0 46 600 120.00 Rose III,N.M.St 6 477 185 45 7 0 123 714 119.00 Quinn,SMU 6 0 587 9 113 0 63 709 118.17 Walker,BC 6 0 80 256 370 0 46 706 117.67 Crawford,W.Va. 5 562 24 0 0 0 83 586 117.20 Pettis,Wash. 6 0 416 286 0 0 46 702 117.00 Carringto,Utah 5 0 584 0 0 0 37 584 116.80 Dobbins,OhioSt 6 669 23 0 0 0 91 692 115.33 Platt,Baylor 4 36 401 0 24 0 22 461 115.25 Andrews,UCLA 5 10 553 10 0 0 45 573 114.60 Gallup,ColoSt 6 0 685 0 0 0 46 685 114.17 McVey,AFA 5 324 77 0 167 0 66 568 113.60 Henderson,Pitt. 6 96 124 113 347 0 51 680 113.33 Huntley,N.M.St 5 219 204 0 142 0 44 565 113.00 Cleveland,Fla. 4 6 326 0 118 0 22 450 112.50 Perry,Navy 5 346 98 0 114 0 37 558 111.60 Kirk,TexA&M 6 27 316 -1 323 0 44 665 110.83 Johnson,So.Fla 5 432 68 19 32 0 102 551 110.20 Gaskin,Wash. 6 559 100 0 0 0 99 659 109.83 Stockton,TxTech 5 385 164 0 0 0 74 549 109.80 Henderson,Memphs 5 448 66 0 34 0 65 548 109.60 Hall,BallSt 6 6 479 0 167 0 56 652 108.67 Bradshaw,Army 6 647 0 0 0 0 87 647 107.83 Sims Jr.,Kansas 5 5 400 21 113 0 32 539 107.80 Rhodes,UTSA 4 366 65 0 0 0 68 431 107.75 Thompson,Toledo 5 0 537 0 0 0 28 537 107.40 Miller,Memphs 5 20 516 0 0 0 41 536 107.20 Mims,Baylor 5 0 533 0 0 0 25 533 106.60 Johnson,Bufalo 6 -5 631 0 13 0 41 639 106.50 Herbert,Kansas 5 503 29 0 0 0 72 532 106.40 Morgan Jr,Neb. 5 2 510 1 15 0 33 528 105.60 Cox,ODU 5 379 100 0 47 0 101 526 105.20 Chubb,Ga. 6 618 11 0 0 0 92 629 104.83 Zaccheaus,Va. 5 117 348 0 56 0 49 521 104.20 Scarlett,Stan. 6 182 86 0 357 0 50 625 104.17 Jennings,W.Va. 5 0 518 0 0 0 39 518 103.60 Swanson,Toledo 4 355 58 0 0 0 83 413 103.25 Williams,TexA&M 5 422 94 0 0 0 91 516 103.20 Newsome,UConn 5 153 360 0 0 0 50 513 102.60 Anderson,TCU 5 465 47 0 0 0 82 512 102.40 Brown,Miss. 5 0 504 8 0 0 31 512 102.40 Sills,W.Va. 5 0 512 0 0 0 33 512 102.40 Smith,Ga.St. 4 164 64 0 181 0 69 409 102.25 Young,UMass 6 357 125 0 129 0 109 611 101.83 Ouellette,Ohio 6 533 77 0 0 0 92 610 101.67 Badet,Okla. 5 7 262 5 234 0 28 508 101.60 Grayson,E.Caro 6 24 535 0 49 0 36 608 101.33 Phillips,VaTech 6 0 608 0 0 0 42 608 101.33 Pierce,Ore.St 6 197 72 0 339 0 64 608 101.33 Harry,ArizSt 5 30 476 0 0 0 40 506 101.20 Clair,BGreen 5 198 36 0 271 0 45 505 101.00 Dawkins,ColoSt 6 493 113 0 0 0 100 606 101.00 Breneman,UMass 5 0 500 0 0 0 36 500 100.00 Johnson,S.Ala 5 345 20 0 134 0 67 499 99.80

