BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
All-Purpose Runners
Through games of Oct. 07
|
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Penny,SDSt
|6
|993
|127
|0
|205
|0
|165
|1,325
|220.83
|Barkley,PennSt
|6
|649
|395
|0
|258
|0
|139
|1,302
|217.00
|Love,Stan.
|6
|1,240
|19
|0
|0
|0
|122
|1,259
|209.83
|Johnson,Md.
|5
|468
|18
|0
|400
|0
|73
|886
|177.20
|Abey,Navy
|5
|870
|0
|0
|0
|0
|146
|870
|174.00
|Hines,N.C.St
|6
|513
|84
|43
|360
|0
|134
|1,000
|166.67
|Smith,S.Miss
|5
|613
|168
|0
|37
|0
|110
|818
|163.60
|Lindsay,Colo
|6
|810
|150
|0
|0
|0
|166
|960
|160.00
|Saint Jus,Hawaii
|6
|892
|66
|0
|0
|0
|152
|958
|159.67
|Johnson,Toledo
|5
|0
|460
|-1
|334
|0
|43
|793
|158.60
|Taylor,Wis.
|5
|767
|0
|0
|0
|0
|97
|767
|153.40
|Duckworth,Idaho
|5
|439
|148
|0
|164
|0
|88
|751
|150.20
|Wilson,Boise
|5
|1
|528
|0
|197
|0
|40
|726
|145.20
|Kelly,Tenn.
|5
|494
|229
|0
|0
|0
|119
|723
|144.60
|Wilson,N.Tex
|5
|666
|56
|0
|0
|0
|104
|722
|144.40
|Adams,NDame
|6
|776
|84
|0
|0
|0
|95
|860
|143.33
|Wadley,Iowa
|6
|483
|258
|0
|100
|0
|138
|841
|140.17
|Davis,Marsh
|5
|320
|59
|0
|319
|0
|81
|698
|139.60
|Coutee,TxTech
|5
|13
|586
|0
|86
|0
|47
|685
|137.00
|Dortch,WF
|6
|15
|430
|147
|224
|0
|68
|816
|136.00
|Ratliff-W,UNC
|6
|1
|256
|0
|558
|0
|37
|815
|135.83
|Thomas,UNLV
|5
|625
|54
|0
|0
|0
|85
|679
|135.80
|Wilson,Duke
|6
|440
|64
|7
|292
|7
|107
|810
|135.00
|Ursua,Hawaii
|5
|0
|653
|11
|0
|0
|48
|664
|132.80
|Pollard,Memphs
|5
|45
|145
|0
|472
|0
|33
|662
|132.40
|Freeman,Oregon
|6
|654
|136
|0
|0
|0
|125
|790
|131.67
|Marshall,GaTech
|4
|523
|0
|0
|0
|0
|102
|523
|130.75
|Walton,MiaFla
|4
|428
|91
|0
|0
|0
|63
|519
|129.75
|Washingto,OklaSt
|5
|-1
|647
|0
|0
|0
|29
|646
|129.20
|Simms,W.Va.
|4
|0
|243
|26
|242
|0
|23
|511
|127.75
|Lasley,UCLA
|4
|5
|466
|0
|39
|0
|29
|510
|127.50
|Campbell,OhioSt
|6
|51
|399
|0
|312
|0
|39
|762
|127.00
|Green,LaMnro
|5
|65
|277
|74
|215
|0
|42
|631
|126.20
|Jones,So.Cal
|5
|529
|102
|0
|0
|0
|90
|631
|126.20
|Brooks,Minn.
|4
|315
|10
|0
|178
|0
|76
|503
|125.75
|Chunn,Troy
|5
|490
|137
|0
|0
|0
|108
|627
|125.40
|Singletar,Fla.At
|6
|686
|55
|0
|0
|0
|116
|741
|123.50
|Ballage,ArizSt
|5
|286
|53
|0
|275
|0
|92
|614
|122.80
|Brewer,Tulsa
|6
|684
|48
|4
|0
|0
|148
|736
|122.67
|Montgomer,IowaSt
|5
|410
|203
|0
|0
|0
|102
|613
|122.60
|Walker,Army
|5
|320
|10
|0
|281
|0
|46
|611
|122.20
|Ishmael,Syr.
|6
|0
|729
|2
|0
|0
|57
|731
|121.83
|Hill,OklaSt
|5
|516
|92
|0
|0
|0
|106
|608
|121.60
|Benson,GaTech
|4
|476
|9
|0
|0
|0
|85
|485
|121.25
|Hilliard,Tulane
|5
|517
|88
|0
|0
|0
|83
|605
|121.00
|Wilson,UAB
|5
|0
|356
|63
|183
|0
|40
|602
|120.40
|Moore,Md.
|5
|50
|414
|136
|0
|0
|46
|600
|120.00
|Rose III,N.M.St
|6
|477
|185
|45
|7
|0
|123
|714
|119.00
|Quinn,SMU
|6
|0
|587
|9
|113
|0
|63
|709
|118.17
|Walker,BC
|6
|0
|80
|256
|370
|0
|46
|706
|117.67
|Crawford,W.Va.
|5
|562
|24
|0
|0
|0
|83
|586
|117.20
|Pettis,Wash.
|6
|0
|416
|286
|0
|0
|46
|702
|117.00
|Carringto,Utah
|5
|0
|584
|0
|0
|0
|37
|584
|116.80
|Dobbins,OhioSt
|6
|669
|23
|0
|0
|0
|91
|692
|115.33
|Platt,Baylor
|4
|36
|401
|0
|24
|0
|22
|461
|115.25
|Andrews,UCLA
|5
|10
|553
|10
|0
|0
|45
|573
|114.60
|Gallup,ColoSt
|6
|0
|685
|0
|0
|0
|46
|685
|114.17
|McVey,AFA
|5
|324
|77
|0
|167
|0
|66
|568
|113.60
|Henderson,Pitt.
|6
|96
|124
|113
|347
|0
|51
|680
|113.33
|Huntley,N.M.St
|5
|219
|204
|0
|142
|0
|44
|565
|113.00
|Cleveland,Fla.
|4
|6
|326
|0
|118
|0
|22
|450
|112.50
|Perry,Navy
|5
|346
|98
|0
|114
|0
|37
|558
|111.60
|Kirk,TexA&M
|6
|27
|316
|-1
|323
|0
|44
|665
|110.83
|Johnson,So.Fla
|5
|432
|68
|19
|32
|0
|102
|551
|110.20
|Gaskin,Wash.
|6
|559
|100
|0
|0
|0
|99
|659
|109.83
|Stockton,TxTech
|5
|385
|164
|0
|0
|0
|74
|549
|109.80
|Henderson,Memphs
|5
|448
|66
|0
|34
|0
|65
|548
|109.60
|Hall,BallSt
|6
|6
|479
|0
|167
|0
|56
|652
|108.67
|Bradshaw,Army
|6
|647
|0
|0
|0
|0
|87
|647
|107.83
|Sims Jr.,Kansas
|5
|5
|400
|21
|113
|0
|32
|539
|107.80
|Rhodes,UTSA
|4
|366
|65
|0
|0
|0
|68
|431
|107.75
|Thompson,Toledo
|5
|0
|537
|0
|0
|0
|28
|537
|107.40
|Miller,Memphs
|5
|20
|516
|0
|0
|0
|41
|536
|107.20
|Mims,Baylor
|5
|0
|533
|0
|0
|0
|25
|533
|106.60
|Johnson,Bufalo
|6
|-5
|631
|0
|13
|0
|41
|639
|106.50
|Herbert,Kansas
|5
|503
|29
|0
|0
|0
|72
|532
|106.40
|Morgan Jr,Neb.
|5
|2
|510
|1
|15
|0
|33
|528
|105.60
|Cox,ODU
|5
|379
|100
|0
|47
|0
|101
|526
|105.20
|Chubb,Ga.
|6
|618
|11
|0
|0
|0
|92
|629
|104.83
|Zaccheaus,Va.
|5
|117
|348
|0
|56
|0
|49
|521
|104.20
|Scarlett,Stan.
|6
|182
|86
|0
|357
|0
|50
|625
|104.17
|Jennings,W.Va.
|5
|0
|518
|0
|0
|0
|39
|518
|103.60
|Swanson,Toledo
|4
|355
|58
|0
|0
|0
|83
|413
|103.25
|Williams,TexA&M
|5
|422
|94
|0
|0
|0
|91
|516
|103.20
|Newsome,UConn
|5
|153
|360
|0
|0
|0
|50
|513
|102.60
|Anderson,TCU
|5
|465
|47
|0
|0
|0
|82
|512
|102.40
|Brown,Miss.
|5
|0
|504
|8
|0
|0
|31
|512
|102.40
|Sills,W.Va.
|5
|0
|512
|0
|0
|0
|33
|512
|102.40
|Smith,Ga.St.
|4
|164
|64
|0
|181
|0
|69
|409
|102.25
|Young,UMass
|6
|357
|125
|0
|129
|0
|109
|611
|101.83
|Ouellette,Ohio
|6
|533
|77
|0
|0
|0
|92
|610
|101.67
|Badet,Okla.
|5
|7
|262
|5
|234
|0
|28
|508
|101.60
|Grayson,E.Caro
|6
|24
|535
|0
|49
|0
|36
|608
|101.33
|Phillips,VaTech
|6
|0
|608
|0
|0
|0
|42
|608
|101.33
|Pierce,Ore.St
|6
|197
|72
|0
|339
|0
|64
|608
|101.33
|Harry,ArizSt
|5
|30
|476
|0
|0
|0
|40
|506
|101.20
|Clair,BGreen
|5
|198
|36
|0
|271
|0
|45
|505
|101.00
|Dawkins,ColoSt
|6
|493
|113
|0
|0
|0
|100
|606
|101.00
|Breneman,UMass
|5
|0
|500
|0
|0
|0
|36
|500
|100.00
|Johnson,S.Ala
|5
|345
|20
|0
|134
|0
|67
|499
|99.80
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.