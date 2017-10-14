BC-FBC–N. Iowa-S. Dakota St. Stats

N. Iowa 38, S. Dakota St. 18

N. Iowa 17 7 0 14 —38 S. Dakota St. 0 6 6 6 —18 First Quarter

UNI_FG Drysdale 41, 7:35.

UNI_Jegen 1 run (Drysdale kick), 5:19.

UNI_Weymiller 11 run (Drysdale kick), 1:46.

Second Quarter

SDST_Wieneke 11 pass from Christion (kick failed), 11:54.

UNI_Weymiller 15 run (Drysdale kick), 4:09.

Third Quarter

SDST_Goedert 19 pass from Christion (pass failed), 0:55.

Fourth Quarter

UNI_Fountain 18 pass from Dunne (Drysdale kick), 11:52.

UNI_Weston 11 pass from Dunne (Drysdale kick), 8:21.

SDST_Daniel 2 run (pass failed), 6:48.

___

UNI SDST First downs 22 17 Rushes-yards 60-218 23-52 Passing 169 280 Comp-Att-Int 13-22-0 14-35-1 Return Yards -4 115 Punts-Avg. 5-31.8 5-41.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2 Penalty-Yards 7-61 5-42 Time of Possession 40:29 19:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N. Iowa, M. Weymiller 42-170, T. Allen 13-44, E. Dunne 2-5, C. Jegen 1-1. S. Dakota St., B. Mengarelli 7-33, M. Daniel 6-22, I. Wallace 2-7, T. Christion 7-(minus 2).

PASSING_N. Iowa, E. Dunne 13-22-0-169. S. Dakota St., T. Christion 14-35-1-280.

RECEIVING_N. Iowa, D. Fountain 4-74, E. Nissen 2-38, A. Graham 1-21, I. Weston 1-11, B. Moore 1-10, J. James 2-7, T. Allen 1-6, C. Jegen 1-2. S. Dakota St., D. Goedert 4-120, C. Johnson 3-72, J. Wieneke 4-60, M. Lewis 1-17, J. Brown 1-14, B. Mengarelli 1-(minus 3).

