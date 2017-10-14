BC-FBC–N. Iowa-S. Dakota St. Stats
N. Iowa 38, S. Dakota St. 18
|N. Iowa
|17
|7
|0
|14
|—38
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|6
|6
|6
|—18
|First Quarter
UNI_FG Drysdale 41, 7:35.
UNI_Jegen 1 run (Drysdale kick), 5:19.
UNI_Weymiller 11 run (Drysdale kick), 1:46.
SDST_Wieneke 11 pass from Christion (kick failed), 11:54.
UNI_Weymiller 15 run (Drysdale kick), 4:09.
SDST_Goedert 19 pass from Christion (pass failed), 0:55.
UNI_Fountain 18 pass from Dunne (Drysdale kick), 11:52.
UNI_Weston 11 pass from Dunne (Drysdale kick), 8:21.
SDST_Daniel 2 run (pass failed), 6:48.
___
|
|UNI
|SDST
|First downs
|22
|17
|Rushes-yards
|60-218
|23-52
|Passing
|169
|280
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-22-0
|14-35-1
|Return Yards
|-4
|115
|Punts-Avg.
|5-31.8
|5-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalty-Yards
|7-61
|5-42
|Time of Possession
|40:29
|19:31
___
RUSHING_N. Iowa, M. Weymiller 42-170, T. Allen 13-44, E. Dunne 2-5, C. Jegen 1-1. S. Dakota St., B. Mengarelli 7-33, M. Daniel 6-22, I. Wallace 2-7, T. Christion 7-(minus 2).
PASSING_N. Iowa, E. Dunne 13-22-0-169. S. Dakota St., T. Christion 14-35-1-280.
RECEIVING_N. Iowa, D. Fountain 4-74, E. Nissen 2-38, A. Graham 1-21, I. Weston 1-11, B. Moore 1-10, J. James 2-7, T. Allen 1-6, C. Jegen 1-2. S. Dakota St., D. Goedert 4-120, C. Johnson 3-72, J. Wieneke 4-60, M. Lewis 1-17, J. Brown 1-14, B. Mengarelli 1-(minus 3).
