BC-FBC–Miami (Ohio)-Ohio Stats
Ohio 45, Miami (Ohio) 28
|Miami (Ohio)
|14
|7
|7
|0—28
|Ohio
|14
|14
|7
|10—45
|First Quarter
OHI_Rourke 3 run (Zervos kick), 10:20
OHI_Cope 40 pass from Rourke (Zervos kick), 8:20
MOH_Gardner 14 pass from Bahl (Sloman kick), 4:11
MOH_Al.Smith 16 run (Sloman kick), 1:02
OHI_Rourke 7 run (Zervos kick), 11:57
OHI_P.White 14 pass from Rourke (Zervos kick), 2:13
MOH_Gardner 3 pass from Bahl (Sloman kick), :17
MOH_Gardner 25 pass from Bahl (Sloman kick), 3:15
OHI_Marhefka 11 pass from Rourke (Zervos kick), :29
OHI_Rourke 1 run (Zervos kick), 10:42
OHI_FG Zervos 36, 6:48
___
|MOH
|OHI
|First downs
|21
|26
|Rushes-yards
|23-98
|36-149
|Passing
|350
|294
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-51-2
|21-33-0
|Return Yards
|137
|74
|Punts-Avg.
|5-39.2
|7-33.28
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-95
|6-50
|Time of Possession
|28:35
|31:25
___
RUSHING_Miami (Ohio), Al.Smith 10-81, K.Young 9-21, Bester 3-1, Bahl 1-(minus 5). Ohio, Ouellette 20-80, Rourke 10-54, D.Brown 6-15.
PASSING_Miami (Ohio), Bahl 28-51-2-350. Ohio, Rourke 21-33-0-294.
RECEIVING_Miami (Ohio), Gardner 10-166, Martin 5-81, R.Smith 5-57, Murphy 4-26, K.Young 3-15, Al.Smith 1-5. Ohio, Cope 5-89, P.White 5-80, Meyer 4-49, Mangen 3-49, Marhefka 3-27, Ouellette 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ohio, Zervos 51.
