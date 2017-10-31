BC-FBC–Miami (Ohio)-Ohio Stats

Ohio 45, Miami (Ohio) 28

Miami (Ohio) 14 7 7 0—28 Ohio 14 14 7 10—45 First Quarter

OHI_Rourke 3 run (Zervos kick), 10:20

OHI_Cope 40 pass from Rourke (Zervos kick), 8:20

MOH_Gardner 14 pass from Bahl (Sloman kick), 4:11

MOH_Al.Smith 16 run (Sloman kick), 1:02

Second Quarter

OHI_Rourke 7 run (Zervos kick), 11:57

OHI_P.White 14 pass from Rourke (Zervos kick), 2:13

MOH_Gardner 3 pass from Bahl (Sloman kick), :17

Third Quarter

MOH_Gardner 25 pass from Bahl (Sloman kick), 3:15

OHI_Marhefka 11 pass from Rourke (Zervos kick), :29

Fourth Quarter

OHI_Rourke 1 run (Zervos kick), 10:42

OHI_FG Zervos 36, 6:48

___

MOH OHI First downs 21 26 Rushes-yards 23-98 36-149 Passing 350 294 Comp-Att-Int 28-51-2 21-33-0 Return Yards 137 74 Punts-Avg. 5-39.2 7-33.28 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 10-95 6-50 Time of Possession 28:35 31:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami (Ohio), Al.Smith 10-81, K.Young 9-21, Bester 3-1, Bahl 1-(minus 5). Ohio, Ouellette 20-80, Rourke 10-54, D.Brown 6-15.

PASSING_Miami (Ohio), Bahl 28-51-2-350. Ohio, Rourke 21-33-0-294.

RECEIVING_Miami (Ohio), Gardner 10-166, Martin 5-81, R.Smith 5-57, Murphy 4-26, K.Young 3-15, Al.Smith 1-5. Ohio, Cope 5-89, P.White 5-80, Meyer 4-49, Mangen 3-49, Marhefka 3-27, Ouellette 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ohio, Zervos 51.

