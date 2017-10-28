BC-FBC–Major Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <

College Football Major Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Bryant 31, Wagner 16<

Colgate 40, Bucknell 3<

Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21<

Elon 19, Villanova 14<

Fordham 45, Lehigh 35<

Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22<

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10<

Maine 23, William & Mary 6<

Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39<

Penn 17, Brown 7<

Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14<

Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14<

St. Francis (Pa.) 36, Robert Morris 7<

Towson 18, Delaware 17<

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27, 2OT<

Yale 23, Columbia 6<

