BC-FBC–Major Scores,Writethru,5Takes

College Football Major Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Bryant 31, Wagner 16<
Colgate 40, Bucknell 3<
Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21<
Elon 19, Villanova 14<
Fordham 45, Lehigh 35<
Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22<
Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10<
Maine 23, William & Mary 6<
Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39<
Penn 17, Brown 7<
Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14<
Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14<
St. Francis (Pa.) 36, Robert Morris 7<
Towson 18, Delaware 17<
UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27, 2OT<
Yale 23, Columbia 6<
