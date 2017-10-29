BC-FBC–Major Scores,4th Add

tx <

$vmajorscores5 <

FAR WEST

Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28<

Arizona 58, Washington St. 37<

Arkansas St. 37, New Mexico St. 21<

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20<

Boise St. 41, Utah St. 14<

Colorado 44, California 28<

Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23<

Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14<

N. Arizona 37, Sacramento St. 17<

North Dakota 48, Portland St. 21<

Oregon 41, Utah 20<

S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14<

San Diego St. 28, Hawaii 7<

Southern Cal 48, Arizona St. 17<

UNLV 26, Fresno St. 16<

Washington 44, UCLA 23<

Weber St. 41, Montana 27<

Wyoming 42, New Mexico 3<

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.