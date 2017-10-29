BC-FBC–Major Scores,4th Add

tx <
FAR WEST
Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28<
Arizona 58, Washington St. 37<
Arkansas St. 37, New Mexico St. 21<
BYU 41, San Jose St. 20<
Boise St. 41, Utah St. 14<
Colorado 44, California 28<
Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23<
Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14<
N. Arizona 37, Sacramento St. 17<
North Dakota 48, Portland St. 21<
Oregon 41, Utah 20<
S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14<
San Diego St. 28, Hawaii 7<
Southern Cal 48, Arizona St. 17<
UNLV 26, Fresno St. 16<
Washington 44, UCLA 23<
Weber St. 41, Montana 27<
Wyoming 42, New Mexico 3<
