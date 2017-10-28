BC-FBC–Major Scores,2nd Add

tx <

MIDWEST

Akron 21, Buffalo 20<

Dayton 27, Butler 22<

Drake 17, Davidson 12<

Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0<

Iowa St. 14, TCU 7<

Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20<

Michigan 35, Rutgers 14<

Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20<

N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14<

Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31, 3OT<

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14<

Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38<

S. Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24<

South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0<

Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32<

Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10<

