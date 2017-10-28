BC-FBC–Major Scores,2nd Add

tx <
MIDWEST
Akron 21, Buffalo 20<
Dayton 27, Butler 22<
Drake 17, Davidson 12<
Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0<
Iowa St. 14, TCU 7<
Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20<
Michigan 35, Rutgers 14<
Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20<
N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14<
Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31, 3OT<
Notre Dame 35, NC State 14<
Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38<
S. Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24<
South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0<
Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32<
Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10<
