By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–Louisville-Wake Forest Stats

Wake Forest 42, Louisville 32

Louisville 3 7 7 15—32 Wake Forest 14 14 7 7—42 First Quarter

WF_Wolford 1 run (Weaver kick), 7:14

LOU_FG Creque 35, 2:23

WF_Dortch 32 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 1:05

Second Quarter

WF_Dortch 4 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 10:35

LOU_Jackson 7 run (Creque kick), 2:58

WF_Dortch 25 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 1:29

Third Quarter

WF_Dortch 52 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), 10:21

LOU_Jackson 4 run (Creque kick), 5:53

Fourth Quarter

LOU_Jackson 55 run (Ja.Smith pass from Jackson), 1:10

WF_Wade 44 pass from Wolford (Weaver kick), :57

LOU_Standberry 20 pass from Jackson (Creque kick), :14

___

LOU WF First downs 30 26 Rushes-yards 42-191 39-164 Passing 332 461 Comp-Att-Int 28-46-1 28-34-0 Return Yards 29 55 Punts-Avg. 5-34.2 2-39.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 0-0 6-55 Time of Possession 33:59 26:01

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisville, Jackson 27-161, Bonnafon 10-22, Samuel 1-8, D.Williams 1-2, M.Williams 2-0, J.Pass 1-(minus 2). Wake Forest, Colburn 24-134, Byrd 5-30, Wolford 4-14, Carney 1-4, Dortch 1-(minus 6), (Team) 4-(minus 12).

PASSING_Louisville, J.Pass 1-2-0-2, Jackson 27-44-1-330. Wake Forest, Wolford 28-34-0-461.

RECEIVING_Louisville, Ja.Smith 6-73, Samuel 5-72, Dawkins 5-65, Fitzpatrick 5-56, Bonnafon 3-22, Standberry 2-26, Averett 2-18. Wake Forest, Dortch 10-167, S.Washington 6-133, Serigne 4-42, Wade 3-61, Bachman 2-38, Hines 2-15, Colburn 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

