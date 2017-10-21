BC-FBC–Louisville-Florida St. Stats

Louisville 31, Florida St. 28

Louisville 7 7 14 3—31 Florida St. 7 7 0 14—28 First Quarter

LOU_L.Jackson 22 run (Creque kick), 11:37

FSU_Izzo 7 pass from Blackman (Aguayo kick), 6:30

Second Quarter

FSU_M.Thomas 34 fumble return (Aguayo kick), 4:08

LOU_Dawkins 26 pass from L.Jackson (Creque kick), 1:04

Third Quarter

LOU_Bonnafon 2 run (Creque kick), 7:04

LOU_D.Williams 25 run (Creque kick), 5:11

Fourth Quarter

FSU_Murray fumble recovery in endzone (Aguayo kick), 13:21

FSU_Murray 20 pass from Blackman (Aguayo kick), 8:58

LOU_FG Creque 34, :05

LOU FSU First downs 22 23 Rushes-yards 44-293 38-155 Passing 156 248 Comp-Att-Int 13-21-0 16-28-2 Return Yards 12 63 Punts-Avg. 3-43.66 3-35.33 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 2-13 4-40 Time of Possession 28:50 31:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisville, L.Jackson 23-178, Bonnafon 16-74, D.Williams 5-41. Florida St., Akers 16-75, Patrick 14-70, Blackman 7-6, Rasul 1-4, Murray 0-0.

PASSING_Louisville, L.Jackson 13-21-0-156. Florida St., Blackman 16-28-2-248.

RECEIVING_Louisville, Ja.Smith 5-49, Standberry 2-34, Bonnafon 2-14, Dawkins 1-26, Fitzpatrick 1-13, Samuel 1-13, D.Williams 1-7. Florida St., Tate 5-62, Murray 4-95, Patrick 3-35, Izzo 2-37, Akers 2-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisville, Creque 45. Florida St., Aguayo 44.

