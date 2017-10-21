BC-FBC–Louisville-Florida St. Stats
Louisville 31, Florida St. 28
|Louisville
|7
|7
|14
|3—31
|Florida St.
|7
|7
|0
|14—28
|First Quarter
LOU_L.Jackson 22 run (Creque kick), 11:37
FSU_Izzo 7 pass from Blackman (Aguayo kick), 6:30
FSU_M.Thomas 34 fumble return (Aguayo kick), 4:08
LOU_Dawkins 26 pass from L.Jackson (Creque kick), 1:04
LOU_Bonnafon 2 run (Creque kick), 7:04
LOU_D.Williams 25 run (Creque kick), 5:11
FSU_Murray fumble recovery in endzone (Aguayo kick), 13:21
FSU_Murray 20 pass from Blackman (Aguayo kick), 8:58
LOU_FG Creque 34, :05
___
|LOU
|FSU
|First downs
|22
|23
|Rushes-yards
|44-293
|38-155
|Passing
|156
|248
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-21-0
|16-28-2
|Return Yards
|12
|63
|Punts-Avg.
|3-43.66
|3-35.33
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-13
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|28:50
|31:10
___
RUSHING_Louisville, L.Jackson 23-178, Bonnafon 16-74, D.Williams 5-41. Florida St., Akers 16-75, Patrick 14-70, Blackman 7-6, Rasul 1-4, Murray 0-0.
PASSING_Louisville, L.Jackson 13-21-0-156. Florida St., Blackman 16-28-2-248.
RECEIVING_Louisville, Ja.Smith 5-49, Standberry 2-34, Bonnafon 2-14, Dawkins 1-26, Fitzpatrick 1-13, Samuel 1-13, D.Williams 1-7. Florida St., Tate 5-62, Murray 4-95, Patrick 3-35, Izzo 2-37, Akers 2-19.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisville, Creque 45. Florida St., Aguayo 44.
