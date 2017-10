By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–Louisiana-Monroe-Idaho Stats

Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 6 10—23 Idaho 14 14 3 0—31 First Quarter

IDA_Ungerer 26 pass from Ma.Linehan (Coffey kick), 11:39

IDA_Duckworth 6 run (Coffey kick), 8:12

Second Quarter

IDA_K.Elliss 45 pass from Ma.Linehan (Coffey kick), 7:06

ULM_Gillespie 54 pass from Evans (C.Ford kick), 5:36

IDA_Onunwor 11 pass from Ma.Linehan (Coffey kick), :17

Third Quarter

IDA_FG Coffey 38, 8:46

ULM_B.Williams 26 pass from Evans (run failed), 5:19

Fourth Quarter

ULM_FG C.Ford 32, 11:17

ULM_Gore 13 pass from Evans (C.Ford kick), 5:51

___

ULM IDA First downs 26 28 Rushes-yards 29-113 39-158 Passing 400 360 Comp-Att-Int 24-37-1 28-42-0 Return Yards 52 30 Punts-Avg. 2-43.0 3-34.66 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 2-15 5-56 Time of Possession 25:47 34:13

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisiana-Monroe, Evans 16-62, Gore 9-21, Be.Luckett 2-20, D.Carter 1-7, Green 1-3. Idaho, Duckworth 23-113, Saunders 14-52, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Ma.Linehan 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_Louisiana-Monroe, Evans 24-37-1-400. Idaho, Ma.Linehan 28-42-0-360.

RECEIVING_Louisiana-Monroe, B.Williams 8-145, R.Turner 3-50, Gore 3-39, Gillespie 2-71, Be.Luckett 2-25, Green 2-1, McCray 1-32, Pederson 1-26, D.Carter 1-12, Jenkins 1-(minus 1). Idaho, Onunwor 7-79, Sannon 6-78, Ungerer 5-71, Duckworth 3-18, Mwehla 2-46, Saunders 2-14, Petrino 2-9, K.Elliss 1-45.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisiana-Monroe, C.Ford 48.

