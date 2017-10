By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–Iowa St.-Texas Tech Stats

Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 13

Iowa St. 7 17 0 7—31 Texas Tech 6 0 7 0—13 First Quarter

TT_Nisby 4 run (kick failed), 12:36

ISU_Lazard 13 pass from Kempt (Owens kick), 6:26

Second Quarter

ISU_FG Owens 22, 12:22

ISU_Eaton 4 pass from Kempt (Owens kick), 10:40

ISU_Eaton 3 pass from Kempt (Owens kick), :26

Third Quarter

TT_Shimonek 2 run (Barden kick), 5:31

Fourth Quarter

ISU_Spears 61 interception return (Owens kick), 9:07

___

ISU TT First downs 20 24 Rushes-yards 36-208 41-129 Passing 192 207 Comp-Att-Int 22-32-1 31-41-1 Return Yards 0 3 Punts-Avg. 4-31.75 3-43.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2 Penalties-Yards 0-0 3-30 Time of Possession 29:35 29:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Iowa St., Montgomery 28-164, Kempt 4-32, Croney 1-7, Lanning 3-5. Texas Tech, King 20-82, Nisby 8-17, Stockton 4-14, Shimonek 7-10, Felton 2-6.

PASSING_Iowa St., Kempt 22-32-1-192. Texas Tech, Shimonek 31-41-1-207.

RECEIVING_Iowa St., Ryen 5-41, Eaton 5-32, Murdock 4-68, D.Jones 4-25, Lazard 3-21, Butler 1-5. Texas Tech, Batson 10-67, Coutee 8-72, Cantrell 6-48, Willies 2-19, King 2-9, Felton 1-1, Stockton 1-(minus 2), Shorts 1-(minus 7).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Iowa St., Owens 40. Texas Tech, Cluck 34.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.