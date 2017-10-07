BC-FBC–Illinois-Iowa Stats

Iowa 45, Illinois 16

Illinois 3 10 3 0—16 Iowa 7 10 7 21—45 First Quarter

ILL_FG McLaughlin 29, 9:32

IOW_Easley 5 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 4:16

Second Quarter

IOW_FG Recinos 37, 9:06

ILL_Bonner 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 6:40

ILL_FG McLaughlin 24, 2:49

IOW_Wadley 2 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), :08

Third Quarter

IOW_Snyder 89 interception return (Recinos kick), 6:40

ILL_FG McLaughlin 40, 2:43

Fourth Quarter

IOW_VandeBerg 39 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 14:22

IOW_Wadley 18 run (Recinos kick), 8:49

IOW_Kelly-Martin 3 pass from Wiegers (Recinos kick), 3:36

___

ILL IOW First downs 20 21 Rushes-yards 30-200 38-191 Passing 246 250 Comp-Att-Int 22-45-3 18-34-1 Return Yards 16 11 Punts-Avg. 2-38.5 3-37.33 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 5-50 3-18 Time of Possession 31:40 28:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Illinois, Epstein 7-83, Corbin 7-61, Bonner 12-47, George 3-11, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Iowa, Wadley 23-115, T.Young 8-32, Kelly-Martin 2-22, Hooker 1-18, Fant 1-3, Stanley 3-1.

PASSING_Illinois, George 22-45-3-246. Iowa, Stanley 17-32-1-247, Wiegers 1-2-0-3.

RECEIVING_Illinois, C.Green 4-28, Dorsey 3-75, M.Turner 3-45, Smalling 3-44, Dudek 3-20, Davis 2-11, Corbin 2-3, Thieman 1-13, Crouch 1-7. Iowa, Easley 7-59, Fant 3-78, VandeBerg 2-48, Hockenson 2-41, Wadley 2-14, Smith-Marsette 1-7, Kelly-Martin 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

