BC-FBC–Illinois-Iowa Stats
Iowa 45, Illinois 16
|Illinois
|3
|10
|3
|0—16
|Iowa
|7
|10
|7
|21—45
|First Quarter
ILL_FG McLaughlin 29, 9:32
IOW_Easley 5 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 4:16
IOW_FG Recinos 37, 9:06
ILL_Bonner 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 6:40
ILL_FG McLaughlin 24, 2:49
IOW_Wadley 2 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), :08
IOW_Snyder 89 interception return (Recinos kick), 6:40
ILL_FG McLaughlin 40, 2:43
IOW_VandeBerg 39 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 14:22
IOW_Wadley 18 run (Recinos kick), 8:49
IOW_Kelly-Martin 3 pass from Wiegers (Recinos kick), 3:36
___
|ILL
|IOW
|First downs
|20
|21
|Rushes-yards
|30-200
|38-191
|Passing
|246
|250
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-45-3
|18-34-1
|Return Yards
|16
|11
|Punts-Avg.
|2-38.5
|3-37.33
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-50
|3-18
|Time of Possession
|31:40
|28:20
___
RUSHING_Illinois, Epstein 7-83, Corbin 7-61, Bonner 12-47, George 3-11, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Iowa, Wadley 23-115, T.Young 8-32, Kelly-Martin 2-22, Hooker 1-18, Fant 1-3, Stanley 3-1.
PASSING_Illinois, George 22-45-3-246. Iowa, Stanley 17-32-1-247, Wiegers 1-2-0-3.
RECEIVING_Illinois, C.Green 4-28, Dorsey 3-75, M.Turner 3-45, Smalling 3-44, Dudek 3-20, Davis 2-11, Corbin 2-3, Thieman 1-13, Crouch 1-7. Iowa, Easley 7-59, Fant 3-78, VandeBerg 2-48, Hockenson 2-41, Wadley 2-14, Smith-Marsette 1-7, Kelly-Martin 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
