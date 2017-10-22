BC-FBC–Fresno St.-San Diego St. Stats

Fresno St. 27, San Diego St. 3

Fresno St. 7 10 10 0—27 San Diego St. 0 3 0 0— 3 First Quarter

FRE_Hokit 1 run (Camacho kick), :15

Second Quarter

SDSU_FG Baron 37, 11:53

FRE_Hokit 26 run (Camacho kick), 9:32

FRE_FG Camacho 38, 2:05

Third Quarter

FRE_FG Camacho 43, 6:03

FRE_Hokit 4 run (Camacho kick), 1:54

___

FRE SDSU First downs 15 14 Rushes-yards 38-199 39-165 Passing 176 90 Comp-Att-Int 10-16-0 11-23-0 Return Yards 14 94 Punts-Avg. 4-30.25 6-40.16 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 5-40 5-40 Time of Possession 28:36 31:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Fresno St., Mims 21-112, Hokit 14-77, O’Neal 2-11, (Team) 1-(minus 1). San Diego St., Penny 15-69, Washington 7-68, Agnew 4-39, Jasmin 1-(minus 1), Chapman 12-(minus 10).

PASSING_Fresno St., McMaryion 10-16-0-176. San Diego St., Chapman 10-20-0-77, Agnew 1-3-0-13.

RECEIVING_Fresno St., K.Johnson 4-47, Scott 3-57, Jordan 2-56, O’Neal 1-16. San Diego St., Holder 4-35, T.Wilson 3-29, Bawden 2-10, Penny 1-9, Houston 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.