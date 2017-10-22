BC-FBC–Fresno St.-San Diego St. Stats
Fresno St. 27, San Diego St. 3
|Fresno St.
|7
|10
|10
|0—27
|San Diego St.
|0
|3
|0
|0—
|3
|First Quarter
FRE_Hokit 1 run (Camacho kick), :15
SDSU_FG Baron 37, 11:53
FRE_Hokit 26 run (Camacho kick), 9:32
FRE_FG Camacho 38, 2:05
FRE_FG Camacho 43, 6:03
FRE_Hokit 4 run (Camacho kick), 1:54
___
|FRE
|SDSU
|First downs
|15
|14
|Rushes-yards
|38-199
|39-165
|Passing
|176
|90
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-16-0
|11-23-0
|Return Yards
|14
|94
|Punts-Avg.
|4-30.25
|6-40.16
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|28:36
|31:24
___
RUSHING_Fresno St., Mims 21-112, Hokit 14-77, O’Neal 2-11, (Team) 1-(minus 1). San Diego St., Penny 15-69, Washington 7-68, Agnew 4-39, Jasmin 1-(minus 1), Chapman 12-(minus 10).
PASSING_Fresno St., McMaryion 10-16-0-176. San Diego St., Chapman 10-20-0-77, Agnew 1-3-0-13.
RECEIVING_Fresno St., K.Johnson 4-47, Scott 3-57, Jordan 2-56, O’Neal 1-16. San Diego St., Holder 4-35, T.Wilson 3-29, Bawden 2-10, Penny 1-9, Houston 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
