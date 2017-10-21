BC-FBC–Fordham-Georgetown Stats
Fordham 17, Georgetown 9
|Fordham
|3
|5
|6
|3
|—17
|Georgetown
|0
|6
|3
|0
|—9
|First Quarter
FOR_FG Mevis 30, 6:17.
FOR_FG Mevis 31, 11:05.
GTWN_Edwards 12 pass from Johnson (kick blocked), 3:11.
FOR_Bramble 98 PAT return, 3:11.
GTWN_FG Hurst 27, 9:17.
FOR_Longi 10 pass from Medlock (pass failed), 7:16.
FOR_FG Mevis 31, 9:18.
___
|
|FOR
|GTWN
|First downs
|21
|11
|Rushes-yards
|42-144
|21-43
|Passing
|258
|203
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-45-0
|18-36-0
|Return Yards
|21
|56
|Punts-Avg.
|8-40.5
|10-44.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|9-92
|7-74
|Time of Possession
|34:59
|25:01
___
RUSHING_Fordham, D. Palladino 17-70, Z. Davis 17-69, L. Medlock 8-5. Georgetown, A. Valles 8-40, M. Dereus 1-8, I. Ellsworth 2-0, G. Johnson 10-(minus 5).
PASSING_Fordham, L. Medlock 25-45-0-258. Georgetown, G. Johnson 17-35-0-196, M. Dereus 1-1-0-7.
RECEIVING_Fordham, A. Longi 13-150, I. Searight 3-34, J. Ferraro 4-32, N. Nix 2-26, H. Harris 2-12, D. Palladino 1-4. Georgetown, M. Dereus 4-83, B. Williams 5-46, L. Morris 3-29, A. Valles 3-20, M. Edwards 1-12, J. Harrell 1-10, T. Jesson 1-3.
