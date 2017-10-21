BC-FBC–Fordham-Georgetown Stats

Fordham 17, Georgetown 9

Fordham 3 5 6 3 —17 Georgetown 0 6 3 0 —9 First Quarter

FOR_FG Mevis 30, 6:17.

Second Quarter

FOR_FG Mevis 31, 11:05.

GTWN_Edwards 12 pass from Johnson (kick blocked), 3:11.

FOR_Bramble 98 PAT return, 3:11.

Third Quarter

GTWN_FG Hurst 27, 9:17.

FOR_Longi 10 pass from Medlock (pass failed), 7:16.

Fourth Quarter

FOR_FG Mevis 31, 9:18.

___

FOR GTWN First downs 21 11 Rushes-yards 42-144 21-43 Passing 258 203 Comp-Att-Int 25-45-0 18-36-0 Return Yards 21 56 Punts-Avg. 8-40.5 10-44.2 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalty-Yards 9-92 7-74 Time of Possession 34:59 25:01

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Fordham, D. Palladino 17-70, Z. Davis 17-69, L. Medlock 8-5. Georgetown, A. Valles 8-40, M. Dereus 1-8, I. Ellsworth 2-0, G. Johnson 10-(minus 5).

PASSING_Fordham, L. Medlock 25-45-0-258. Georgetown, G. Johnson 17-35-0-196, M. Dereus 1-1-0-7.

RECEIVING_Fordham, A. Longi 13-150, I. Searight 3-34, J. Ferraro 4-32, N. Nix 2-26, H. Harris 2-12, D. Palladino 1-4. Georgetown, M. Dereus 4-83, B. Williams 5-46, L. Morris 3-29, A. Valles 3-20, M. Edwards 1-12, J. Harrell 1-10, T. Jesson 1-3.

