BC-FBC–Fordham-Colgate Stats
Colgate 38, Fordham 12
|Fordham
|0
|0
|6
|6
|—12
|Colgate
|14
|3
|7
|14
|—38
|First Quarter
COLG_Caine 2 pass from Breneman (Puzzi kick), 6:40.
COLG_Martinsen 6 pass from Breneman (Puzzi kick), 4:35.
COLG_FG Puzzi 40, 0:00.
COLG_Caine 14 pass from Breneman (Puzzi kick), 6:37.
FOR_Longi 20 pass from Medlock (pass failed), 1:30.
COLG_Mathews 1 run (Puzzi kick), 12:22.
COLG_Holland 17 run (Puzzi kick), 7:08.
FOR_Davis 15 run (pass failed), 5:59.
___
|
|FOR
|COLG
|First downs
|16
|21
|Rushes-yards
|31-64
|49-263
|Passing
|215
|180
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-32-1
|15-26-0
|Return Yards
|83
|15
|Punts-Avg.
|6-39.8
|5-40.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|5-39
|0-0
|Time of Possession
|24:37
|35:23
___
RUSHING_Fordham, C. Edmonds 18-53, Z. Davis 3-33, A. Coyle 1-(minus 2), L. Medlock 9-(minus 20). Colgate, J. Holland 22-166, C. Scarfone 4-31, A. Mathews 7-27, G. Breneman 9-22, M. Twyman 4-10, T. Fairchild 2-7.
PASSING_Fordham, L. Medlock 16-32-1-215. Colgate, G. Breneman 14-25-0-159, C. Scarfone 1-1-0-21.
RECEIVING_Fordham, J. Lumley 4-52, H. Harris 2-47, I. Searight 4-42, J. Ferraro 1-29, A. Longi 3-27, N. Nix 1-11, C. Edmonds 1-7. Colgate, O. Buscaglia 3-60, N. Martinsen 4-35, J. Holland 3-33, D. Ryan 1-21, T. Caine 2-16, N. Diaco 1-9, T. Ives 1-6.
