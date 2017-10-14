BC-FBC–Fordham-Colgate Stats

Colgate 38, Fordham 12

Fordham 0 0 6 6 —12 Colgate 14 3 7 14 —38 First Quarter

COLG_Caine 2 pass from Breneman (Puzzi kick), 6:40.

COLG_Martinsen 6 pass from Breneman (Puzzi kick), 4:35.

Second Quarter

COLG_FG Puzzi 40, 0:00.

Third Quarter

COLG_Caine 14 pass from Breneman (Puzzi kick), 6:37.

FOR_Longi 20 pass from Medlock (pass failed), 1:30.

Fourth Quarter

COLG_Mathews 1 run (Puzzi kick), 12:22.

COLG_Holland 17 run (Puzzi kick), 7:08.

FOR_Davis 15 run (pass failed), 5:59.

___

FOR COLG First downs 16 21 Rushes-yards 31-64 49-263 Passing 215 180 Comp-Att-Int 16-32-1 15-26-0 Return Yards 83 15 Punts-Avg. 6-39.8 5-40.2 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalty-Yards 5-39 0-0 Time of Possession 24:37 35:23

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Fordham, C. Edmonds 18-53, Z. Davis 3-33, A. Coyle 1-(minus 2), L. Medlock 9-(minus 20). Colgate, J. Holland 22-166, C. Scarfone 4-31, A. Mathews 7-27, G. Breneman 9-22, M. Twyman 4-10, T. Fairchild 2-7.

PASSING_Fordham, L. Medlock 16-32-1-215. Colgate, G. Breneman 14-25-0-159, C. Scarfone 1-1-0-21.

RECEIVING_Fordham, J. Lumley 4-52, H. Harris 2-47, I. Searight 4-42, J. Ferraro 1-29, A. Longi 3-27, N. Nix 1-11, C. Edmonds 1-7. Colgate, O. Buscaglia 3-60, N. Martinsen 4-35, J. Holland 3-33, D. Ryan 1-21, T. Caine 2-16, N. Diaco 1-9, T. Ives 1-6.

