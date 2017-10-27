BC-FBC–Florida St.-Boston Stats
Boston 35, Florida St. 3
|Florida St.
|0
|3
|0
|0—
|3
|Boston
|7
|14
|14
|0—35
|First Quarter
BC_K.White 34 pass from Je.Smith (Lichtenberg kick), 7:55
BC_Sweeney 11 pass from A.Brown (Lichtenberg kick), 10:10
BC_A.Brown 4 run (Lichtenberg kick), 6:48
FSU_FG Aguayo 36, :44
BC_Dillon 2 run (Lichtenberg kick), 11:00
BC_Wade 1 run (Lichtenberg kick), :13
___
|FSU
|BC
|First downs
|10
|19
|Rushes-yards
|29-64
|55-241
|Passing
|149
|88
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-27-1
|7-21-0
|Return Yards
|36
|98
|Punts-Avg.
|7-38.42
|4-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-71
|1-10
|Time of Possession
|24:45
|35:15
___
RUSHING_Florida St., Akers 18-42, Rasul 4-25, Green 3-10, Blackman 4-(minus 13). Boston, Dillon 33-149, Hilliman 14-41, Je.Smith 2-26, A.Brown 3-20, T.Smith 1-6, Wade 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Florida St., Akers 1-1-0-47, Blackman 11-26-1-102. Boston, Je.Smith 1-1-0-34, A.Brown 6-20-0-54.
RECEIVING_Florida St., Murray 3-102, Akers 3-7, Tate 2-12, Izzo 1-14, D.Phillips 1-9, Green 1-5, Vickers 1-0. Boston, K.White 2-46, Sweeney 2-19, Garrison 1-12, Levy 1-8, Hilliman 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Boston, Lichtenberg 49.
