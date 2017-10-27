BC-FBC–Florida St.-Boston Stats

Boston 35, Florida St. 3

Florida St. 0 3 0 0— 3 Boston 7 14 14 0—35 First Quarter

BC_K.White 34 pass from Je.Smith (Lichtenberg kick), 7:55

Second Quarter

BC_Sweeney 11 pass from A.Brown (Lichtenberg kick), 10:10

BC_A.Brown 4 run (Lichtenberg kick), 6:48

FSU_FG Aguayo 36, :44

Third Quarter

BC_Dillon 2 run (Lichtenberg kick), 11:00

BC_Wade 1 run (Lichtenberg kick), :13

___

FSU BC First downs 10 19 Rushes-yards 29-64 55-241 Passing 149 88 Comp-Att-Int 12-27-1 7-21-0 Return Yards 36 98 Punts-Avg. 7-38.42 4-46.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-71 1-10 Time of Possession 24:45 35:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Florida St., Akers 18-42, Rasul 4-25, Green 3-10, Blackman 4-(minus 13). Boston, Dillon 33-149, Hilliman 14-41, Je.Smith 2-26, A.Brown 3-20, T.Smith 1-6, Wade 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Florida St., Akers 1-1-0-47, Blackman 11-26-1-102. Boston, Je.Smith 1-1-0-34, A.Brown 6-20-0-54.

RECEIVING_Florida St., Murray 3-102, Akers 3-7, Tate 2-12, Izzo 1-14, D.Phillips 1-9, Green 1-5, Vickers 1-0. Boston, K.White 2-46, Sweeney 2-19, Garrison 1-12, Levy 1-8, Hilliman 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Boston, Lichtenberg 49.

