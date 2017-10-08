BC-FBC–FBC Glance,7th add

All Times EDT SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 3 0 96 58 4 2 183 130 Alabama A&M 2 1 71 62 2 4 78 187 MVSU 1 1 44 69 1 4 61 254 Alabama St. 0 2 10 58 0 5 37 126 Jackson St. 0 3 57 108 0 5 72 188 West Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Grambling 3 0 108 48 5 1 176 121 Prairie View 2 1 93 43 2 3 137 131 Southern U. 1 1 66 62 3 3 128 175 Ark-Pine Bluff 1 2 79 92 2 4 108 202 Texas Southern 0 2 30 54 0 5 57 155

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. 24, Alabama St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. 34, Prairie View 21

Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3

Southern U. 35, Alabama A&M 14

MVSU 38, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31

Saturday, Oct. 14

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Central St. (Ohio) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 4 p.m.

Tuskegee at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA La.-Monroe 3 0 150 118 3 2 196 183 Appalachian St 2 0 65 44 3 2 148 102 Troy 1 0 27 24 4 1 120 93 Arkansas St. 1 0 43 25 2 2 148 115 Georgia St. 1 0 27 21 2 2 65 94 Idaho 1 1 45 44 2 3 117 131 La.-Lafayette 1 1 71 72 2 3 185 231 South Alabama 0 1 23 29 1 4 118 154 Ga. Southn 0 1 25 43 0 4 61 158 New Mexico St. 0 2 55 72 2 4 181 193 Coastal Carolina 0 2 64 78 1 4 135 188 Texas St. 0 2 38 63 1 5 85 200

Wednesday’s Games

Arkansas St. 43, Georgia Southern 25

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 43, Texas St. 25

Appalachian St. 45, New Mexico St. 31

Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Idaho 16

Georgia St. 27, Coastal Carolina 21

Wednesday, Oct. 11

South Alabama at Troy, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Appalachian St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS All Games W L PF PA Notre Dame 5 1 240 101 Army 4 2 193 115 BYU 1 5 70 156 UMass 0 6 154 197

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 24, BYU 7

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10

Army 49, Rice 12

Saturday, Oct. 14

E. Michigan at Army, Noon

BYU at Mississippi St., Noon

