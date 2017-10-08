BC-FBC–FBC Glance,7th add

|All Times EDT
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|96
|58
|4
|2
|183
|130
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|71
|62
|2
|4
|78
|187
|MVSU
|1
|1
|44
|69
|1
|4
|61
|254
|Alabama St.
|0
|2
|10
|58
|0
|5
|37
|126
|Jackson St.
|0
|3
|57
|108
|0
|5
|72
|188
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling
|3
|0
|108
|48
|5
|1
|176
|121
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|93
|43
|2
|3
|137
|131
|Southern U.
|1
|1
|66
|62
|3
|3
|128
|175
|Ark-Pine Bluff
|1
|2
|79
|92
|2
|4
|108
|202
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|30
|54
|0
|5
|57
|155
___
Alcorn St. 24, Alabama St. 10
Grambling St. 34, Prairie View 21
Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3
Southern U. 35, Alabama A&M 14
MVSU 38, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Central St. (Ohio) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 4 p.m.
Tuskegee at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|La.-Monroe
|3
|0
|150
|118
|3
|2
|196
|183
|Appalachian St
|2
|0
|65
|44
|3
|2
|148
|102
|Troy
|1
|0
|27
|24
|4
|1
|120
|93
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|43
|25
|2
|2
|148
|115
|Georgia St.
|1
|0
|27
|21
|2
|2
|65
|94
|Idaho
|1
|1
|45
|44
|2
|3
|117
|131
|La.-Lafayette
|1
|1
|71
|72
|2
|3
|185
|231
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|23
|29
|1
|4
|118
|154
|Ga. Southn
|0
|1
|25
|43
|0
|4
|61
|158
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|55
|72
|2
|4
|181
|193
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|2
|64
|78
|1
|4
|135
|188
|Texas St.
|0
|2
|38
|63
|1
|5
|85
|200
___
Arkansas St. 43, Georgia Southern 25
Louisiana-Monroe 43, Texas St. 25
Appalachian St. 45, New Mexico St. 31
Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Idaho 16
Georgia St. 27, Coastal Carolina 21
South Alabama at Troy, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
|MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|5
|1
|240
|101
|Army
|4
|2
|193
|115
|BYU
|1
|5
|70
|156
|UMass
|0
|6
|154
|197
___
Boise St. 24, BYU 7
Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10
Army 49, Rice 12
E. Michigan at Army, Noon
BYU at Mississippi St., Noon
