BC-FBC–FBC Glance,2nd add

All Times EDT COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Elon 3 0 67 50 5 1 133 145 James Madison 2 0 48 20 5 0 209 58 New Hampshire 2 0 52 37 4 1 145 117 Stony Brook 3 1 101 77 4 2 163 115 Villanova 2 1 65 28 4 2 175 79 Delaware 1 1 34 40 3 2 97 84 Richmond 1 1 74 74 3 2 196 160 Albany (NY) 1 2 57 57 3 3 128 102 Rhode Island 0 2 32 63 2 3 97 121 Towson 0 2 26 49 2 3 69 126 William & Mary 0 2 35 46 2 3 95 89 Maine 0 3 33 83 1 3 93 95

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 31, Maine 0

Elon 25, William & Mary 17

Richmond 41, Albany (NY) 38, 2OT

Delaware 24, Stony Brook 20

Saturday, Oct. 14

Rhode Island at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Towson, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 2 0 96 48 3 3 205 155 Marshall 1 0 14 3 4 1 124 87 FIU 2 1 60 73 3 2 94 144 W. Kentucky 1 1 37 37 3 2 108 95 Middle Tenn. 1 1 57 55 3 3 120 153 Old Dominion 0 1 28 58 2 3 99 173 Charlotte 0 2 32 44 0 6 77 186 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 2 0 89 71 3 2 194 170 Southern Miss. 1 1 59 72 3 2 149 113 UAB 1 1 66 68 3 2 165 149 Louisiana Tech 1 1 45 45 3 3 168 159 Rice 1 1 38 27 1 5 70 218 UTSA 0 1 29 31 3 1 141 72 UTEP 0 2 28 46 0 6 86 241

___

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 37, FIU 17

UAB 23, Louisiana Tech 22

FAU 58, Old Dominion 28

Marshall 14, Charlotte 3

Army 49, Rice 12

Southern Miss. 31, UTSA 29

W. Kentucky 15, UTEP 14

Saturday, Oct. 14

Old Dominion at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 6:30 p.m.

Tulane at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 2 0 44 40 4 0 109 67 Columbia 1 0 28 24 4 0 121 69 Yale 1 1 76 52 3 1 173 90 Harvard 1 1 59 45 2 2 110 64 Cornell 1 1 41 63 1 3 62 125 Princeton 0 1 24 28 3 1 139 92 Brown 0 1 28 45 2 2 93 106 Penn 0 1 13 16 2 2 141 129

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 41, Marist 17

Stetson 17, Brown 13

CCSU 42, Penn 21

Princeton 50, Georgetown 30

Cornell 17, Harvard 14

Dartmouth 28, Yale 27

Saturday, Oct. 14

Lafayette at Harvard, Noon

Princeton at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Yale, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

