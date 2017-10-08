BC-FBC–FBC Glance,2nd add

|All Times EDT
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Elon
|3
|0
|67
|50
|5
|1
|133
|145
|James Madison
|2
|0
|48
|20
|5
|0
|209
|58
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|52
|37
|4
|1
|145
|117
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|101
|77
|4
|2
|163
|115
|Villanova
|2
|1
|65
|28
|4
|2
|175
|79
|Delaware
|1
|1
|34
|40
|3
|2
|97
|84
|Richmond
|1
|1
|74
|74
|3
|2
|196
|160
|Albany (NY)
|1
|2
|57
|57
|3
|3
|128
|102
|Rhode Island
|0
|2
|32
|63
|2
|3
|97
|121
|Towson
|0
|2
|26
|49
|2
|3
|69
|126
|William & Mary
|0
|2
|35
|46
|2
|3
|95
|89
|Maine
|0
|3
|33
|83
|1
|3
|93
|95
___
Villanova 31, Maine 0
Elon 25, William & Mary 17
Richmond 41, Albany (NY) 38, 2OT
Delaware 24, Stony Brook 20
Rhode Island at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Towson, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|2
|0
|96
|48
|3
|3
|205
|155
|Marshall
|1
|0
|14
|3
|4
|1
|124
|87
|FIU
|2
|1
|60
|73
|3
|2
|94
|144
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|37
|37
|3
|2
|108
|95
|Middle Tenn.
|1
|1
|57
|55
|3
|3
|120
|153
|Old Dominion
|0
|1
|28
|58
|2
|3
|99
|173
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|32
|44
|0
|6
|77
|186
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|2
|0
|89
|71
|3
|2
|194
|170
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|59
|72
|3
|2
|149
|113
|UAB
|1
|1
|66
|68
|3
|2
|165
|149
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|45
|45
|3
|3
|168
|159
|Rice
|1
|1
|38
|27
|1
|5
|70
|218
|UTSA
|0
|1
|29
|31
|3
|1
|141
|72
|UTEP
|0
|2
|28
|46
|0
|6
|86
|241
___
Middle Tennessee 37, FIU 17
UAB 23, Louisiana Tech 22
FAU 58, Old Dominion 28
Marshall 14, Charlotte 3
Army 49, Rice 12
Southern Miss. 31, UTSA 29
W. Kentucky 15, UTEP 14
Old Dominion at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UAB, 6:30 p.m.
Tulane at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
|IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|44
|40
|4
|0
|109
|67
|Columbia
|1
|0
|28
|24
|4
|0
|121
|69
|Yale
|1
|1
|76
|52
|3
|1
|173
|90
|Harvard
|1
|1
|59
|45
|2
|2
|110
|64
|Cornell
|1
|1
|41
|63
|1
|3
|62
|125
|Princeton
|0
|1
|24
|28
|3
|1
|139
|92
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|45
|2
|2
|93
|106
|Penn
|0
|1
|13
|16
|2
|2
|141
|129
___
Columbia 41, Marist 17
Stetson 17, Brown 13
CCSU 42, Penn 21
Princeton 50, Georgetown 30
Cornell 17, Harvard 14
Dartmouth 28, Yale 27
Lafayette at Harvard, Noon
Princeton at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Yale, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.
