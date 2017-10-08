BC-FBC–FBC Glance,2nd add

201.5
By The Associated Press October 8, 2017
All Times EDT
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Elon 3 0 67 50 5 1 133 145
James Madison 2 0 48 20 5 0 209 58
New Hampshire 2 0 52 37 4 1 145 117
Stony Brook 3 1 101 77 4 2 163 115
Villanova 2 1 65 28 4 2 175 79
Delaware 1 1 34 40 3 2 97 84
Richmond 1 1 74 74 3 2 196 160
Albany (NY) 1 2 57 57 3 3 128 102
Rhode Island 0 2 32 63 2 3 97 121
Towson 0 2 26 49 2 3 69 126
William & Mary 0 2 35 46 2 3 95 89
Maine 0 3 33 83 1 3 93 95

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 31, Maine 0

Elon 25, William & Mary 17

Richmond 41, Albany (NY) 38, 2OT

Delaware 24, Stony Brook 20

Saturday, Oct. 14

Rhode Island at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Towson, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 2 0 96 48 3 3 205 155
Marshall 1 0 14 3 4 1 124 87
FIU 2 1 60 73 3 2 94 144
W. Kentucky 1 1 37 37 3 2 108 95
Middle Tenn. 1 1 57 55 3 3 120 153
Old Dominion 0 1 28 58 2 3 99 173
Charlotte 0 2 32 44 0 6 77 186
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 2 0 89 71 3 2 194 170
Southern Miss. 1 1 59 72 3 2 149 113
UAB 1 1 66 68 3 2 165 149
Louisiana Tech 1 1 45 45 3 3 168 159
Rice 1 1 38 27 1 5 70 218
UTSA 0 1 29 31 3 1 141 72
UTEP 0 2 28 46 0 6 86 241

___

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 37, FIU 17

UAB 23, Louisiana Tech 22

FAU 58, Old Dominion 28

Marshall 14, Charlotte 3

Army 49, Rice 12

Southern Miss. 31, UTSA 29

W. Kentucky 15, UTEP 14

Saturday, Oct. 14

Old Dominion at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 6:30 p.m.

Tulane at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 2 0 44 40 4 0 109 67
Columbia 1 0 28 24 4 0 121 69
Yale 1 1 76 52 3 1 173 90
Harvard 1 1 59 45 2 2 110 64
Cornell 1 1 41 63 1 3 62 125
Princeton 0 1 24 28 3 1 139 92
Brown 0 1 28 45 2 2 93 106
Penn 0 1 13 16 2 2 141 129

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 41, Marist 17

Stetson 17, Brown 13

CCSU 42, Penn 21

Princeton 50, Georgetown 30

Cornell 17, Harvard 14

Dartmouth 28, Yale 27

Saturday, Oct. 14

Lafayette at Harvard, Noon

Princeton at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Yale, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

