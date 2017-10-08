201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » BC-FBC--FBC Glance,1st add

BC-FBC–FBC Glance,1st add

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:24 am 10/08/2017 02:24am
Share
All Times EDT
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 3 0 97 44 4 1 193 77
E. Washington 3 0 141 110 4 2 220 227
N. Arizona 2 0 76 30 3 2 157 146
Montana 2 1 125 112 4 2 233 201
Montana St. 2 1 96 68 2 3 123 130
UC Davis 2 2 126 120 3 3 178 165
S. Utah 1 1 47 68 3 2 143 180
Idaho St. 1 2 111 116 3 3 191 201
N. Colorado 1 2 101 138 2 3 163 193
Sacramento St. 1 2 109 110 2 3 171 160
North Dakota 1 2 93 135 2 4 150 217
Portland St. 0 3 69 112 0 5 107 167
Cal Poly 0 3 58 86 0 6 123 185

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 30, Portland St. 22

North Dakota 48, N. Colorado 38

Montana 39, Idaho St. 31

N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16

S. Utah 20, Cal Poly 14

E. Washington 41, UC Davis 38

Saturday, Oct. 14

North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 5 1 204 139
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 156 93
Liberty 0 0 0 0 3 2 165 137
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 3 3 102 180
Chas. Sou. 0 0 0 0 2 3 141 102
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 4 96 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (Pa.) 14

Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36

Gardner-Webb 42, Shorter 14

Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0

Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3

Saturday, Oct. 14

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, Noon

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Penn St. 3 0 97 40 6 0 238 54
Ohio St. 3 0 167 35 5 1 275 94
Michigan St. 2 0 31 20 4 1 112 82
Michigan 1 1 38 24 4 1 136 68
Maryland 1 1 45 86 3 2 169 182
Indiana 0 2 35 94 3 2 148 128
Rutgers 0 2 17 83 1 4 109 129
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 2 0 71 41 5 0 201 71
Nebraska 2 1 72 61 3 3 167 160
Purdue 1 1 41 45 3 2 148 104
Iowa 1 2 74 54 4 2 173 112
Minnesota 0 2 41 62 3 2 140 86
Illinois 0 2 22 73 2 3 89 148
Northwestern 0 2 31 64 2 3 128 132

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 45, Illinois 16

Penn St. 31, Northwestern 7

Ohio St. 62, Maryland 14

Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0

Purdue 31, Minnesota 17

Michigan St. 14, Michigan 10

Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17

Saturday, Oct. 14

Michigan at Indiana, Noon

Rutgers at Illinois, Noon

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest