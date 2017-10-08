BC-FBC–FBC Glance,1st add

|All Times EDT
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|3
|0
|97
|44
|4
|1
|193
|77
|E. Washington
|3
|0
|141
|110
|4
|2
|220
|227
|N. Arizona
|2
|0
|76
|30
|3
|2
|157
|146
|Montana
|2
|1
|125
|112
|4
|2
|233
|201
|Montana St.
|2
|1
|96
|68
|2
|3
|123
|130
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|126
|120
|3
|3
|178
|165
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|47
|68
|3
|2
|143
|180
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|111
|116
|3
|3
|191
|201
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|101
|138
|2
|3
|163
|193
|Sacramento St.
|1
|2
|109
|110
|2
|3
|171
|160
|North Dakota
|1
|2
|93
|135
|2
|4
|150
|217
|Portland St.
|0
|3
|69
|112
|0
|5
|107
|167
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|58
|86
|0
|6
|123
|185
___
Montana St. 30, Portland St. 22
North Dakota 48, N. Colorado 38
Montana 39, Idaho St. 31
N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16
S. Utah 20, Cal Poly 14
E. Washington 41, UC Davis 38
North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|204
|139
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|156
|93
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|165
|137
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|102
|180
|Chas. Sou.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|141
|102
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|96
|155
___
Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (Pa.) 14
Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36
Gardner-Webb 42, Shorter 14
Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0
Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, Noon
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|97
|40
|6
|0
|238
|54
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|167
|35
|5
|1
|275
|94
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|31
|20
|4
|1
|112
|82
|Michigan
|1
|1
|38
|24
|4
|1
|136
|68
|Maryland
|1
|1
|45
|86
|3
|2
|169
|182
|Indiana
|0
|2
|35
|94
|3
|2
|148
|128
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|17
|83
|1
|4
|109
|129
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|71
|41
|5
|0
|201
|71
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|72
|61
|3
|3
|167
|160
|Purdue
|1
|1
|41
|45
|3
|2
|148
|104
|Iowa
|1
|2
|74
|54
|4
|2
|173
|112
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|41
|62
|3
|2
|140
|86
|Illinois
|0
|2
|22
|73
|2
|3
|89
|148
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|31
|64
|2
|3
|128
|132
___
Iowa 45, Illinois 16
Penn St. 31, Northwestern 7
Ohio St. 62, Maryland 14
Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0
Purdue 31, Minnesota 17
Michigan St. 14, Michigan 10
Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17
Michigan at Indiana, Noon
Rutgers at Illinois, Noon
Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.