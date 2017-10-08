BC-FBC–FBC Glance,1st add

All Times EDT BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 3 0 97 44 4 1 193 77 E. Washington 3 0 141 110 4 2 220 227 N. Arizona 2 0 76 30 3 2 157 146 Montana 2 1 125 112 4 2 233 201 Montana St. 2 1 96 68 2 3 123 130 UC Davis 2 2 126 120 3 3 178 165 S. Utah 1 1 47 68 3 2 143 180 Idaho St. 1 2 111 116 3 3 191 201 N. Colorado 1 2 101 138 2 3 163 193 Sacramento St. 1 2 109 110 2 3 171 160 North Dakota 1 2 93 135 2 4 150 217 Portland St. 0 3 69 112 0 5 107 167 Cal Poly 0 3 58 86 0 6 123 185

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 30, Portland St. 22

North Dakota 48, N. Colorado 38

Montana 39, Idaho St. 31

N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16

S. Utah 20, Cal Poly 14

E. Washington 41, UC Davis 38

Saturday, Oct. 14

North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 5 1 204 139 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 156 93 Liberty 0 0 0 0 3 2 165 137 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 3 3 102 180 Chas. Sou. 0 0 0 0 2 3 141 102 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 4 96 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (Pa.) 14

Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36

Gardner-Webb 42, Shorter 14

Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0

Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3

Saturday, Oct. 14

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, Noon

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Penn St. 3 0 97 40 6 0 238 54 Ohio St. 3 0 167 35 5 1 275 94 Michigan St. 2 0 31 20 4 1 112 82 Michigan 1 1 38 24 4 1 136 68 Maryland 1 1 45 86 3 2 169 182 Indiana 0 2 35 94 3 2 148 128 Rutgers 0 2 17 83 1 4 109 129 West Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 2 0 71 41 5 0 201 71 Nebraska 2 1 72 61 3 3 167 160 Purdue 1 1 41 45 3 2 148 104 Iowa 1 2 74 54 4 2 173 112 Minnesota 0 2 41 62 3 2 140 86 Illinois 0 2 22 73 2 3 89 148 Northwestern 0 2 31 64 2 3 128 132

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 45, Illinois 16

Penn St. 31, Northwestern 7

Ohio St. 62, Maryland 14

Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0

Purdue 31, Minnesota 17

Michigan St. 14, Michigan 10

Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17

Saturday, Oct. 14

Michigan at Indiana, Noon

Rutgers at Illinois, Noon

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.