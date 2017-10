By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–E. Michigan-Army Stats

Army 28, E. Michigan 27

E. Michigan 7 7 0 13—27 Army 7 7 7 7—28 First Quarter

EMC_Bailey 15 pass from Roback (Fricano kick), 11:38

ARM_Bradshaw 9 run (B.Wilson kick), 2:46

Second Quarter

EMC_A.Porter 45 pass from Roback (Fricano kick), 14:29

ARM_Walker 17 run (B.Wilson kick), 8:17

Third Quarter

ARM_Slomka 2 run (B.Wilson kick), 5:03

Fourth Quarter

EMC_Sexton 8 pass from Roback (Fricano kick), 14:11

ARM_Woolfolk 13 run (B.Wilson kick), 5:06

EMC_Bailey 8 pass from Roback (run failed), :49

A_34,333.

___

EMC ARM First downs 21 21 Rushes-yards 26-135 61-413 Passing 229 0 Comp-Att-Int 19-27-1 0-5-0 Return Yards 46 42 Punts-Avg. 2-34.5 1-39.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-34 4-32 Time of Possession 22:58 37:02

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_E. Michigan, Eriksen 20-107, Turner 5-27, Roback 1-1. Army, Bradshaw 19-171, Walker 14-115, Woolfolk 9-51, Davidson 7-37, Slomka 8-34, Holt 1-3, Trainor 2-3, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_E. Michigan, Roback 19-27-1-229. Army, Bradshaw 0-3-0-0, Hopkins 0-1-0-0, Potter 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_E. Michigan, Bailey 8-99, Sexton 4-43, J.Johnson 4-40, A.Porter 1-45, Daugherty 1-2, Turner 1-0. Army, .

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

