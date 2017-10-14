BC-FBC–Charlotte-W. Kentucky Stats
W. Kentucky 45, Charlotte 14
|Charlotte
|7
|7
|0
|0—14
|W. Kentucky
|14
|24
|0
|7—45
|First Quarter
WKY_Yelder 8 pass from White (Nuss kick), 9:00.
CHA_McAllister 9 run (Vansickle kick), 3:49.
WKY_Towner 59 pass from White (Nuss kick), 1:52.
WKY_White 2 run (Nuss kick), 11:52.
CHA_McAllister 89 run (Vansickle kick), 10:57.
WKY_Deane 20 pass from White (Nuss kick), 8:46.
WKY_FG 43 Nuss, 8:07.
WKY_Fant 13 pass from White (Nuss kick), 0:39.
WKY_Sloan 39 pass from White (Nuss kick), 14:53.
A_16,754.
___
|CHA
|WKY
|First downs
|9
|34
|Rushes-yards
|34-248
|34-121
|Passing
|61
|506
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-19-1
|43-58-0
|Return Yards
|85
|68
|Punts-Avg.
|9-0.0
|2-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-80
|7-58
|Time of Possession
|27:17
|32:43
___
RUSHING_Charlotte, McAllister 22-157, Barden 4-89, K.Duncan 6-14, Jo.Thompson 2-(minus 12). W. Kentucky, Baker 14-74, Ferby 5-34, Moses 6-19, Trigg 3-10, Eckels 3-3, White 1-2, C.Jordan 1-0, Fant 1-(minus 21).
PASSING_Charlotte, Barden 9-18-1-61, Jo.Thompson 0-1-0-0. W. Kentucky, Eckels 7-8-0-80, Fant 1-1-0-26, Malone 2-2-0-2, White 33-47-0-398.
RECEIVING_Charlotte, Quattlebaum 5-34, Ford 2-13, Mullen 1-8, Bostick 1-6. W. Kentucky, Yelder 7-92, Towner 6-111, Echols-Luper 5-50, Sloan 4-57, Fant 4-26, Pearson 3-10, Fourtenbary 2-54, Deane 2-30, Jernighan 2-16, Baker 2-14, Trigg 2-7, Ponchillia 1-15, Lane 1-9, Ferby 1-8, Nixon 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Charlotte, Vansickle 39. W. Kentucky, Nuss 33.
