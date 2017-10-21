BC-FBC–Cent. Michigan-Ball St. Stats
Cent. Michigan 56, Ball St. 9
|Cent. Michigan
|7
|21
|7
|21—56
|Ball St.
|3
|3
|3
|0—
|9
|First Quarter
CMC_Ward 16 run (Armstrong kick), 10:06
BALL_FG M.Hagee 40, 2:01
BALL_FG M.Hagee 41, 11:50
CMC_Ty.Conklin 34 pass from Morris (Armstrong kick), 6:39
CMC_C.Willis 31 pass from Morris (Armstrong kick), 3:00
CMC_Ward 3 run (Armstrong kick), 1:15
BALL_FG M.Hagee 43, 11:53
CMC_C.Willis 63 pass from Morris (Armstrong kick), 5:17
CMC_C.Willis 4 pass from Morris (Armstrong kick), 10:24
CMC_McCoy 27 fumble recovery (Armstrong kick), 10:11
CMC_Gwilly 33 run (Armstrong kick), 2:04
___
|CMC
|BALL
|First downs
|22
|14
|Rushes-yards
|45-256
|41-81
|Passing
|199
|127
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-23-0
|20-34-0
|Return Yards
|38
|64
|Punts-Avg.
|4-29.75
|7-28.87
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-50
|5-60
|Time of Possession
|27:39
|32:21
___
RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Ward 13-97, R.Ross 15-83, Gwilly 6-48, Poljan 5-24, Be.Edwards 1-2, Morris 5-2. Ball St., Huntley 19-79, Hurt 7-17, Blair 6-11, Dunner 1-0, Milas 8-(minus 26).
PASSING_Cent. Michigan, Morris 16-21-0-199, Poljan 0-2-0-0. Ball St., Milas 18-30-0-118, Blair 2-4-0-9.
RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, C.Willis 5-98, Chapman 4-34, Ty.Conklin 3-45, Gwilly 1-9, Sabbagh 1-7, Ward 1-3, Cooper 1-3. Ball St., Hall 4-11, Givan 3-25, A.Davis 3-20, Hurt 2-30, R.Miller 2-18, K.Davis 1-7, Dunner 1-5, Rudy 1-5, Schrank 1-3, D.Reece 1-2, Pinter 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
