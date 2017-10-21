BC-FBC–Cent. Michigan-Ball St. Stats

Cent. Michigan 56, Ball St. 9

Cent. Michigan 7 21 7 21—56 Ball St. 3 3 3 0— 9 First Quarter

CMC_Ward 16 run (Armstrong kick), 10:06

BALL_FG M.Hagee 40, 2:01

Second Quarter

BALL_FG M.Hagee 41, 11:50

CMC_Ty.Conklin 34 pass from Morris (Armstrong kick), 6:39

CMC_C.Willis 31 pass from Morris (Armstrong kick), 3:00

CMC_Ward 3 run (Armstrong kick), 1:15

Third Quarter

BALL_FG M.Hagee 43, 11:53

CMC_C.Willis 63 pass from Morris (Armstrong kick), 5:17

Fourth Quarter

CMC_C.Willis 4 pass from Morris (Armstrong kick), 10:24

CMC_McCoy 27 fumble recovery (Armstrong kick), 10:11

CMC_Gwilly 33 run (Armstrong kick), 2:04

___

CMC BALL First downs 22 14 Rushes-yards 45-256 41-81 Passing 199 127 Comp-Att-Int 16-23-0 20-34-0 Return Yards 38 64 Punts-Avg. 4-29.75 7-28.87 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-50 5-60 Time of Possession 27:39 32:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Ward 13-97, R.Ross 15-83, Gwilly 6-48, Poljan 5-24, Be.Edwards 1-2, Morris 5-2. Ball St., Huntley 19-79, Hurt 7-17, Blair 6-11, Dunner 1-0, Milas 8-(minus 26).

PASSING_Cent. Michigan, Morris 16-21-0-199, Poljan 0-2-0-0. Ball St., Milas 18-30-0-118, Blair 2-4-0-9.

RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, C.Willis 5-98, Chapman 4-34, Ty.Conklin 3-45, Gwilly 1-9, Sabbagh 1-7, Ward 1-3, Cooper 1-3. Ball St., Hall 4-11, Givan 3-25, A.Davis 3-20, Hurt 2-30, R.Miller 2-18, K.Davis 1-7, Dunner 1-5, Rudy 1-5, Schrank 1-3, D.Reece 1-2, Pinter 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.