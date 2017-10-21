BC-FBC–Bryant-CCSU Stats

CCSU 31, Bryant 14

Bryant 0 0 14 0 —14 CCSU 14 3 7 7 —31 First Quarter

CCSU_Rush 3 run (Palmer kick), 6:51.

CCSU_Rush 70 pass from Dolegala (Palmer kick), 4:08.

Second Quarter

CCSU_FG Palmer 34, 2:00.

Third Quarter

BRY_Wilson 1 run (Rowley kick), 11:01.

BRY_Kennedy 51 pass from Wilson (Rowley kick), 0:58.

CCSU_Guillaume 76 run (Palmer kick), 0:41.

Fourth Quarter

CCSU_Nash 1 run (Palmer kick), 6:34.

___

BRY CCSU First downs 21 22 Rushes-yards 32-61 42-217 Passing 389 252 Comp-Att-Int 27-44-0 16-26-0 Return Yards 80 60 Punts-Avg. 7-36.3 5-36.6 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0 Penalty-Yards 11-94 9-143 Time of Possession 28:44 31:16

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Bryant, B. Femiano 10-32, J. Wiswall 8-32, D. Ray 3-7, J. Constant 1-4, V. Nisivoccia 1-0, P. Wilson 7-(minus 5), T. Kennedy 2-(minus 9). CCSU, D. Jean-Guillaume 13-123, C. Nash 14-33, J. Dolegala 3-26, C. Rush 3-18, J. Garcia 1-5, J. Fields 1-4, T. James 1-4, X. Bass 1-3, E. Walker 4-1.

PASSING_Bryant, P. Wilson 26-42-0-381, D. Ray 1-1-0-8. CCSU, J. Dolegala 16-26-0-252.

RECEIVING_Bryant, T. Kennedy 5-161, M. Sewall 5-62, J. Constant 4-59, V. Nisivoccia 6-58, B. Femiano 3-31, D. Ray 2-12, A. Rasmussen 1-8, J. Wiswall 1-(minus 2). CCSU, C. Rush 1-70, X. Bass 4-59, E. Walker 3-42, K. Smith 1-30, D. Jean-Guillaume 3-25, A. Gilmore 1-13, J. Garcia 2-10, C. Nash 1-3.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.