BC-FBC–Bryant-CCSU Stats
CCSU 31, Bryant 14
|Bryant
|0
|0
|14
|0
|—14
|CCSU
|14
|3
|7
|7
|—31
|First Quarter
CCSU_Rush 3 run (Palmer kick), 6:51.
CCSU_Rush 70 pass from Dolegala (Palmer kick), 4:08.
CCSU_FG Palmer 34, 2:00.
BRY_Wilson 1 run (Rowley kick), 11:01.
BRY_Kennedy 51 pass from Wilson (Rowley kick), 0:58.
CCSU_Guillaume 76 run (Palmer kick), 0:41.
CCSU_Nash 1 run (Palmer kick), 6:34.
___
|
|BRY
|CCSU
|First downs
|21
|22
|Rushes-yards
|32-61
|42-217
|Passing
|389
|252
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-44-0
|16-26-0
|Return Yards
|80
|60
|Punts-Avg.
|7-36.3
|5-36.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|11-94
|9-143
|Time of Possession
|28:44
|31:16
___
RUSHING_Bryant, B. Femiano 10-32, J. Wiswall 8-32, D. Ray 3-7, J. Constant 1-4, V. Nisivoccia 1-0, P. Wilson 7-(minus 5), T. Kennedy 2-(minus 9). CCSU, D. Jean-Guillaume 13-123, C. Nash 14-33, J. Dolegala 3-26, C. Rush 3-18, J. Garcia 1-5, J. Fields 1-4, T. James 1-4, X. Bass 1-3, E. Walker 4-1.
PASSING_Bryant, P. Wilson 26-42-0-381, D. Ray 1-1-0-8. CCSU, J. Dolegala 16-26-0-252.
RECEIVING_Bryant, T. Kennedy 5-161, M. Sewall 5-62, J. Constant 4-59, V. Nisivoccia 6-58, B. Femiano 3-31, D. Ray 2-12, A. Rasmussen 1-8, J. Wiswall 1-(minus 2). CCSU, C. Rush 1-70, X. Bass 4-59, E. Walker 3-42, K. Smith 1-30, D. Jean-Guillaume 3-25, A. Gilmore 1-13, J. Garcia 2-10, C. Nash 1-3.
