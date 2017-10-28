BC-FBC–Bacone College-Prairie View Stats
Prairie View 34, Bacone College 17
|Bacone College
|0
|0
|7
|10
|—17
|Prairie View
|17
|14
|3
|0
|—34
|First Quarter
PV_McCray 54 run (Elder kick), 13:33.
PV_Hodge 9 pass from Hollins (Elder kick), 12:08.
PV_FG Elder 45, 2:27.
PV_Parker 44 interception return (Elder kick), 13:57.
PV_Hodge 30 pass from Hollins (Elder kick), 11:10.
PV_FG Elder 37, 7:02.
BAC_Batiste 98 kickoff return (Alonzo kick), 6:47.
BAC_FG Alonzo 37, 7:46.
BAC_Wilson 70 pass from Sewards (Alonzo kick), 6:21.
|BAC
|PV
|First downs
|12
|13
|Rushes-yards
|24-11
|21-135
|Passing
|196
|183
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-37-1
|14-29-0
|Return Yards
|142
|223
|Punts-Avg.
|8-28.4
|3-33.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|8-58
|13-128
|Time of Possession
|34:09
|25:51
RUSHING_Bacone College, J. Thomas 10-9, J. Jackson 2-2, S. Sewards III 12-0. Prairie View, S. McCray 4-79, J. Morton 4-25, N. Hollins 1-21, C. Broach 5-8, D. Tucker 5-3, L. McCullers 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_Bacone College, S. Sewards III 16-37-1-196. Prairie View, N. Hollins 11-24-0-130, L. McCullers 3-3-0-53, J. Morton 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING_Bacone College, A. Wilson 4-89, G. Dunnams 3-44, J. Neal 3-33, J. Thomas 2-10, B. Williams 1-9, E. McCalpine 1-6, T. Cwilinski 1-5, D. Glaze 1-0. Prairie View, K. Hodge 5-76, D. Tucker 3-47, Q. Bell 3-29, M. Hardy 2-23, C. Beltran 1-8.
