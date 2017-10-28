BC-FBC–Bacone College-Prairie View Stats

Prairie View 34, Bacone College 17

Bacone College 0 0 7 10 —17 Prairie View 17 14 3 0 —34 First Quarter

PV_McCray 54 run (Elder kick), 13:33.

PV_Hodge 9 pass from Hollins (Elder kick), 12:08.

PV_FG Elder 45, 2:27.

Second Quarter

PV_Parker 44 interception return (Elder kick), 13:57.

PV_Hodge 30 pass from Hollins (Elder kick), 11:10.

Third Quarter

PV_FG Elder 37, 7:02.

BAC_Batiste 98 kickoff return (Alonzo kick), 6:47.

Fourth Quarter

BAC_FG Alonzo 37, 7:46.

BAC_Wilson 70 pass from Sewards (Alonzo kick), 6:21.

___

BAC PV First downs 12 13 Rushes-yards 24-11 21-135 Passing 196 183 Comp-Att-Int 16-37-1 14-29-0 Return Yards 142 223 Punts-Avg. 8-28.4 3-33.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalty-Yards 8-58 13-128 Time of Possession 34:09 25:51

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Bacone College, J. Thomas 10-9, J. Jackson 2-2, S. Sewards III 12-0. Prairie View, S. McCray 4-79, J. Morton 4-25, N. Hollins 1-21, C. Broach 5-8, D. Tucker 5-3, L. McCullers 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_Bacone College, S. Sewards III 16-37-1-196. Prairie View, N. Hollins 11-24-0-130, L. McCullers 3-3-0-53, J. Morton 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING_Bacone College, A. Wilson 4-89, G. Dunnams 3-44, J. Neal 3-33, J. Thomas 2-10, B. Williams 1-9, E. McCalpine 1-6, T. Cwilinski 1-5, D. Glaze 1-0. Prairie View, K. Hodge 5-76, D. Tucker 3-47, Q. Bell 3-29, M. Hardy 2-23, C. Beltran 1-8.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.