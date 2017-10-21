Austin Peay takes down SE Missouri St. 38-31

CLARKESVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Oatsvall threw for 199 yards and two scores and Kentel Williams ran for 148 yards and a score and Austin Peay held off Southeast Missouri State 38-31 on Saturday.

Oatsvall threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Daryl Rollins-Davis to put the Governors up 7-0. Southeast Missouri State responded with an 11-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jesse Hosket to tie it.

Austin Peay (5-3, 4-1 Ohio Valley) took the lead for good on the following drive when Williams rambled 74-yards for a touchdown. Williams— who only had eight carries_ran four times for 142 yards in the first half alone.

Austin Peay outgained the Redhawks in yardage 524 to 406.

Jesse Hosket had late touchdown passes to Eric Williams for 16 yards and Richie Eisenhart for 29 yards to make the score respectable. Hosket threw for 348 yards and three TDs.

