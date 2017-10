AP Top 25: Notre Dame cracks top 10; Michigan drops out

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame has cracked the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 9, while Michigan has fallen out of the rankings for the first time in two years.

A week after a rash of upsets gave the poll a shake-up, the first eight teams in the Top 25 released Sunday were unchanged. Alabama remains a unanimous No. 1 in the media poll. Penn State is No. 2 and Georgia is No. 3. Undefeated TCU and Wisconsin round out the top five.

Notre Dame jumped four spots after beating Southern California 49-14 on Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana.

Michigan played in the weekend’s other big game and lost to Penn State 42-13. The Wolverines (5-2) had been 19th.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.