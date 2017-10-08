Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

201.5
By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:47 pm 10/08/2017 02:47pm
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (57) 6-0 1617 1
2. Clemson (8) 6-0 1568 2
3. Penn State 6-0 1454 4
4. Washington 6-0 1404 5
5. Georgia 6-0 1380 6
6. Wisconsin 5-0 1243 8
7. TCU 5-0 1229 10
8. Ohio State 5-1 1146 9
9. Washington State 6-0 1117 11
10. Miami (Fla.) 4-0 1003 12
11. Auburn 5-1 941 13
12. Oklahoma 4-1 919 3
13. Southern California 5-1 818 15
14. Oklahoma State 4-1 788 14
15. South Florida 5-0 622 16
16. Michigan 4-1 612 7
17. Virginia Tech 5-1 599 19
18. San Diego State 6-0 516 21
19. Notre Dame 5-1 498 22
20. North Carolina State 5-1 455 24
21. Central Florida 4-0 273 25
22. Michigan State 4-1 261 NR
23. Utah 4-1 122 18
24. Navy 5-0 110 NR
25. Stanford 4-2 107 NR

Others receiving votes: Louisville 85; Georgia Tech 47; Kentucky 41; Texas Tech 29; West Virginia 29; Florida 23; Texas A&M 14; Troy 10; LSU 9; Memphis 9; Virginia 5; Wake Forest 5; Iowa State 4; Iowa 3; Mississippi State 3; South Carolina 3; Colorado State 2; Texas 2.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

