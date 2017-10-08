Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (57) 6-0 1617 1 2. Clemson (8) 6-0 1568 2 3. Penn State 6-0 1454 4 4. Washington 6-0 1404 5 5. Georgia 6-0 1380 6 6. Wisconsin 5-0 1243 8 7. TCU 5-0 1229 10 8. Ohio State 5-1 1146 9 9. Washington State 6-0 1117 11 10. Miami (Fla.) 4-0 1003 12 11. Auburn 5-1 941 13 12. Oklahoma 4-1 919 3 13. Southern California 5-1 818 15 14. Oklahoma State 4-1 788 14 15. South Florida 5-0 622 16 16. Michigan 4-1 612 7 17. Virginia Tech 5-1 599 19 18. San Diego State 6-0 516 21 19. Notre Dame 5-1 498 22 20. North Carolina State 5-1 455 24 21. Central Florida 4-0 273 25 22. Michigan State 4-1 261 NR 23. Utah 4-1 122 18 24. Navy 5-0 110 NR 25. Stanford 4-2 107 NR

Others receiving votes: Louisville 85; Georgia Tech 47; Kentucky 41; Texas Tech 29; West Virginia 29; Florida 23; Texas A&M 14; Troy 10; LSU 9; Memphis 9; Virginia 5; Wake Forest 5; Iowa State 4; Iowa 3; Mississippi State 3; South Carolina 3; Colorado State 2; Texas 2.

