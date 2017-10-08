Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (57)
|6-0
|1617
|1
|2. Clemson (8)
|6-0
|1568
|2
|3. Penn State
|6-0
|1454
|4
|4. Washington
|6-0
|1404
|5
|5. Georgia
|6-0
|1380
|6
|6. Wisconsin
|5-0
|1243
|8
|7. TCU
|5-0
|1229
|10
|8. Ohio State
|5-1
|1146
|9
|9. Washington State
|6-0
|1117
|11
|10. Miami (Fla.)
|4-0
|1003
|12
|11. Auburn
|5-1
|941
|13
|12. Oklahoma
|4-1
|919
|3
|13. Southern California
|5-1
|818
|15
|14. Oklahoma State
|4-1
|788
|14
|15. South Florida
|5-0
|622
|16
|16. Michigan
|4-1
|612
|7
|17. Virginia Tech
|5-1
|599
|19
|18. San Diego State
|6-0
|516
|21
|19. Notre Dame
|5-1
|498
|22
|20. North Carolina State
|5-1
|455
|24
|21. Central Florida
|4-0
|273
|25
|22. Michigan State
|4-1
|261
|NR
|23. Utah
|4-1
|122
|18
|24. Navy
|5-0
|110
|NR
|25. Stanford
|4-2
|107
|NR
Others receiving votes: Louisville 85; Georgia Tech 47; Kentucky 41; Texas Tech 29; West Virginia 29; Florida 23; Texas A&M 14; Troy 10; LSU 9; Memphis 9; Virginia 5; Wake Forest 5; Iowa State 4; Iowa 3; Mississippi State 3; South Carolina 3; Colorado State 2; Texas 2.
