201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 2:23 pm 10/09/2017 02:23pm
Share
Through Oct. 8
Record Pts Pvs
1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (46) 5-0 1294 1
2. Mount Union (6) 5-0 1249 2
3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 4-0 1201 3
4. North Central 5-0 1135 4
5. St. Thomas 5-1 1047 6
6. Delaware Valley 6-0 963 7
7. Wisconsin-Platteville 5-0 957 8
8. Hardin-Simmons 4-1 901 5
9. St. John’s (Minn.) 5-1 876 10
10. Linfield 3-1 847 11
11. Wittenberg 5-0 773 12
12. Washington & Jefferson 5-0 689 13
13. Illinois Wesleyan 5-1 654 14
14. Brockport 5-0 604 16
15. Alfred 5-0 532 17
16. Wesley 4-1 525 20
17. Case Western Reserve 5-0 434 19
18. Wabash 5-0 380 21
19. Frostburg St. 4-1 339 9
20. Wartburg 5-0 266 25
21. Concordia-Moorhead 4-1 245 15
22. Johns Hopkins 5-1 243 23
23. Berry 6-0 172 NR
24. Wisconsin-La Crosse 5-0 136 NR
25. Springfield 6-0 96 NR

Others Receiving Votes: George Fox 62, Framingham State 42, Heidelberg 40, Wheaton 36, DePauw 27, Huntingdon 26, Carthage 22, Trinity 14, Salisbury 13, Carnegie Mellon 12, Albright 11, John Carroll 8, Middlebury 6, Trine 5, California Lutheran 4, Whitworth 4, Curry 2, Redlands 2, East Texas Baptist 1, Husson 1, Hobart 1, Millikin 1, MIT 1, Westminster 1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest