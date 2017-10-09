AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

|Through Oct. 8
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (46)
|5-0
|1294
|1
|2. Mount Union (6)
|5-0
|1249
|2
|3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|4-0
|1201
|3
|4. North Central
|5-0
|1135
|4
|5. St. Thomas
|5-1
|1047
|6
|6. Delaware Valley
|6-0
|963
|7
|7. Wisconsin-Platteville
|5-0
|957
|8
|8. Hardin-Simmons
|4-1
|901
|5
|9. St. John’s (Minn.)
|5-1
|876
|10
|10. Linfield
|3-1
|847
|11
|11. Wittenberg
|5-0
|773
|12
|12. Washington & Jefferson
|5-0
|689
|13
|13. Illinois Wesleyan
|5-1
|654
|14
|14. Brockport
|5-0
|604
|16
|15. Alfred
|5-0
|532
|17
|16. Wesley
|4-1
|525
|20
|17. Case Western Reserve
|5-0
|434
|19
|18. Wabash
|5-0
|380
|21
|19. Frostburg St.
|4-1
|339
|9
|20. Wartburg
|5-0
|266
|25
|21. Concordia-Moorhead
|4-1
|245
|15
|22. Johns Hopkins
|5-1
|243
|23
|23. Berry
|6-0
|172
|NR
|24. Wisconsin-La Crosse
|5-0
|136
|NR
|25. Springfield
|6-0
|96
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: George Fox 62, Framingham State 42, Heidelberg 40, Wheaton 36, DePauw 27, Huntingdon 26, Carthage 22, Trinity 14, Salisbury 13, Carnegie Mellon 12, Albright 11, John Carroll 8, Middlebury 6, Trine 5, California Lutheran 4, Whitworth 4, Curry 2, Redlands 2, East Texas Baptist 1, Husson 1, Hobart 1, Millikin 1, MIT 1, Westminster 1.
