AFCA Division III Coaches Poll

Through Oct. 8 Record Pts Pvs 1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (46) 5-0 1294 1 2. Mount Union (6) 5-0 1249 2 3. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 4-0 1201 3 4. North Central 5-0 1135 4 5. St. Thomas 5-1 1047 6 6. Delaware Valley 6-0 963 7 7. Wisconsin-Platteville 5-0 957 8 8. Hardin-Simmons 4-1 901 5 9. St. John’s (Minn.) 5-1 876 10 10. Linfield 3-1 847 11 11. Wittenberg 5-0 773 12 12. Washington & Jefferson 5-0 689 13 13. Illinois Wesleyan 5-1 654 14 14. Brockport 5-0 604 16 15. Alfred 5-0 532 17 16. Wesley 4-1 525 20 17. Case Western Reserve 5-0 434 19 18. Wabash 5-0 380 21 19. Frostburg St. 4-1 339 9 20. Wartburg 5-0 266 25 21. Concordia-Moorhead 4-1 245 15 22. Johns Hopkins 5-1 243 23 23. Berry 6-0 172 NR 24. Wisconsin-La Crosse 5-0 136 NR 25. Springfield 6-0 96 NR

Others Receiving Votes: George Fox 62, Framingham State 42, Heidelberg 40, Wheaton 36, DePauw 27, Huntingdon 26, Carthage 22, Trinity 14, Salisbury 13, Carnegie Mellon 12, Albright 11, John Carroll 8, Middlebury 6, Trine 5, California Lutheran 4, Whitworth 4, Curry 2, Redlands 2, East Texas Baptist 1, Husson 1, Hobart 1, Millikin 1, MIT 1, Westminster 1.

