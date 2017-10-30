AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Through Oct. 29 Record Pts Pvs 1. Minnesota State (10) 9-0 822 3 2. Shepherd (22) 8-0 820 2 3. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 9-0 777 4 4. Midwestern State 7-0 717 5 5. Indianapolis 9-0 710 6 6. Fort Hays State 9-0 683 7 7. Central Washington 9-0 625 8 8. Northwest Missouri State (34) 8-1 577 1 9. Texas A&M-Commerce 7-1 558 9 10. Assumption 8-0 516 12 11. Ashland 8-1 510 12 12. Ferris State 7-1 483 11 13. Sioux Falls 8-1 405 14 14. Wingate 8-0 402 16 15. Colorado Mesa 8-1 399 15 16. Virginia State 8-0 347 17 17. Humboldt State 7-1 295 18 18. Winona State 8-1 289 10 19. Grand Valley State 7-2 215 19 20. Bowie State 8-1 214 20 21. Eastern New Mexico 7-1 190 21 22. Findlay 8-1 159 22 23. West Alabama 7-2 100 25 24. Colorado State-Pueblo 7-2 88 24 25. West Georgia 7-2 48 —

Others receiving votes: Shippensburg 41, Central Missouri 25, Slippery Rock 15, Ouachita Baptist 7, Minnesota-Duluth 5, Washburn 4, California (Pa.) 2, Arkansas Tech 1, Notre Dame (Ohio) 1.

