201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 12:50 pm 10/30/2017 12:50pm
Share
Through Oct. 29
Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota State (10) 9-0 822 3
2. Shepherd (22) 8-0 820 2
3. Indiana (Pa.) (2) 9-0 777 4
4. Midwestern State 7-0 717 5
5. Indianapolis 9-0 710 6
6. Fort Hays State 9-0 683 7
7. Central Washington 9-0 625 8
8. Northwest Missouri State (34) 8-1 577 1
9. Texas A&M-Commerce 7-1 558 9
10. Assumption 8-0 516 12
11. Ashland 8-1 510 12
12. Ferris State 7-1 483 11
13. Sioux Falls 8-1 405 14
14. Wingate 8-0 402 16
15. Colorado Mesa 8-1 399 15
16. Virginia State 8-0 347 17
17. Humboldt State 7-1 295 18
18. Winona State 8-1 289 10
19. Grand Valley State 7-2 215 19
20. Bowie State 8-1 214 20
21. Eastern New Mexico 7-1 190 21
22. Findlay 8-1 159 22
23. West Alabama 7-2 100 25
24. Colorado State-Pueblo 7-2 88 24
25. West Georgia 7-2 48

Others receiving votes: Shippensburg 41, Central Missouri 25, Slippery Rock 15, Ouachita Baptist 7, Minnesota-Duluth 5, Washburn 4, California (Pa.) 2, Arkansas Tech 1, Notre Dame (Ohio) 1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest