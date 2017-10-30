AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

|Through Oct. 29
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota State (10)
|9-0
|822
|3
|2. Shepherd (22)
|8-0
|820
|2
|3. Indiana (Pa.) (2)
|9-0
|777
|4
|4. Midwestern State
|7-0
|717
|5
|5. Indianapolis
|9-0
|710
|6
|6. Fort Hays State
|9-0
|683
|7
|7. Central Washington
|9-0
|625
|8
|8. Northwest Missouri State (34)
|8-1
|577
|1
|9. Texas A&M-Commerce
|7-1
|558
|9
|10. Assumption
|8-0
|516
|12
|11. Ashland
|8-1
|510
|12
|12. Ferris State
|7-1
|483
|11
|13. Sioux Falls
|8-1
|405
|14
|14. Wingate
|8-0
|402
|16
|15. Colorado Mesa
|8-1
|399
|15
|16. Virginia State
|8-0
|347
|17
|17. Humboldt State
|7-1
|295
|18
|18. Winona State
|8-1
|289
|10
|19. Grand Valley State
|7-2
|215
|19
|20. Bowie State
|8-1
|214
|20
|21. Eastern New Mexico
|7-1
|190
|21
|22. Findlay
|8-1
|159
|22
|23. West Alabama
|7-2
|100
|25
|24. Colorado State-Pueblo
|7-2
|88
|24
|25. West Georgia
|7-2
|48
|—
Others receiving votes: Shippensburg 41, Central Missouri 25, Slippery Rock 15, Ouachita Baptist 7, Minnesota-Duluth 5, Washburn 4, California (Pa.) 2, Arkansas Tech 1, Notre Dame (Ohio) 1.
